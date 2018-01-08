Iran calls for strong ties among Muslim countries to counter US agenda
Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani called on National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua in Tehran and stressed the need to enhance relations among Muslim countries to deal with the anti-Muslim policies pursued by the United States, Iran's PressTV reported on Monday.
"The United States' s dishonest, duplicitous and divisive policy towards Muslim countries, including Iran and Pakistan, requires that they bolster cooperation against America in addition to maintaining vigilance and taking preventive measures," Ali Shamkhani was quoted as saying.
The Iranian official highlighted the need for enhancement of cooperation among Muslim countries in order to foil what he termed "the US conspiracy to divide the Muslim world".
He said Tehran was willing to enhance security and economic cooperation with Islamabad, adding that it will not allow anyone to damage its bilateral relations with Pakistan.
"We will not allow some countries to affect relations between the two countries through sending weapons and hiring terrorists to create insecurity on their borders," he maintained.
He also criticised the new US policy on national security and termed it an attempt to create instability in the world.
Meanwhile, Iranian Minister for Defence Brigadier General Amir Hatami telephoned Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir to discuss "the increasing unrest in the region and agreed to hold frequent consultations to assess the situation".
The Iranian minister termed the recent visit to Tehran by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa as a turning point in defence ties between the two countries.
Dastgir said Muslims must unite in order to resist foreign intervention in Muslim countries and take charge of their own security.
Good move, and let's work together as a good neighbour. And tackle regional political, economical and security issues that will benefit both countries. I welcome such initiatives!
Its good to see Iranand Pakistan supporting each other at the time of need. Hope the relationship is strengthened via economic, defence and other fields of common interests.
Thats whats up! Muslims need to be honest within themselves first. Please get this concept out of your mind that we are bullied because they are dishonest. Actually its the other way around. We need to come out of corrupt society and norms.
Good call but I doubt anything positive can happen considering the realities on ground.
At least someone is thinking in the right direction.
The Iranian authorities and the others have to move concretely beyond mere declarations to face the divisive geopolitical games of USA.
Much awaited thoughts. We need to act as bulwark against the nefarious designs of our common adversaries .
Good
Pakistanis should pay more attention to this.
Could not agree more we have real friends out there who share our values without sending drones to our soil that kill innocent civilians.
At last somebody who dear to challenge. Good opportunity for pak to followed up
We should take that offer!
We should take that offer for sure. Enough with firqa wariat. Unite or crumble!
Logical
Something that should have been done years ago.
Muslims have their own agenda against each other. How convenient it is to blame USA for your own failure.
And 1400 years of “cycle of agony” continues for all Islamic states. It’s a trap and a huge huge misfit for modern age.
With the Oil gone or with less reliance, it will make all these countries have more frequent cylen of agony.
In the past, while majority lived in bushes, it still worked as everyone was competly isolate, lack of knowelde, no or limited use of science and technology or not allowing creative use of human brain but today we all of connected (global village) and Islamic values are real misfit for mordern needs and that is the root course of this agony.
Absolutely
Well said this is exactly what is needed! Wake up and realise the US threat.
Glad to know that more and more countries understand and agree with Pakistan's point of view. A wake up call for those who insist on Pakistan's isolation.
excellent comment all the muslims country must be united, not only by talks
Yes that is trumps goal as well. He believes America has wasted enough time and money and lives on conflicts which are not America’s problem. Hence they have taken a stand on Jerusalem and are sticking with it. Not trying to please all and sundry. However if anybody targets them or supports their enemies America will strike back hard.
A good first step would be to stop proxy wars against each other.
@Ali-ny I agree with you 100%, corruption the cancer of the society and remove it surgically so the body can heal.