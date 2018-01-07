People have right to question SC’s verdicts: Sharif
SARGODHA: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has lamented that the country’s courts had declared Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan Sadiq and Ameen even though he had admitted to owning an offshore company, evading taxes, using zakat funds to gamble, being involved in corruption, and failing to provide a money trail.
Addressing on Saturday a large gathering at Kot Momin, located some 45km from here, the former prime minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz lashed out against “certain quarters involved in weakening democracy” and announced a countrywide movement for the revival of justice.
“The mammoth gathering at Kot Momin has given its verdict, in the form of a referendum, against the Supreme Court’s ‘biased’ judgement,” Mr Sharif declared. “I am at a loss for words to express my gratitude for the warm welcome I have received at Kot Momin and the enthusiasm of the youth,” he said, while promising to build a university there after coming to power in the upcoming general elections.
He said the people of Pakistan had earlier rejected the court’s judgement against him during his homecoming rally on the GT Road. The gathering at Kot Momin was ample proof of where the public stood with regard to the verdict issued by the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, he added.
Ousted PM announces countrywide movement for ‘revival of justice’
Delayed and biased justice had become the order of the day, the former PM regretted, adding that he had read in a newspaper about an under-trial suspect who, after spending 26 years in prison, was acquitted of all charges after he died. The public was then justified to raise questions over this kind of justice, and ask on what grounds the Supreme Court had disqualified an elected prime minister without any proof of committing corruption, he said.
Mr Sharif added that he had been sacked because “I have not received salary from my son’s company on the basis of holding Iqama” but those who “took” money from this country and looted its resources were roaming free. He added: “Five judges disqualified me but I enjoy massive mandate of the public... they will not tolerate this insult.”
He announced that he would not rest easy, “and neither will the people”, till the judiciary was improved.
Addressing the gathering, Maryam Nawaz said that Mr Sharif would win in the upcoming general election regardless of whether “he is disqualified or qualified... because the people love him”.
The former prime minister was sacked on the basis of a report put together by a joint investigation team constituted on WhatsApp messages, she alleged.
“Who saved the country’s sinking economy, laid a network of roads, ended terrorism and loadshedding from the country within four years?” she asked, adding that Mr Sharif had achieved all that even though some miscreants had been trying to sabotage his efforts for development.
She alleged that some conspirators were hiding under the umbrella of two institutions that had attacked an elected prime minister in a democratic country and set up a treacherous plan to corner Mr Sharif. She added that these conspirators were easily frightened by the power of the people on the roads in support of Mr Sharif.
“Retired General Pervez Musharraf, who destroyed the very foundation of rule of law in Pakistan, was being given undue protection,” she claimed, lamenting that the military dictator who had attacked the parliament and judiciary had walked free.
She stated that people of Pakistan had come forward to protect the sanctity of vote and to right the wrongs done to Mr Sharif. The allegations used to disqualify Mr Sharif were a mere joke, she said dismissively, while questioning why there had been such a hurry to oust the ex-PM when general elections were around the corner.
Commenting on the Supreme Court’s judgement against PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, she asked why his case was not referred to the National Accountability Bureau or investigated by a JIT.
Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2018
Comments (18)
Right should be exercised in the Court Not in street by abusing the Judges.
I don't support Mr. Nawaz Sharif. He just want justice for himself. If Justice get revamped not just you will be ousted. The whole corrupt elements political parties will be dumped. This is still a selective justice. The thing Nawaz sharif is for himself so no should support him. If you truly want justice then this movement is not for us.
Nawaz Sharif enjoys massive support from the people because of his progressive policies that transformed Pakistan and put it on the path of development in just four years. His re-Election in 2018 was beyond any doubt.
No wonder why he was disqualified on such a flimsy pretext.
This biggest mistake if you found guilty you should be behind bars that's it no question
@ShahNoor Syed: NS want to muddy the water and get away. Courts are their, go and clear your name. Remember what you said in the parliament , just keep your words and provide what courts are asking. NS speeches are hollow, he hardly attended parliament sessions but now he is addressing ill informed public.
@ShahNoor Syed : Right you are. People want progress.
Courts decision should be respected and challenged in the court only.
NS you're lucky that your looted wealth is still intact. If you don't stop testing our patience, you may have to pay a very high price. Just go away.
@ShahNoor Syed Which planet do you live on?
No one is non-agreement of the SC verdict except you and whole of PML N.
You should be behind bars for life for looting country money.
It is all about his excellency. If he is not the PM nothing else matters. Has he talked about the current US statements? He will not because he is dishonest and has all his money stashed away in foreign countries.
People who elected you and Zardari also have the right to ask where you got the money to buy properties in Pakistan and overseas. So, SC has decided for them. You still are luckey not behind the jail wall.
One thing is never understood, the rights of the people are remembered by the political leaders when they are in trouble but when they are in seat,they hardly remember who the hell People are . Remember, the roads blocking for the common people when a leader has to pass through that road, remember what happens at the airports when some VIP has to travel,and remember when people are facing natural calamity,you go to Royal viits enjoying. Remember your last visit to maritutus, poor people were facing trouble. Moreover,if people have right to ask for SC verdict then why can't they have right to ask you and others like you, about their I'll gotten wealth. By the way, one question, why did you need to be an employee of your son's company, were there no common and poor people to offer them that employment. So, don't fool the common people for your own benefit ? haven't you already got enough ? If you really love or care about the common people of pakistan then return at least half of the money you have to them.
@ShahNoor Syed do you really believe he is not corrupt?
Please don't come back with a counter-argument that everyone is corrupt. Everyone who is corrupt should be punished be it imran khan, sharifs, judges or military. This has to start from somewhere so please let the rationality prevail for once in this godforsaken land of so-called pure.
He needs some analgesic medicines to digest this reality that he is no more PM of Pakistan. No more flagship car, protocols and a long line of people who used to salute him. This is real world mr NS.
This man's lust for power is insatiable!
All NS wants is a judiciary that favours him and his family .
Nawaz Sharif's party probably win majority seats from Punjab in 2018 general election.