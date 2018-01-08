DAWN.COM

Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value.

Pervez Khattak’s presence at Difa-i-Pakistan Council rally stirs controversy

Bureau ReportUpdated January 08, 2018

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak addresses the Tahaffuz Baitul Muqaddas Conference, organised by the Difa-i-Pakistan Council, on Sunday.—APP
PESHAWAR: After an electoral alliance between Maulana Samiul Haq’s Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-S) and the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak went a step further to appease religious groups, including some hardcore elements, by attending a public meeting of the Difa-i-Pakistan Council (DPC) here on Sunday.

The council’s ‘Tahaffuz Baitul Muqaddas Conference’ was also addressed by Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, who carries a bounty of $10 million announced by the United States for his suspected involvement in terrorist activities, via telephone.

The PTI has not joined the DPC — a conglomerate of 40 political and sectarian groups including JuD ­— but it recently entered into an electoral alliance with the JUI-S.

Hafiz Saeed addresses the moot via phone; council to hold multiparty conferences against US threats

JuD’s senior leader Prof Hafiz Abdur Rehman Makki was present on the stage in the absence of Hafiz Saeed who, according to the organisers, was stopped by the Punjab government from attending the conference. The participants chanted slogans against the Punjab government.

The participation of Chief Minister Khattak in the conference stirred controversy in the political circles.

Awami National Party’s information secretary Zahid Khan said that Mr Khattak’s participation in the moot showed that the PTI had formally joined the DPC. “Imran Khan was strong critic of the DPC, but his party’s chief minister shared the stage with leaders of extremist groups,” he added.

When contacted, KP Edu­cation Minister Muhammad Atif Khan said: “I can’t comment on it, but it’s clear that the PTI is not a member of the DPC.”

The KP government’s spokesman, Shah Farman, was not available for his comment on the matter.

In his address at the conference, Chief Minister Khattak said his government had focused on the social sector, including education and health, during its four-year tenure and also continued its efforts to serve Islam.

He said the KP government had made a chapter relating to the finality of Prophethood of Muhammad (peace be upon him) compulsory in text books as well as recitation and translation of the Holy Quran till grade 12 to produce good Muslims.

Mr Khattak said the KP government had provided the solar system to mosques and fixed honorarium for prominent prayer leaders. He criticised liberal forces for interfering in religious matters.

Addressing the conference, Maulana Samiul Haq, who is also chairman of the DPC, said US President Donald Trump had declared “war against Pakistan” by issuing threatening statements. He warned that the United States could take action against Pakistan and called for national unity. He said the government would be responsible if America attacked Pakistan.

The Maulana said Pakistan had lost over 5,000 military officers and soldiers in the so-called war on terror and suffered socially and economically. He said that transportation of equipment and goods meant for Nato forces in Afghanistan had badly damaged the country’s road infrastructure.

“America should not consider Pakistan a piece of cake. Its forces had suffered defeat in Afghanistan and Pakistan will be the worst graveyard for Americans,” warned Samiul Haq, who is referred to as “Father of Taliban”.

He said Jihad was compulsory for every Muslim in the current situation, adding that the DPC was formed to counter Christian and Jewish lobbies. He said Hafiz Saeed had been put under house arrest because he was a staunch supporter of the people of India-held Kashmir.

In his telephonic address, Hafiz Saeed said the US, India and their allies were trying to create problems for Pakistan, adding that the Americans, after their defeat in Afghanistan, could never succeed against Pakistan. He said India would never become a supper power.

The conference called upon the Muslim rulers to avoid dealing in the US dollar and introduce an “Islamic currency”. It was decided that the DPC would launch a countrywide movement to foil nefarious designs of Christian and Jewish lobbies against Pakistan.

The council will hold multiparty conferences in Faisalabad on Jan 12 and in Lahore on Jan 13 against the US threats to Pakistan.

Maulana Fazal Rehman Khalil, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and other leaders of the DPC also addressed the conference.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2018

Nick
Jan 08, 2018 08:21am

Wow.

Erum
Jan 08, 2018 09:01am

I am leaving PTI. Looks like IK is not a man of principles. He is willing to do ANYTHING to be in power.

Ishtiaque
Jan 08, 2018 09:38am

Imran Khan doesn't need any enemy he is enough to destroy PTI by supporting Taliban, joining JUI, paying public money to them who are guardians of Taliban, saying Karachi will never become the province, marrying so many times. He says first and then thinks, how can he run Government. I do not like PPP and PML (N) but peoples of Pakistan need new party from intellectuals.

Shahkot
Jan 08, 2018 10:13am

@Erum Good decision

Ahmad
Jan 08, 2018 10:17am

My vote is no more for PTI. Befriending the regressive extremists which are directly or indirectly responsible for deaths of more than 50000 innocent men women children. Befriending the regressive extremists who are responsible for deaths of thousands of soldiers.

Nagi
Jan 08, 2018 10:51am

@Ahmad Right decision

Reason
Jan 08, 2018 10:54am

Now I am compelled to think about it that either I should vote for PTI or not. The PTI that I was supporting from last 4 years seems no where. IK is doing blunder after blunder. I fear if Musharraf and PTI will share the stage with these radical elements.

Shahkot
Jan 08, 2018 11:01am

@Reason You better make decision now before its too late

AW
Jan 08, 2018 11:04am

With PTI and others joining regressive forces, it seems like a great opportunity for the PPP to win in 2018

Taimur
Jan 08, 2018 11:26am

It seems there is no difference between these political parties. None of these political forces have any principles. They can go to any extreme to get few more votes. Unfortunately we do not have leaders. Leaders lead the nation unlike these politicians which do not have the capability to lead. They just know how to exploit the religious sentiments of public even if it result in loss of lives.

Ameer Zaman
Jan 08, 2018 11:35am

That rally was against US and people of Pakistan in general believe that War on terror is War of US. So Pakistan has nothing to do with war against our own people. Kahttak was in the rally as per wishes and desires of people of Pakistan.

BTW its freedom of speech. :(

faisal
Jan 08, 2018 11:36am

@Erum Same here.

Feroz
Jan 08, 2018 11:43am

Whoever is backing IK and PTI is also backing those groups he is associating with, not now but since years, sometimes openly sometimes clandestinely. IK is simply being used as an instrument by those holding the reins of power from the shadows to now come center stage. Anyone dreaming that he stands for any kind of change or represents a new dawn is both blind and delusional.

Adnan
Jan 08, 2018 11:49am

Those who are protesting should know it was conference on USA ...we are all on same page over it.

Babu,
Jan 08, 2018 12:01pm

IK's and Khattak's real face is showing now, under US pressure.

ayaz kpk
Jan 08, 2018 01:01pm

@Erum Good decision

Polluted People
Jan 08, 2018 01:21pm

What controversy?? Did he participate in a rally of convicted criminals by court? certainly not then do no fan the flames uselessly.

Sid
Jan 08, 2018 01:23pm

give PTI a chance to govern.. if you don’t like them kick them out but give them a chance because Pakistan needs someone other than the PPP or PLMN..

khan
Jan 08, 2018 01:53pm

see the sign of new boarding before other catch the pace and space

