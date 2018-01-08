DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan cautions US about consequences of anti-Taliban offensive

Anwar IqbalUpdated January 08, 2018

Email


WASHINGTON: Pakistan is believed to have told US interlocutors that a major military offensive against the Taliban from both sides of the Afghan border, if ending in failure, will have negative consequences for the entire region.

Diplomatic sources, who spoke to Dawn, believe that the key element in the new US strategy for Afghanistan is to launch a two-pronged military offensive that inflicts a military defeat on the Taliban and forces them to join the Afghan reconciliation process on Kabul’s conditions.

Pakistanis do not disagree with the basic thrust of the Ameri­can argument but they have one major worry: What if it fails?

Mattis thinks civilians are capable of executing action

“We’ve been working with Pakistan, on the South Asia Strategy… and it’s how do we work together to take out the terrorists,” said US Secretary of Defence James Mattis while explaining the new strategy, which he said at this weekend news briefing was a strategy for entire South Asia.

Asked if he believed the civilian government was capable of assisting US counterterrorism efforts in the region, Mr Mattis said: “I would say the Pakistan government is capable of doing what we’re trying to do together, yes. Absolutely.”

Mr Mattis said that the US was engaged in an ongoing dialogue with the Pakistanis to “hammer this out … now that we’ve created the strategy, then you have to execute it.”

Secretary Mattis and State Rex Tillerson are the two cabinet level officials of the Trump administration who recently visited Pakistan to explain this strategy to senior civilian and military leaders, including Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Mr Mattis said that senior US generals were maintaining regular communication with their Pakistani counterparts and on Thursday Gen Joseph Votel, who heads the US Central Command, spoke to Gen Bajwa as Washington announced the decision to suspend security assistance to Pakistan.

Asked if the US administration had studied the possible impact of this decision on its Afghan strategy, Mr Mattis said: “It’s all integrated into the strategy.”

“We’ll fight them,” the secretary said, when asked about his strategy for combating terrorists, including those from the militant group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The remarks strengthen the speculation often heard at Washington’s diplomatic and political circles: President Donald Trump wants to be remembered as the US leader won the Afghan war and he wants to do it in his first term to increase his chances of winning the second.

Pakistani officials, who have interacted with US officials on this issue, say that they too have the same ambition: ridding the region, particularly Afghanistan, of militants.

They argue that no other country has suffered more at the hands of militants than Pakistan and no other country has been more successful in fighting them back either.

Secretary Mattis acknowledged both points at his weekend briefing at the Pentagon but also urged Islamabad to cooperate with the US in defeating the Afghan Taliban, including the Haqqani Network which, he says, has safe havens inside Pakistan and uses them to recuperate and re-launch attacks into Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has lost more troops total than all of Nato coalition combined in the fight against them. But we’ve had disagreements, strong disagreements on some issues, and we’re working those,” he said. He also acknowledged that the United States was holding private talks with Pakistan on how to win this war.

While Pakistanis reject the US charge that they have allowed the Haqqani Network to maintain safe havens, they appear more eager to understand the US plan to defeat the Taliban.

But they fear that a major military offensive, without engaging some Taliban factions in direct talks first, could be counter-productive. The Taliban might outlive this offensive too, and deal with it “lying low in their mountain fastness, as they did with previous offensives,” as one interlocutor said.

And in the process Pakistan will lose whatever influence it has. With all lines of communication closed, the Taliban will become even more dangerous, particularly for Pakistan, which has always faced the blowback of previous adventures in Afghanistan, whether launched by the Russians or Americans.

They remind their interlocutors that Pakistan is still coping with the consequences of Britain’s Afghan adventures. Those adventures led to the creation of a buffer zone — Fata, which later became the source of many troubles.

The Trump administration, however, does not seem much interested in the Pakistani argument, at least for now. But it would if the Taliban outlive the proposed offensive as well.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2018

PAK US RELATIONS Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Observer - Canada
Jan 08, 2018 07:39am

It would be highly imprudent for US to launch the two pronged offensive without engaging Pakistan first. Or Americans want to create an excuse for indefinite stay in Afghanistan?

Rainorshine
Jan 08, 2018 08:12am

Trump does not carry the wisdom to understand this. He thinks world is black and white.

aga Khan
Jan 08, 2018 08:28am

Good and very happy to know that dialog is continuing.

fRedIndian
Jan 08, 2018 08:32am

Is this a cautionary note or warning?

Juwad
Jan 08, 2018 09:48am

The US would seemingly defeat Taliban and leave, while Pakistan would be left to face the consequences for years to come just as it's been doing since its participation in the Soviet expulsion from Afghanistan.

A Kashmiri
Jan 08, 2018 09:53am

Pakistan has nothing to do what happens in Afghanistan and should just stay away from dictats of US. They are doomed in Afghanistan.

Ehsan
Jan 08, 2018 10:05am

The stance pakistan have taken now they should have taken this stance 16 years ago we would have been a successful and first world nation.

samit
Jan 08, 2018 10:47am

If two great nations USA and Pakistan unite to defeat the Taliban then they will be defeated.

Talha
Jan 08, 2018 10:56am

For strategic interest and strategic depth of pak usa should be thrown out of afghanistan

Atif Siddiqui
Jan 08, 2018 11:04am

US is not moving out of Afghanistan.

M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Jan 08, 2018 11:09am

Taliban is just a name it's arm insurgency the real problem. Yes you can defeat Taliban but local arm manufacturing and supplies from open borders will continue. Solution is negotiations.

El Cid
Jan 08, 2018 11:09am

With US consolidating in Afghanistan, Pakistan will is at risk.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 08, 2018

Threat to ethical organ donation

IT is yet another example of our tendency to take one step forward only to take two steps back. On Friday in...
January 08, 2018

Muzzling the media

IN a country where the chroniclers of history are too often either silenced or killed, the press in Balochistan...
Varsity land dispute
Updated January 08, 2018

Varsity land dispute

Punjab University has time and again yielded to govt's request for land. So what qualms does it have now?
January 07, 2018

Machiavellian moves?

WORSE than to render it irrelevant, is to undermine the democratic process. Successive provincial assemblies in...
January 07, 2018

Sugar crisis

IT has been a number of years now that the same game rolls out this time of year. The sugarcane crop is harvested ...
January 07, 2018

Dengvaxia controversy

IN a recent press conference, the Pakistan Young Pharmacists Association and the Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum alleged...