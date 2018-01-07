Imran Khan has proposed marriage, PTI clarifies
Setting the record straight on rumours regarding Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's alleged third marriage, a statement issued by the party on Sunday claimed that Khan had proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka, believed to be a respected Pir (faith healer) in Pakpattan.
Explore: What brings PTI chief to a remote town?
According to the statement issued by the Chairman's Secretariat, Maneka has "asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children".
Bushra Maneka, who is in her 40s, is from the Wattoo clan, of which the Manekas are a sub-clan. She was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad.
"It is indeed sad to see this extremely private and sensitive matter be made the subject of erroneous story leading to all manner of public conjecture," the notification said, adding that it was "regrettable" that story was reported as it involves "a very private lady who is not in public life."
The notification added that the reports had put an "unacceptable burden" on Maneka and Khan's children, who learnt of the incident though the media.
The notification says that if the proposal is accepted, Khan will make a public announcement "in the proper manner."
The secretariat has requested privacy for the parties concerned in the meantime.
Rumours of Khan's alleged third marriage began circulating on Saturday after The News published a report claiming that the PTI chairman had married a woman, whom he regarded as his spiritual leader, in a secret ceremony on Jan 1.
Read more: PTI leaders reject report on Imran Khan's third marriage as 'ridiculous'
Although the report was denied by various PTI officials, including chief whip Shireen Mazari, Khan's Political Secretary Awn Chaudhry and PTI Spokesperson Naeemul Haq, Mufti Saeed who allegedly performed the ceremony was reluctant to comment on the matter.
Maneka's son appeared on Geo News on Saturday night to deny the rumours of her marriage to Khan.
This is not the first time Khan has been linked to someone from the Maneka family. In July 2016, reports suggested that the PTI chief had married a woman belonging to the Maneka family in London, with sources claiming his wife's name is Maryam.
The reports were denied by the PTI spokesperson and Khan himself, who termed the rumours as "absolutely baseless".
Comments (79)
Here we go again.
Wrong timings
Mubarak Khan Sab...
I am not impressed at all,he could have married after the election.
Pir (faith healer) !!!
First Lady Pir !!
" @PTI leaders reject report on Imran Khan's third marriage as 'ridiculous' ". When some political party rejects some rumor, it can easily be taken otherwise. There is nothing wrong in marriage as this is totally a private issue of two people and nobody has a right to object but giving a strong statement like above reduces the credibility of the party.
The proposal was built upon, first the Bushra bibi divorced her husband to seek proposal only to consider? Its all built up. By the way if Bushra divorced only to marry IK, this is bad precedent. IK might have forced her to divorce her husband, and funny thing is that Bushra had nothing against her husband so said to her husband that its necessary that we separate because of spiritual reasons. It only emerged afterwards that spiritual reason was to marry IK. Opportunist marrying opportunist. Great
Here we go again.
Khan must not marry at the time of elections Wrong timings yet again
He has legal rights to marry. He didn’t go against law of land unlike other politicians. Fair & Popular political figure of late.
Khan left two great women Jamaima Goldsmith Reham Khan.
If she accepts, I hope it is a happy union and energizes him for the general elections.
Another personal disaster in the making for confused and frustrated Imran Khan.
Reham khan was even more better fr Khan These two great women made khan realistic in his approach i think
Complet the fourth one and forget about Nation
He is so cute; dharnas come and dharnas go, I'll focus on running the marriage show
Useless politics by baseless politician leads Pakistan in storm
but.. PTI called reports to be 'yellow journalism'. What happened now ?
What can be expected of a person who visits so called spiritual leaders for guidance. And he is going to lead Pakistan to prosperity?
Leave him alone, its his private matter
How can a person keep looking for women so openly? It’s wrong timing as well, he is a hot contender for the PMs post. This could be a set up.
. . . Moreover, sources revealed that Imran’s spiritual link with the Manika’s strengthened even more after Bushra Manika predicted that he would win a national assembly seat from District Lodhran. . . . ----- a Pakistani newspaper report.
IK has been unlucky in his marriages! May third time will be a charm!
Rather then devoting time to his notion, this lusty man is roaming around finding news love interest.
Not confident of his capabilities. Resorting to faith-healer. Not at all fit to run this country of much complexities and challenges.
IK is now in his 70’s but acts as if he is a 25 Year’s old.
Waow.. I am amazed at some of the comments herep. Since when did proposing someone for marriage became a bad thing? Getting married or having a life partner is the best thing that could happen to a male or female. We are talking about 2 well grown adults here. When you love someone or care about someone than you should not wait to propose them. As they say coz you might miss your train and regret later for not proposing.
@Faisal Salman it was rejected because there is no marriage as of yet. I hope you understand that for the respect of the families especially when the couple to me married have grown-up childrens.
@Umair If he becomes PM, he will require first lady
@AD its really a bad comment on someone personal life. If he is lusty he can easily get what he want and living abroad.
@Nadeem agreed fully.
Young boys are jobless and amid dark future look at IK for their future and IK looks his future leaving all back.
Cant you wait for General Elections? Utterly disappointing!
@usman which he may have. Sita white's revelations point in that direction !!
There is no private matters for people you think they are public figures. There social contract envisages their thinking and that's why these matters are important for voters and followers.
why do he need marry again at age 66
Lying is pti's motto.
The smoke comes .... did he love to marry again n again??
May the luck be with you Bushra....
@SABER Private matter as long as you are a private person, it can have serious implication for Imran and PTI
He probably/hopefully/rightfully got his family's support at least this time.
There is nothing wrong in marriage as this is totally a private issue of two people and nobody has a right to object but IK is a public figure and the explanation by the party spokesman makes it clear. Anyhow the marital adventures of a 70 year old are not acceptable norm in our society. This shows only the immaturity and mental unbalance. How such a person can lead a country who takes wrong decisions for himself time and again.
Why?
@Umair why? What's so wrong in getting married? It's not illegal to marry
Like every fast bowler, IK is making hysteria even in matrimonial relationships and politics. Could have waited till election.
If Khan seriously wishes to lead the nation, he needs to stop these shenanigans
This is IK`s private affair & should not concern us. We should all pray for the success of IK.
@miraaj not your concern!
@Nba not your concern!
It is his personal matter But he is a political figure and should refrain from making same mistake again. Simply amazing, I used to have hope in IK but he seems to be no different than other useless politicians in Pakistan Very disappointed
I am amazed that Imran Khan at the age of 66 still wants to get married. This is not love, but his lust at this old age , or a bet with someone that he can still get any women he wants, even if the woman is married, he can get the woman divorce her first husband.
@hyat You dont know :)
No one links any one with some one unless there is some reason. Imrans romantic side often come to lime light
Good for him. All the best Captain
After such hardship and struggle and losing his family in the process Mr Khan deserves some happiness. From the bottom of my heart I wish you well and all the best Khan sahib.
Imran Khan. The hero that we need but not the one we deserve. Thank you for fighting the good fight. And to all the naysayers you deserve your Sharifs and Zardaris. Im out of here.
Such a disgusting personality this IK is ... when it is time to prove something in the political arena , he comes up with a marriage.
Ok , we agree ,marriage is a normal /personnel thing even in this age, why you hide it first? and later why the party issue a press release for this purpose.
You tweet on every matter in this universe , but can't let your followers know about a marriage with a tweet , why you have to hide behind party for this?
Just embarrassing. Please accept retirement with grace.
He should marry
Totally Wrong timing. Please cancel the marriage. Elections are coming and elections are very serious matter.
Much needed healing and rejuvenation will happen at the hands of the pir before election.
the press should leave them alone, let them have a chance to have a life.
It’s marriage, perfectly legal and within his right to do so. Not only IK but anyone for that matter. Timing might be off but who are we to say as this is the person whose rally grew from nothing from back of a truck to 1000’s
He should focus on next election not on his marriage...
Who suggested him ......
The more accurate translatipn of peer is 'a teacher or a spirtyal leader' - who is not necessarily a faith healer. Vast majority of negative comments here only show the clear negativity prevaling in the world; people are attempting to find a reason to critisize and condemn almost everything, instead of sharing the happiness of someone else. Anyways, congrats!!
Even he does not seem to learn from his mistakes
If IK marriage/proposal is his personal affair as claimed by PTI, then why PTI has to issue an official clarification statement on it? This itself is contradictory.
It’s his personal life, why so much fuss.
@Dudemiester What is wrong with that?
@SABER : private matter on party's letterhead?
Imran Khan wasting everybody's time including his
@Concerned I fully agree with you, The relationship between a a man and a woman is not completely private as it has to be acceptable to the law of the land and the morality.
It is purelya personal matter.. Nobody got any divine right to intrefere or comment...
Private matter. No explanation needed
@Umair same can be said about your comment
congratulations and good luck
I now start to wonder that if this it is not able to sort out his own life then how can he sort out the coumtry's issues