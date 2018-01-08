DAWN.COM

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad arrested for inciting violence: reports

Dawn.comJanuary 08, 2018

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was reportedly arrested in Shiraz city for inciting unrest, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday.

Ahmadinejad, who served as the president of Iran from 2005 to 2013, will be placed under house arrest if Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei grants permission to the authorities to do so, according to Al Arabiya. The news of his arrest has been reported by several news outlets.

On Dec 28, anti-government protesters had taken to the streets of Iran over economic issues. The protests quickly spiraled out of control and turned against the regime as a whole, leaving 21 dead.

The protests, which vented anger at high unemployment and official corruption, were the largest seen in Iran since the disputed 2009 presidential election, and some demonstrators called for the overthrow of the government. Hundreds of people were detained during the protests.

According to Al Arabiya, the former Iranian president has been arrested for inciting the unrest and more demonstrations that began late December.

Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper reported that during a visit to Bushehr city late last month, Ahmadinejad had said that Iran suffered from “mismanagement” and that current President Hassan Rouhani and his government “believe that they own the land and that the people are an ignorant society".

“Some of the current leaders live detached from the problems and concerns of the people, and do not know anything about the reality of society," Ahmadinejad had reportedly said.

On Sunday, Iran's Revolutionary Guard, a powerful paramilitary force loyal to Khamenei, had claimed victory against the protesters.

guzni
Jan 08, 2018 11:29am

The humble and down to earth reputation of Ahmedi Nejad suggests that there may have been some misunderstanding. I hope this matter is resolved amicably. Ahmedi Nejad is hero of millions.

Reza Irani
Jan 08, 2018 11:46am

Nejad has insulted the supreme leader. He deserves jail.

Alf
Jan 08, 2018 12:09pm

A false propaganda from Al-Arabiya. Saudis & their allies playing in the hands of their masters USA for the lust of power. Down with them.

Wahab
Jan 08, 2018 12:19pm

Didn't they blame US for the trouble? I thought Ahmedi Nejad was very anti US.. This shows the petty mentality of these countries who blame US/Israel for all their internal problems to avoid owning up to their own failures.

Global Peace
Jan 08, 2018 06:47pm

Revolutionary guards have vanquished Mehmood Ahmedi Nijad. He is a thorough gentleman. Simply he gave a vent to Iranian people's problems. What about misrule of Ayatollahs? When are you going to conquer them?.

Mehmood
Jan 08, 2018 07:07pm

@Reza Irani why he deserves jail.He is absolutely right I respect him , because he hero of billions.mehmood from Pakistan

Goga Nalaik
Jan 08, 2018 07:31pm

@Reza Irani False affirmation from your side

