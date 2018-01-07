Man shot dead 'for honour' in Thar

A man in Thar was killed allegedly in the name of 'honour' on Saturday by his uncle, who suspected him of having an illicit relationship with his daughter, police said.

Manesh Kumar Meghwar, a 28-year-old worker at the Thar coalfield, was shot dead allegedly by his uncle, Pono Meghwar, and his son, Chandar, while driving home in Thar's Islamkot town, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Amir Saud Magsi confirmed to Dawn.

Islamkot police conducted raids and arrested both the suspects. After his arrest, Pono Meghwar confessed to the crime, saying that he had suspected his nephew of having illicit relations with his daughter, SSP Magsi said, adding that the murder appeared to be an honour-killing.

The SSP ordered an investigation into the murder and said that a first information report would be filed following an initial probe.

Honour-related murders are reported with frequency in Pakistan. Although men are at times killed in the name of honour, it is more commonly women who are the targets of such brutality.

It estimated that in the last three years alone, some 2,300 women have been killed in the name of ‘honour’.