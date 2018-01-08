Chief Justice takes suo motu notice of traffic blockades for VVIP movement
Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday took suo motu notice of the frequent blockade of roads for VVIP movement all over the country, ordering that the authorities concerned submit a report on the matter.
Blocking thoroughfares for the general public in order to let politicians, bureaucrats and other persons of influence pass through with ease is a go-to move of police officials across Pakistan — a practice viewed as the enabling of VIP culture and promoting class differences.
The discriminatory practice, however, may have finally reached a tipping points, with some now not afraid of flouting police's orders to stop at blockades, even if police claim the inconvenience lasts only for "a few minutes".
An instance of such defiance was observed on Friday, when angry commuters in Karachi forced traffic police to re-open the busy Shahrah-e-Quaideen, which had been blocked to accommodate VVIP movement.
Comments (6)
Good decision, as there should be NO VVIP protocols for disqualified and corrupt politicians, bureaucrats and celebrities. They are not from other planet, and must be treated like ordinary citizens with minimum security, as it is provided in Europe. Law should be same for all!
Kindly make it unconstitutional to block road for vvip.
Finally it is being recognized as a problem.
This needs to be resolved and mindset changed.
Hon'ble Chief Justice please finish the VIP culture .For doing this you will be remembered in history as best step taken by some brave CJ ,because no law maker in the assembly will do any thing about it . They enjoy VIP culture.
A very reasonable and compassionate step taken by CJP.
This practice is everywhere in world. . Needs to be reviewed . It is nice to hear that judiciary in Pakistan has been so aware .