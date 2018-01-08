4 cricketers arrested in India-held Kashmir for playing Pakistani national anthem before match
Police in India-held Kashmir on Sunday arrested four cricketers for playing the Pakistani national anthem before the start of a cricket match in Bandipora district, Times of India reported.
The two teams that participated in the cricket match on January 4 were booked and four players were arrested for honouring Pakistan's national anthem after a video of them doing so went viral on social media, Times of India said.
In the video, the players were seen wearing the green jerseys of Pakistan's national team, the daily added.
TOI quoted Senior Superintendent of Police Zulfiqar Asad as saying that a first information report was filed under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Act against the two teams participating in the cricket match. However, only four cricketers were arrested.
A similar incident had taken place in April last year when a group of youths of IHK were detained after a video clip, which showed them playing a cricket match wearing the green uniform of Pakistan’s national team, went viral on social media.
Kashmiris are Pakistanis and Pakistanis are Kashmiris!
People of kashmir are with Pakistan
Intolerance.
Why does Modi have to embarrassed himself again and again in front of rest of the world ?
Long live oppressed brothers Long Live Pakistan.
@Naxalite : Yes, 4 people.
Give them one way ticket to Pakistan.
Very brave guys. They would have known that they would be apprehended. Still they showed solidarity with Pakistan .
I am kashmir, I am pakistan
Love you guys.
@Naxalite not everyone.
Stringent punishment needed
@Pankaj , why, they are free to join their brothers on the other side and enjoy the hospitality.
Kashmir is a disputed territory , its people are free to choose whoever they want to support.
@Anurag .yes 4 out of eleven 11
@Pankaj WHY?
Love you Kashmiris
Freedom of speech the largest democracy in the world, I think not.
@Imran Well Said. . .
One cannot stop the feeling of the youth of Kashmir.
How brave these people are. When I hear stories like these and can't do anything for these innocent people I feel so ashamed of myself.
Mass hysteria.
@Kashmiri no doubt about it
So much for expressing your democratic rights in the worlds so called biggest democracy
Pakistan Zindabad... Kashmir Zindabad... We love each other...
@asuf There are millions of innocent people in Pak who need help. Why not start from home?
@Sadaf : at least we are a democracy