4 cricketers arrested in India-held Kashmir for playing Pakistani national anthem before match

Police in India-held Kashmir on Sunday arrested four cricketers for playing the Pakistani national anthem before the start of a cricket match in Bandipora district, Times of India reported.

The two teams that participated in the cricket match on January 4 were booked and four players were arrested for honouring Pakistan's national anthem after a video of them doing so went viral on social media, Times of India said.

In the video, the players were seen wearing the green jerseys of Pakistan's national team, the daily added.

TOI quoted Senior Superintendent of Police Zulfiqar Asad as saying that a first information report was filed under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Act against the two teams participating in the cricket match. However, only four cricketers were arrested.

A similar incident had taken place in April last year when a group of youths of IHK were detained after a video clip, which showed them playing a cricket match wearing the green uniform of Pakistan’s national team, went viral on social media.