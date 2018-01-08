Tahirul Qadri threatens to 'topple' PML-N govt, calls for nationwide agitation from Jan 17
Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri on Monday — making good on an earlier threat — called for a nationwide movement starting January 17 with an eye on ousting the PLM-N government.
Addressing a press conference in Lahore following a meeting with key opposition leaders, Qadri regretted that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah were "given a seven-day deadline to tender their resignations but they failed to do so".
"Now we will not ask for resignations, but will take them ourselves. We will not stop at resignations but will bring down the PML-N government too," Qadri said.
The PAT chief believes the incumbent government has lost its moral standing and should have been dissolved. "Now we will kick off nationwide protests in a bid to topple the PML-N government," he said.
"We have all options open as we seek an end to their oppression," Qadri added. He also announced the formation of a seven-member action committee to manage the campaign. The committee will hold its first meeting on January 11 to chalk-out a plan of action.
The calls for agitation follow an 'All Parties Conference' held in December, following which several opposition parties had held the Government of Punjab, the Punjab police, as well as Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif responsible for the Model Town incident.
Fourteen people had been killed and 100 others injured when police launched an assault on supporters gathered outside Qadir's residence in Model Town, Lahore in 2014.
"The PML-N is directly complicit in the tragedy," the joint declaration issued after the conference had read. The two government officials were also warned that they would face civil agitation in case they failed to resign by January 7.
Participants of the conference had also demanded that the people who were responsible for the change in the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath be handed strict punishments.
Comments (26)
Credit goes to Imran khan for setting the precedent for protests.
Full of sound and fury signifying nothing.
New developments are beginning to take a very serious turn in Pakistani Politics.One gets the impression of a total showdown?
Demonstrate - but they still won’t resign... so I don’t see this going anywhere else ofcourse violence is involved.
I am not a fan of this government, nor of its recent predecessors. But with elections a few short months away, I wonder what Qadri wants to achieve through his disruptive politics, which could easily turn into destructive politics by triggering wide spread violence.
Yearly drama begins
Repression continues unabated and that is why people like TUQ and Imran Khan have no choice other than to protest in the streets in order to protect the ordinary citizens from the heavy handedness and injustice of the PML-N government
Go ahead will support you
Here we go again...more sit ins, more black smoke, more of the same...
I don't know if this gentleman believes in democracy,If he does then to topple an elected government,election is the only means.Toppling the way he is saying is a coup.
Dirty politics hatched by dirty politicians! How long this country will survive? People must come out in streets. et to forestall such conspiracies and learn to defend their mandate. Dharnas are conspired by those who can not win the elections.
While his cause is real. This man can't keep his word. He's too political instead of talking a strong stands on a principal.
Not again! Enjoy winter in Canada and let us enjoy ours.
Dr.Qadri, you would not be able to make them resign but yes, you can cause a lot of trouble to the daily wage earners of this nation. We simply cannot afford to bear anymore 'dharnas' in this country.
No more agitation. In this difficult time when Pakistan is facing extreme pressure from the world's most arrogant superpower, your agitations or sit in will add further misery and difficulties to this nation. We need stability and unity, not commotion, chaos, and lawlessness.
Your arrival is not a good news for this country. It seems you are coming here to complicate the situation, not for Nawaz government but to cause trouble to the country.
Don’t give in to in un-democratic forces.
A protest is not the proper way. Lodge a complaint and go to a court.
@faisal Protest is the democratic right of the people. Don't be so ignorant, it's been around for hundreds of years.
In my view, Mr Qadri is an emotional person and makes provoking statements without any venom. Let's see, how this develops or die down as his previous announcements diminished after a while.
@Muzaffar Ali very well said.
Why he does not go to the courts?? Why make life more difficult for a common person that works on daily wages?
@Humza peaceful protest that does not disrupt daily lives of public, is the democratic right not how it is done in Pakistan.
Now any body could start agitation and sit in anywhere in the country to remove an elected government. We don't need any election to elect a government from now on.
Use legal means to solve your grievances. Dharna, agitation, or protest is what people of this country are not in the mood to tolerate anymore.
Something cooking where Qadri has jumped in very near to elections. Alas,people cant ote on performance but on disruptions and chaos. Atleast IK and Qadri think so. But people will not give vote to IK on how well he criticized but how well he performed in KPK. and my word zero performance in KPK, and even destroyed it. Disturbed by the fact IK has resorted to politics of chaos so that people can divert attention form his dismal performance.