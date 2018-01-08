Iran calls for strong ties among Muslim countries to counter US agenda

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani called on National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua in Tehran and stressed the need to enhance relations among Muslim countries to deal with the anti-Muslim policies pursued by the United States, Iran's PressTV reported on Monday.

"The United States' s dishonest, duplicitous and divisive policy towards Muslim countries, including Iran and Pakistan, requires that they bolster cooperation against America in addition to maintaining vigilance and taking preventive measures," Ali Shamkhani was quoted as saying.

The Iranian official highlighted the need for enhancement of cooperation among Muslim countries in order to foil what he termed "the US conspiracy to divide the Muslim world".

He said Tehran was willing to enhance security and economic cooperation with Islamabad, adding that it will not allow anyone to damage its bilateral relations with Pakistan.

"We will not allow some countries to affect relations between the two countries through sending weapons and hiring terrorists to create insecurity on their borders," he maintained.

He also criticised the new US policy on national security and termed it an attempt to create instability in the world.

Meanwhile, Iranian Minister for Defence Brigadier General Amir Hatami telephoned Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir to discuss "the increasing unrest in the region and agreed to hold frequent consultations to assess the situation".

The Iranian minister termed the recent visit to Tehran by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa as a turning point in defence ties between the two countries.

Dastgir said Muslims must unite in order to resist foreign intervention in Muslim countries and take charge of their own security.