DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Chief Justice takes suo motu notice of traffic blockades for VVIP movement

Haseeb BhattiJanuary 08, 2018

Email


Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday took suo motu notice of the frequent blockade of roads for VVIP movement all over the country, ordering that the authorities concerned submit a report on the matter.

Blocking thoroughfares for the general public in order to let politicians, bureaucrats and other persons of influence pass through with ease is a go-to move of police officials across Pakistan — a practice viewed as the enabling of VIP culture and promoting class differences.

The discriminatory practice, however, may have finally reached a tipping points, with some now not afraid of flouting police's orders to stop at blockades, even if police claim the inconvenience lasts only for "a few minutes".

An instance of such defiance was observed on Friday, when angry commuters in Karachi forced traffic police to re-open the busy Shahrah-e-Quaideen, which had been blocked to accommodate VVIP movement.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 08, 2018 08:16pm

Good decision, as there should be NO VVIP protocols for disqualified and corrupt politicians, bureaucrats and celebrities. They are not from other planet, and must be treated like ordinary citizens with minimum security, as it is provided in Europe. Law should be same for all!

Rajab
Jan 08, 2018 08:17pm

Kindly make it unconstitutional to block road for vvip.

Arshad
Jan 08, 2018 08:17pm

Finally it is being recognized as a problem.

This needs to be resolved and mindset changed.

soodie.johri@gmail.com
Jan 08, 2018 08:17pm

Hon'ble Chief Justice please finish the VIP culture .For doing this you will be remembered in history as best step taken by some brave CJ ,because no law maker in the assembly will do any thing about it . They enjoy VIP culture.

Res Judicata
Jan 08, 2018 08:22pm

A very reasonable and compassionate step taken by CJP.

Garib Das
Jan 08, 2018 08:31pm

This practice is everywhere in world. . Needs to be reviewed . It is nice to hear that judiciary in Pakistan has been so aware .

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 08, 2018

Threat to ethical organ donation

IT is yet another example of our tendency to take one step forward only to take two steps back. On Friday in...
Updated January 08, 2018

Muzzling the media

Rhe press in Balochistan continues to suffer the worse kinds of violence at the hands of state and non-state actors.
Varsity land dispute
Updated January 08, 2018

Varsity land dispute

Punjab University has time and again yielded to govt's request for land. So what qualms does it have now?
January 07, 2018

Machiavellian moves?

WORSE than to render it irrelevant, is to undermine the democratic process. Successive provincial assemblies in...
January 07, 2018

Sugar crisis

IT has been a number of years now that the same game rolls out this time of year. The sugarcane crop is harvested ...
January 07, 2018

Dengvaxia controversy

IN a recent press conference, the Pakistan Young Pharmacists Association and the Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum alleged...