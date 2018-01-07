DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan does not have an alliance with the US, claims Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif

Dawn.comJanuary 07, 2018

Email


Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday claimed that Pakistan does not have an alliance with the United States (US).

“We do not have any alliance," Asif said during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "This is not how allies behave," he added, referring to US President Donald Trump's administration's decision to suspend its entire security assistance to Pakistan.

The suspension of security assistance for Pakistan ─ announced last week ─ comes as the Trump administration seeks more cooperation from Islamabad as part of its strategy in Afghanistan.

State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said during the announcement that the suspension would remain in effect until Pakistan "takes decisive action" against groups such as the Taliban that are "destabilising the region and targeting US personnel".

Read more: Faltering Pak-US ties

During his interview with the Journal, Foreign Minister Asif said that Pakistan had made a "huge mistake" when it agreed to join America's campaign in Afghanistan in 2001, in the wake of the 9/11 terror attack.

He added that the move had engendered a terrorist backlash against Pakistan.

Asif maintained that Washington has turned Islamabad into a "whipping boy" for its failures in Afghanistan.

While speaking about the successes of Pakistan's recently launched counter-terrorism operations, Asif said that Islamabad would not allow the Afghan war to be fought on Pakistan's soil.

“We have relative calm in Pakistan at the moment,” Asif said. “But if we go against these people [Afghan insurgents], then the war will again be fought on our soil, which will suit the Americans.”

In the new year, Washington has increased pressure on Islamabad to "do more" in the fight against terrorism.

Washington has stated that the suspension of military aid, which came after Trump accused Pakistan of "lies and deceit", is part of America's South Asia strategy.

The development has followed in the aftermath of an increasingly terse back-and-forth between Washington and Islamabad since Trump announced the policy.

In Pakistan, the move has been seen as the first step to implementing Trump’s pledge to tighten economic restrictions on Islamabad.

Despite the tension, however, US and Pakistani officials remain in contact with each other. US Defence Secretary James Mattis on Friday said that the Pentagon was maintaining its communication with the Pakistani military establishment even after the suspension of military assistance.

Foreign Se­cre­tary Tehmina Janjua has said that Pakistan will continue to engage with Washington as far as possible, because America is not only a global power but also has a regional presence, and "for us it’s almost our neighbour".

PAK US RELATIONS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)

1000 characters
bilal
Jan 07, 2018 11:05am

Great moment for Pakistan for breaking out the shackles and moving towards self-reliance and integrity. Well done keep the heads of Pakistanis high with pride and dignity.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 07, 2018 11:07am

The usage of the word Alliance does not apply in this case. The people of Pakistan have known it to be a master and servant relationship all along. The people in power have always misguided the public about it. Finally you accept it.

Fawad
Jan 07, 2018 11:15am

Our government is so Croupt therefore the crisis occurred We are better than Americans and we can do better than Americans in every field of life it's challenge

Disgusting
Jan 07, 2018 11:19am

When you have illitrate Ministers this is what you get. I hope he doesn't retract.

Abbas kd
Jan 07, 2018 11:30am

Salute to our Foreign Minister Mr. Asif, for not caving into the US intimidation & making our own priorities clear to them. Whole Pakistani nation stand behind our government & the Military for their ultimate sacrifices to keep us safe, thank you. We would come out stronger eventually without the American handouts, as tge saying goes, if it doesn't kill you, it makes you stronger and we sure are not going to die without the American aid for few hundred millions.

Mubashir Munir
Jan 07, 2018 11:31am

good for pakistan

ABCD
Jan 07, 2018 11:42am

Why can not this guy shut his mouth till this problem is over? He is harming more to the country by telling something always. Emotions don't work.

Yogi
Jan 07, 2018 11:44am

Let's see how long he sticks to that point. InshaAllah, he doesnt retract.

Ahsan Gul
Jan 07, 2018 12:09pm

So inept foreign minister that NS has appointed to make so unwise statements. He is punting Pakistan total foreign policy in danger.

Krill
Jan 07, 2018 12:15pm

After effects of when state bank of Pakistan declared trading currency as Chinese yen

Sajid
Jan 07, 2018 12:17pm

Pakistan should inform US that we are ready to cooperate in other areas like trade and investment in infrastructure which will be beneficial for both countries. Also it should be US who should fight war in Afghanistan not Pakistan as the war was started by US.

Changez Khan
Jan 07, 2018 02:05pm

Khawaja Asif is a great Foreign Minister.

Reddy
Jan 07, 2018 02:08pm

@Ahsan Gul do you really have a policy

Vimal
Jan 07, 2018 02:39pm

@bilal start paying taxes

Indoaryan
Jan 07, 2018 05:11pm

@Fawad you need to wake up from this dream, don't forget it's the nearly the 4 billion UD $ that you have been receiving annual that has kept Pakistan afloat. Now that burden will fall on the Chinese, they too will find out in good time that feeding 200 million + people annually is no joke when you add 1.3 billion + of their own people. Not sure if you have noticed it, Pakistan has virtually become a Chinese colony and from being American slaves you have now become Chinese slaves. Good luck, you will need it.

Joginder Kumar
Jan 07, 2018 08:02pm

@bilal Now totally reliant on China and compromising on sovereignty

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 07, 2018

Machiavellian moves?

WORSE than to render it irrelevant, is to undermine the democratic process. Successive provincial assemblies in...
January 07, 2018

Sugar crisis

IT has been a number of years now that the same game rolls out this time of year. The sugarcane crop is harvested ...
January 07, 2018

Dengvaxia controversy

IN a recent press conference, the Pakistan Young Pharmacists Association and the Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum alleged...
Faltering Pak-US ties
Updated January 06, 2018

Faltering Pak-US ties

It ought to be clear why the US' deal is unappealing for Pakistan.
January 06, 2018

A police state?

TACTICS found in some of the world’s most repressive states continue without check in an ostensibly democratic...
January 06, 2018

Lost in time

IN the treacherous political world of modern-day Pakistan, it is easy to forget that there is a history that is to ...