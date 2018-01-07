DAWN.COM

'Missing' Karachi University students return home after two days

Imtiaz AliUpdated January 07, 2018

Two days after they were allegedly 'picked up' by men in plain clothes and police uniforms, a Karachi University student and his younger brother returned home on Saturday, a family member confirmed. A second KU student who was missing in similar circumstances also returned home, it was reported.

Mumtaz Sajidi, 22, a final-year student of the KU international relations department, and his 18-year-old brother, intermediate student Kamran Sajidi, had reportedly been whisked away from their home in Madhu Goth off University Road in Karachi in a pre-dawn raid on Thursday.

The two students hail from Balochistan.

On the same day, Saif Dada Baloch, an MPhil student of agricultural sciences at KU, was also taken away from his home in Madhu Goth.

“All I can say is that both of my brothers, Mumtaz and Kamran, have returned home,” their brother Naeem Sajidi said in a brief conversation with Dawn.

“They were both safe,” he added, without elaborating further.

Saif Dada Baloch has also returned to his home in Madhu Goth, Naeem added.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had expressed serious concerns over the trio's kidnapping and demanded the production of the young students in court.

“So far, we know that Mumtaz was only participating in demonstrations. You cannot spot people for raising their voice for any action they believe is not right. It’s an alarming trend and we demand the immediate recovery of these youngsters. The fresh incidents will not help anyone’s cause, but will only worsen the already fragile situation,” Asad Iqbal Butt of the HRCP had said.

