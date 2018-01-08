DAWN.COM

China opposes US statements linking terrorism to Pakistan

APP | Dawn.comJanuary 08, 2018

The Chinese foreign affairs spokesperson termed the development as the internal affair of Pakistan. —Photo Courtesy: Chinese foreign ministry website
In the face of mounting US pressure against Pakistan, China has opposed the idea of linking terrorism to any country and placing the onus of responsibility of counter-terrorism on a certain country, reported Radio Pakistan, the state-run radio station.

Referring to the recent statements of US President Donald Trump and other US officials, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang on Monday said that 'pointing fingers' at each other is not conducive to the global counter-terrorism efforts.

"Terrorism is a common enemy of the world and crackdown on the menace needs joint efforts from the international community," Kang said during a press briefing in Beijing.

The spokesperson once again acknowledged Islamabad's sacrifices and contributions in the war against terrorism. “As we have stressed many times that Pakistan has made important sacrifices and contributions to the global anti-terrorism cause," Kang was quoted as saying.

Talking about China's support to Pakistan in its anti-terrorism campaign, especially during the recent weeks, he commented, "China defends the countries that make anti-terrorism efforts in a just and fair way".

China also welcomed all global efforts, on the basis of mutual trust and mutual respect, against terrorism, Kang added.

Comments (8)

Supernova
Jan 08, 2018 08:23pm

Thank you, China. A friend in need is a friend indeed.

Abhishek
Jan 08, 2018 09:13pm

@Supernova It is better to have true enemies than false friends.

Kashmiri
Jan 08, 2018 09:14pm

Yet another mature and sensible statement from China. China is best placed to replace US as a superpower which has outlived its utility.

zakaria
Jan 08, 2018 09:21pm

China is worried about their investment.

Hocus Pocus
Jan 08, 2018 09:23pm

@Abhishek Thanks for the advice. But, long live Pak-China friendship.

Santosh
Jan 08, 2018 09:24pm

@Kashmiri wishful thinking

Mansur ul haque
Jan 08, 2018 09:28pm

We are thankful for China support. But China must also help us to resolve misunderstandings between two nation's. As per Pakistan , there are no such sanctuaries of terrorists in Pakistan. What is the reason that America is not accepting our point of view.

Anand
Jan 08, 2018 09:30pm

China superpower? Best joke of the century! May be they are hardworking and doing great because of planning , implementation and populations but that doesn’t define the requirements of superpower. China is millions of steps far away to know what exactly the definition of superpower, time to go further 25 or 50 years and the dream for superpower for China will be over as it failed to know how integrity Of the world is important to become superpower. A deceiving force and kingdom style rule cannot be superpower at all.

