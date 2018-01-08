DAWN.COM

4 cricketers arrested in India-held Kashmir for playing Pakistani national anthem before match

Dawn.comJanuary 08, 2018

Police in India-held Kashmir on Sunday arrested four cricketers for playing the Pakistani national anthem before the start of a cricket match in Bandipora district, Times of India reported.

The two teams that participated in the cricket match on January 4 were booked and four players were arrested for honouring Pakistan's national anthem after a video of them doing so went viral on social media, Times of India said.

In the video, the players were seen wearing the green jerseys of Pakistan's national team, the daily added.

TOI quoted Senior Superintendent of Police Zulfiqar Asad as saying that a first information report was filed under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Act against the two teams participating in the cricket match. However, only four cricketers were arrested.

A similar incident had taken place in April last year when a group of youths of IHK were detained after a video clip, which showed them playing a cricket match wearing the green uniform of Pakistan’s national team, went viral on social media.

Comments

Kashmiri
Jan 08, 2018 01:10pm

Kashmiris are Pakistanis and Pakistanis are Kashmiris!

Naxalite
Jan 08, 2018 01:12pm

People of kashmir are with Pakistan

faisal
Jan 08, 2018 01:14pm

Intolerance.

Irfy
Jan 08, 2018 01:28pm

Why does Modi have to embarrassed himself again and again in front of rest of the world ?

ag babar
Jan 08, 2018 01:38pm

Long live oppressed brothers Long Live Pakistan.

Anurag
Jan 08, 2018 01:41pm

@Naxalite : Yes, 4 people.

PrakashG
Jan 08, 2018 01:46pm

Give them one way ticket to Pakistan.

Akram
Jan 08, 2018 02:00pm

Very brave guys. They would have known that they would be apprehended. Still they showed solidarity with Pakistan .

Janib
Jan 08, 2018 02:03pm

I am kashmir, I am pakistan

Shahbaz khan
Jan 08, 2018 02:12pm

Love you guys.

American by heart
Jan 08, 2018 02:31pm

@Naxalite not everyone.

Pankaj
Jan 08, 2018 02:41pm

Stringent punishment needed

SG
Jan 08, 2018 02:57pm

@Pankaj , why, they are free to join their brothers on the other side and enjoy the hospitality.

Taimoor Khan
Jan 08, 2018 03:12pm

Kashmir is a disputed territory , its people are free to choose whoever they want to support.

Niaz khan
Jan 08, 2018 03:53pm

@Anurag .yes 4 out of eleven 11

Asif Kashmiri
Jan 08, 2018 03:53pm

@Pankaj WHY?

Qad
Jan 08, 2018 04:17pm

Love you Kashmiris

Imran
Jan 08, 2018 04:43pm

Freedom of speech the largest democracy in the world, I think not.

Irfy
Jan 08, 2018 04:51pm

@Imran Well Said. . .

Iftikhar Husain
Jan 08, 2018 05:44pm

One cannot stop the feeling of the youth of Kashmir.

asuf
Jan 08, 2018 06:01pm

How brave these people are. When I hear stories like these and can't do anything for these innocent people I feel so ashamed of myself.

Manik
Jan 08, 2018 06:07pm

Mass hysteria.

Shakeel
Jan 08, 2018 06:08pm

@Kashmiri no doubt about it

Sadaf
Jan 08, 2018 06:21pm

So much for expressing your democratic rights in the worlds so called biggest democracy

Hafeez
Jan 08, 2018 06:52pm

Pakistan Zindabad... Kashmir Zindabad... We love each other...

Ark
Jan 08, 2018 07:14pm

@asuf There are millions of innocent people in Pak who need help. Why not start from home?

Leo
Jan 08, 2018 07:47pm

@Sadaf : at least we are a democracy

