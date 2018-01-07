DAWN.COM

Action to be taken against govt doctors in Sindh with private practices

Imtiaz MugheriJanuary 07, 2018

Sindh Health Minister Sikandar Mandhro has directed the provincial Health Department to take action against fake doctors as well as government doctors involved in private practice, health officials said on Sunday.

Mandhro warned that the department would launch a province-wide crackdown if government doctors do not immediately end their practices in private clinics.

"At public hospitals, some doctors even advise patients to get admitted to their own private hospitals," he observed.

Mandhro also ordered action to be taken against fake doctors who are practising without possessing the requisite medical certifications.

He claimed that public hospitals in Sindh are providing patients with free-of-cost treatment better than private hospitals and clinics.

Officials at the Health Department said a list of government doctors engaged in private practice has already been created and action against them will begin soon.

Nawaz
Jan 07, 2018 03:48pm

Good move to take a pre-emptive action before the Supreme court turned its attention to other provinces and took the same action against the public sector hospitals and private medical colleges as it took in the Punjab.

WARRIs
Jan 07, 2018 03:53pm

Where is Pakistan Medical & Dental Council which is the institution to safeguard patients and regulate doctors? Or has it been destroyed like other institutions like our elected politicians!!!

paggri sambhal
Jan 07, 2018 04:34pm

It is legal to practice outside govt duty hours.How the govt can implement such illegal orders?But yes,If the govt raises the salary package of Sind doctors or atleast keep it at par with the doctors of other provinces then shutting the private practice can be little justified.But the irony is that the Sind govt doctors are already underpaid as compared to their counterparts in other provinces.This brainless health minister must ponder and adress this issue first.

Farjee
Jan 07, 2018 06:20pm

I suggest to the minister to start getting treatment at the government hospital for his and his family health... I promise things will change rather giving orders which will deteriorate public health if senior consultants leave public hospitals for the sake of private work... Think before giving orders

abdullah khuhro
Jan 07, 2018 06:39pm

our health minister claims better services provided in public hospital free of cost. this is contradictory to the fact that GIMS called state of art hospital charge Rs 5000 for MR while the private centre in larkana charge 3500 for the same test.simply banning doctors from private practice is not going to bring change .you have first to roll out complete health policy free from adhoc junks

Res Judicata
Jan 07, 2018 07:47pm

The Professors, Doctord, Specialist, though work in Civil Hospitals or other Sindh Govt Hospitals are habitual of carrying on business at their private Clinics, or Private Hospitals where they charge exorbitant charges. The Sindh Health Minister step should be appreciated, and he must take strict actions against all such greedy and selfish doctors.

