DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghan deputy governor abducted in Peshawar is released

APJanuary 06, 2018

Email


An Afghan official abducted in Peshawar last October has been freed by his captors and returned home.

Qazi Mohammad Nabi Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province, was kidnapped while visiting a doctor in Peshawar, near the border. No one has claimed the kidnapping, and it's unclear who abducted him.

Ahmadi is a member of the Hezb-e-Islami party of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former warlord who fought in the 1990s civil war and recently made peace with the Kabul government.

Zardasht Shams, Afghanistan's deputy ambassador in Islamabad, said on Saturday that Ahmadi had rejoined his family in Kunar.

He said the official's brother, Habibullah, who was also abducted, remains missing. The family has been approached for ransom, but it's unclear whether any has been paid.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Missing person
Jan 06, 2018 10:55pm

Hope official's brother, Habib Ulla is safe and sound. Foreigners safety is a must for a economy

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 07, 2018

Machiavellian moves?

WORSE than to render it irrelevant, is to undermine the democratic process. Successive provincial assemblies in...
January 07, 2018

Sugar crisis

IT has been a number of years now that the same game rolls out this time of year. The sugarcane crop is harvested ...
January 07, 2018

Dengvaxia controversy

IN a recent press conference, the Pakistan Young Pharmacists Association and the Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum alleged...
Faltering Pak-US ties
Updated January 06, 2018

Faltering Pak-US ties

It ought to be clear why the US' deal is unappealing for Pakistan.
January 06, 2018

A police state?

TACTICS found in some of the world’s most repressive states continue without check in an ostensibly democratic...
January 06, 2018

Lost in time

IN the treacherous political world of modern-day Pakistan, it is easy to forget that there is a history that is to ...