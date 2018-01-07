2 alleged robbers, one trader killed in foiled robbery attempt in Karachi

Three people, including a trader and two robbers, were killed in Karachi on Sunday following a foiled robbery attempt a subsequent exchange of fire between alleged robbers and the police.

A trader Owais, 25, was killed at Saddar's Electronics Market by the armed robbers when he reportedly tried to resist the robbery attempt.

According to eyewitnesses, two robbers, who were busy looting in the market, opened fire upon resistance, killing the trader. People in the market caught and beat up one suspect before handing him over to the police, while the other fled the scene, only to be killed in an exchange of fire with the police at M.A. Jinnah Road.

The injured robber also passed away later, taking the death toll in the incident to three.

The Electronics Dealers' Association announced to keep the markets closed on Monday to mourn the death of the trader. They will also communicate their future plan of action following a meeting tomorrow.

Citizen runs over suspected robbers in Jauhar, killing one

Earlier in the day, a citizen ran over two suspected robbers as they tried to flee after allegedly looting him, killing one and injuring the other.

Police said Tariq Javed was looted by two men on a motorcycle as he came out of an ATM in Gulistan-i-Jauhar's Block 1.

Javed followed the robbers in his car and rammed into them, killing one and injuring the other, a station house officer said as he recorded the citizen's statement.

Javed, a student at an engineering university, said that the men had stolen his cellphone and Rs4,000.

A police officer on duty at the site of the incident said that the money and cellphone had been recovered from the possession of the robbers. He added that police are checking to see whether the robbers have a criminal record.

Last month, a citizen Mariam Nadir was rewarded by the Rangers for running over robbers on a bike and injuring them while she was in a car in Nazimabad.

In a similar incident in 2016, Inspector General (IG) Sindh A.D. Khowaja offered a cash reward to a citizen who shot two suspected robbers dead. On the occasion, the IGP persuaded Karachi's citizens to make similar efforts to help police fight crimes in the metropolis.