DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan seeks clarification from US over placement on 'special watch list'

APPJanuary 08, 2018

Email


Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that Islamabad is seeking a clarification from Washington over its recent announcement to place Pakistan on a special watch list "for severe violations of religious freedom".

“We have noted the announcement by the US State Department regarding placement of Pakistan on a special watch list,” the ambassador said in a statement on Sunday, adding that Pakistan was seeking clarifications from the United States regarding its rationale and implications.

He also said that the steps taken by the government for the protection of human rights and rights of religious freedom in Pakistan must be acknowledged.

Know more: Pakistan has given us nothing but lies and deceit: US President Donald Trump

The US State Department made the announcement last week under the purview of the US Legislation on International Religious Freedom.

“It is, however, important to acknowledge that Pakistan is firmly committed to promotion and protection of human rights including the right to religious freedom, under its Constitution,” the ambassador said.

Chaudhry underscored wide-ranging legislative, institutional and administrative measures taken by the government of Pakistan which were geared to ensuring full coverage of guarantees afforded by the Constitution.

Also read: America suspends entire security aid to Pakistan

He said that the international community was well aware of incremental steps being taken by Pakistan that had brought about positive change on the ground.

“We will continue to work with the international community with a view to ensure that internationally agreed standards on religious freedom are observed in Pakistan and the broader region,” he maintained.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Analyst
Jan 08, 2018 01:36am

US is desperate. Wants to scare Pakistan with such cheep tactics

S.Ali
Jan 08, 2018 02:19am

Pakistan should not be concerned about what US thinks or does!. Instead Pakistan should put US on the list of deceivers!

Let the US realize their mistake. Their president is a child.

CHELFLS
Jan 08, 2018 08:20am

The tones are changing.?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 08, 2018

Threat to ethical organ donation

IT is yet another example of our tendency to take one step forward only to take two steps back. On Friday in...
January 08, 2018

Muzzling the media

IN a country where the chroniclers of history are too often either silenced or killed, the press in Balochistan...
Varsity land dispute
Updated January 08, 2018

Varsity land dispute

Punjab University has time and again yielded to govt's request for land. So what qualms does it have now?
January 07, 2018

Machiavellian moves?

WORSE than to render it irrelevant, is to undermine the democratic process. Successive provincial assemblies in...
January 07, 2018

Sugar crisis

IT has been a number of years now that the same game rolls out this time of year. The sugarcane crop is harvested ...
January 07, 2018

Dengvaxia controversy

IN a recent press conference, the Pakistan Young Pharmacists Association and the Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum alleged...