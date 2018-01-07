2 alleged robbers, one trader killed in foiled robbery attempt in Karachi
Three people, including a trader and two robbers, were killed in Karachi on Sunday following a foiled robbery attempt a subsequent exchange of fire between alleged robbers and the police.
A trader Owais, 25, was killed at Saddar's Electronics Market by the armed robbers when he reportedly tried to resist the robbery attempt.
According to eyewitnesses, two robbers, who were busy looting in the market, opened fire upon resistance, killing the trader. People in the market caught and beat up one suspect before handing him over to the police, while the other fled the scene, only to be killed in an exchange of fire with the police at M.A. Jinnah Road.
The injured robber also passed away later, taking the death toll in the incident to three.
The Electronics Dealers' Association announced to keep the markets closed on Monday to mourn the death of the trader. They will also communicate their future plan of action following a meeting tomorrow.
Citizen runs over suspected robbers in Jauhar, killing one
Earlier in the day, a citizen ran over two suspected robbers as they tried to flee after allegedly looting him, killing one and injuring the other.
Police said Tariq Javed was looted by two men on a motorcycle as he came out of an ATM in Gulistan-i-Jauhar's Block 1.
Javed followed the robbers in his car and rammed into them, killing one and injuring the other, a station house officer said as he recorded the citizen's statement.
Javed, a student at an engineering university, said that the men had stolen his cellphone and Rs4,000.
A police officer on duty at the site of the incident said that the money and cellphone had been recovered from the possession of the robbers. He added that police are checking to see whether the robbers have a criminal record.
Last month, a citizen Mariam Nadir was rewarded by the Rangers for running over robbers on a bike and injuring them while she was in a car in Nazimabad.
In a similar incident in 2016, Inspector General (IG) Sindh A.D. Khowaja offered a cash reward to a citizen who shot two suspected robbers dead. On the occasion, the IGP persuaded Karachi's citizens to make similar efforts to help police fight crimes in the metropolis.
Comments (14)
Good work
Well done citizen! name should be kept confidential though
Well done sir..at least you have your dignity..1 low life less in khi
Excellent.
More heroes like Mr tariq javed needed in khi..
Excellent job by a brave citizen , well done bro. Now most important point here is that people should be encouraged & should be motivated instead of giving them unnecessary torture & stress. IG Sindh Police & CJ , SHC are requested to ensure these suggestions.
An engineering student... thus proven you should not mess with the engineers!
Keep up the good work, bravo civilized citizen of Karachi. This kind of deterance required to keep the street criminals on the leash. Money doesn't grow on tries. It's hard earned blood and sweat of a common working people.
Excellent ... sorry about your car
So now citizens have to safeguard themselves. Good. Get rid of the police please. Why we should pay police salary.
Good job I just salute u dear friend.
Very well done Mr. Tariq Javed. We need courageous and brave people like you to get rid of menace from our cities.
Now Citizens have to protect themselves and take law in their hands.
My so called politicized Police and Rangers: Wake Up Please
Good job, this brave man deserved to be camonda