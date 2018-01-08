DAWN.COM

Iran calls for strong ties among Muslim countries to counter US agenda

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated January 08, 2018

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani called on National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua in Tehran and stressed the need to enhance relations among Muslim countries to deal with the anti-Muslim policies pursued by the United States, Iran's PressTV reported on Monday.

"The United States' s dishonest, duplicitous and divisive policy towards Muslim countries, including Iran and Pakistan, requires that they bolster cooperation against America in addition to maintaining vigilance and taking preventive measures," Ali Shamkhani was quoted as saying.

The Iranian official highlighted the need for enhancement of cooperation among Muslim countries in order to foil what he termed "the US conspiracy to divide the Muslim world".

He said Tehran was willing to enhance security and economic cooperation with Islamabad, adding that it will not allow anyone to damage its bilateral relations with Pakistan.

"We will not allow some countries to affect relations between the two countries through sending weapons and hiring terrorists to create insecurity on their borders," he maintained.

He also criticised the new US policy on national security and termed it an attempt to create instability in the world.

Meanwhile, Iranian Minister for Defence Brigadier General Amir Hatami telephoned Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir to discuss "the increasing unrest in the region and agreed to hold frequent consultations to assess the situation".

The Iranian minister termed the recent visit to Tehran by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa as a turning point in defence ties between the two countries.

Dastgir said Muslims must unite in order to resist foreign intervention in Muslim countries and take charge of their own security.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 08, 2018 09:36pm

Good move, and let's work together as a good neighbour. And tackle regional political, economical and security issues that will benefit both countries. I welcome such initiatives!

Star
Jan 08, 2018 10:20pm

Its good to see Iranand Pakistan supporting each other at the time of need. Hope the relationship is strengthened via economic, defence and other fields of common interests.

Ali-ny
Jan 08, 2018 10:43pm

Thats whats up! Muslims need to be honest within themselves first. Please get this concept out of your mind that we are bullied because they are dishonest. Actually its the other way around. We need to come out of corrupt society and norms.

MONIER
Jan 08, 2018 10:54pm

Good call but I doubt anything positive can happen considering the realities on ground.

Najjee
Jan 08, 2018 11:04pm

At least someone is thinking in the right direction.

M. Asghar
Jan 08, 2018 11:21pm

The Iranian authorities and the others have to move concretely beyond mere declarations to face the divisive geopolitical games of USA.

Ali Khan
Jan 08, 2018 11:57pm

Much awaited thoughts. We need to act as bulwark against the nefarious designs of our common adversaries .

Abdul Rahman
Jan 09, 2018 12:21am

Good

Zaidi
Jan 09, 2018 12:23am

Pakistanis should pay more attention to this.

Imran
Jan 09, 2018 12:46am

Could not agree more we have real friends out there who share our values without sending drones to our soil that kill innocent civilians.

Tariq Khan
Jan 09, 2018 01:17am

At last somebody who dear to challenge. Good opportunity for pak to followed up

Adeel
Jan 09, 2018 01:49am

We should take that offer!

Sa
Jan 09, 2018 01:50am

We should take that offer for sure. Enough with firqa wariat. Unite or crumble!

Justice
Jan 09, 2018 02:28am

Logical

Zak
Jan 09, 2018 03:02am

Something that should have been done years ago.

Nabi Jan
Jan 09, 2018 04:01am

Muslims have their own agenda against each other. How convenient it is to blame USA for your own failure.

Raja
Jan 09, 2018 04:13am

And 1400 years of “cycle of agony” continues for all Islamic states. It’s a trap and a huge huge misfit for modern age.

With the Oil gone or with less reliance, it will make all these countries have more frequent cylen of agony.

In the past, while majority lived in bushes, it still worked as everyone was competly isolate, lack of knowelde, no or limited use of science and technology or not allowing creative use of human brain but today we all of connected (global village) and Islamic values are real misfit for mordern needs and that is the root course of this agony.

Safdar
Jan 09, 2018 04:47am

Absolutely

riaz
Jan 09, 2018 05:23am

Well said this is exactly what is needed! Wake up and realise the US threat.

Maverik
Jan 09, 2018 06:38am

Glad to know that more and more countries understand and agree with Pakistan's point of view. A wake up call for those who insist on Pakistan's isolation.

flying star
Jan 09, 2018 07:31am

excellent comment all the muslims country must be united, not only by talks

Wahab
Jan 09, 2018 07:35am

Yes that is trumps goal as well. He believes America has wasted enough time and money and lives on conflicts which are not America’s problem. Hence they have taken a stand on Jerusalem and are sticking with it. Not trying to please all and sundry. However if anybody targets them or supports their enemies America will strike back hard.

Javed
Jan 09, 2018 07:40am

A good first step would be to stop proxy wars against each other.

ConcernedCitizen
Jan 09, 2018 10:28am

@Ali-ny I agree with you 100%, corruption the cancer of the society and remove it surgically so the body can heal.

