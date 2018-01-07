Pakistan does not have an alliance with the US, claims Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif
Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday claimed that Pakistan does not have an alliance with the United States (US).
“We do not have any alliance," Asif said during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "This is not how allies behave," he added, referring to US President Donald Trump's administration's decision to suspend its entire security assistance to Pakistan.
The suspension of security assistance for Pakistan ─ announced last week ─ comes as the Trump administration seeks more cooperation from Islamabad as part of its strategy in Afghanistan.
State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said during the announcement that the suspension would remain in effect until Pakistan "takes decisive action" against groups such as the Taliban that are "destabilising the region and targeting US personnel".
During his interview with the Journal, Foreign Minister Asif said that Pakistan had made a "huge mistake" when it agreed to join America's campaign in Afghanistan in 2001, in the wake of the 9/11 terror attack.
He added that the move had engendered a terrorist backlash against Pakistan.
Asif maintained that Washington has turned Islamabad into a "whipping boy" for its failures in Afghanistan.
While speaking about the successes of Pakistan's recently launched counter-terrorism operations, Asif said that Islamabad would not allow the Afghan war to be fought on Pakistan's soil.
“We have relative calm in Pakistan at the moment,” Asif said. “But if we go against these people [Afghan insurgents], then the war will again be fought on our soil, which will suit the Americans.”
In the new year, Washington has increased pressure on Islamabad to "do more" in the fight against terrorism.
Washington has stated that the suspension of military aid, which came after Trump accused Pakistan of "lies and deceit", is part of America's South Asia strategy.
The development has followed in the aftermath of an increasingly terse back-and-forth between Washington and Islamabad since Trump announced the policy.
In Pakistan, the move has been seen as the first step to implementing Trump’s pledge to tighten economic restrictions on Islamabad.
Despite the tension, however, US and Pakistani officials remain in contact with each other. US Defence Secretary James Mattis on Friday said that the Pentagon was maintaining its communication with the Pakistani military establishment even after the suspension of military assistance.
Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua has said that Pakistan will continue to engage with Washington as far as possible, because America is not only a global power but also has a regional presence, and "for us it’s almost our neighbour".
Great moment for Pakistan for breaking out the shackles and moving towards self-reliance and integrity. Well done keep the heads of Pakistanis high with pride and dignity.
The usage of the word Alliance does not apply in this case. The people of Pakistan have known it to be a master and servant relationship all along. The people in power have always misguided the public about it. Finally you accept it.
Our government is so Croupt therefore the crisis occurred We are better than Americans and we can do better than Americans in every field of life it's challenge
When you have illitrate Ministers this is what you get. I hope he doesn't retract.
Salute to our Foreign Minister Mr. Asif, for not caving into the US intimidation & making our own priorities clear to them. Whole Pakistani nation stand behind our government & the Military for their ultimate sacrifices to keep us safe, thank you. We would come out stronger eventually without the American handouts, as tge saying goes, if it doesn't kill you, it makes you stronger and we sure are not going to die without the American aid for few hundred millions.
good for pakistan
Why can not this guy shut his mouth till this problem is over? He is harming more to the country by telling something always. Emotions don't work.
Let's see how long he sticks to that point. InshaAllah, he doesnt retract.
So inept foreign minister that NS has appointed to make so unwise statements. He is punting Pakistan total foreign policy in danger.
After effects of when state bank of Pakistan declared trading currency as Chinese yen
Pakistan should inform US that we are ready to cooperate in other areas like trade and investment in infrastructure which will be beneficial for both countries. Also it should be US who should fight war in Afghanistan not Pakistan as the war was started by US.
Khawaja Asif is a great Foreign Minister.
@Ahsan Gul do you really have a policy
@bilal start paying taxes
@Fawad you need to wake up from this dream, don't forget it's the nearly the 4 billion UD $ that you have been receiving annual that has kept Pakistan afloat. Now that burden will fall on the Chinese, they too will find out in good time that feeding 200 million + people annually is no joke when you add 1.3 billion + of their own people. Not sure if you have noticed it, Pakistan has virtually become a Chinese colony and from being American slaves you have now become Chinese slaves. Good luck, you will need it.
@bilal Now totally reliant on China and compromising on sovereignty