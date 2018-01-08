Shahbaz, Sana woo pirs, clerics as MPC deadline expires

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah gave a fig to the demand for their resignations in connection with the Model Town tragedy as the January 7 deadline set for the purpose by the multi-party conference organised by the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) expired on Sunday.

The two leaders rather spoke at a conference of spiritual leaders (caretakers of shrines) here on Sunday, apparently as a counter strategy against the likely anti-government campaigns of the PAT and Pir Hameeddudin Sialvi on the Khatme Nabuwat issue.

On the other hand, a meeting of PAT central core committee held under Dr Tahirul Qadri discussed various options available for its protest strategy.

In the light of the discussions, the PAT chief began making telephonic contacts with members of the steering committee the MPC had formed on Dec 30, sharing with them the outcome of the party meeting.

Some of the members will also call on Dr Qadri before the steering committee meeting scheduled for Monday (today) to finalise the strategy to be adopted by the body, an insider says.

The steering committee comprises representatives of the Pakistan People’s Party, PTI, Awami Muslim League, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen, Pak Sarzameen Party and Muslim Conference. PAT Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur will be the coordinator and Lateef Khosa legal adviser of the body.

Pir Sialvi, on the other hand, will be leading a sit-in outside the shrine of Data Sahib (Hazrat Ali Hajveri) at Bhati Chowk here from Jan 9 (Tuesday) as the provincial government decides to give him a “free hand” for the protest.

The chief minister told the conference of spiritual leaders that the country was at a critical juncture and could not afford any chaos.

“Disputes, internal divisions and differences are harmful for the country’s prestige and integrity,” he said, urging the audience to play their role for building a consensus [on various issues] in the country.

He said no one could claim to be a Muslim without having faith in the finality of the prophet hood of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Chiding the proponents of what he called ‘sit-in politics’, he said spreading chaos, either intentionally or unintentionally, was like serving the purpose of terrorists and enemies of the nation.

Rana Sanaullah also reaffirmed at the moot his faith in Khatame Nabuwat and said the PML-N leadership and government were playing their part to protect this belief.

In the declaration issued at the two-day conference, the clerics and spiritual leaders pledged to continue playing their role for maintaining sectarian harmony and peace in the country. They affirmed the intention and role of the government as well as the parliament to protect the faith in Khatme Nabuwat and called for revitalising the spirit of Sufism for making khanqahs (shrines) centres of education and knowledge.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2018