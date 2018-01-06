DAWN.COM

Former NAB special prosecutor handed seven-year prison sentence in Karachi

Imtiaz AliUpdated January 06, 2018

An accountability court in Karachi on Saturday handed a seven-year prison sentence to a former special prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and current advocate of the Supreme Court, a press release issued by the Bureau said.

Hussain Bux Baloch was charged with misuse of authority and connivance with the accused in 14 cases of acquittals announced by accountability courts. It was ascertained that he deliberately failed to apply for certified copies of judgments on time, thus failing to file appeals in Sindh High Court and SC.

The court ruled that the prosecutor's failure to file appeals in the said 14 cases caused losses in millions to the national exchequer.

Baloch was also handed a fine equivalent to financial liabilities incurred in the cases he mishandled.

Following the judgement, the accused was arrested and shifted to Central Prison Karachi.

Azhar
Jan 06, 2018 08:42pm

That's really very encouraging and shows that NAB is now serious in doing it's duty of eradicating corruption from the country. Let's hope and pray for the best.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 06, 2018 08:49pm

It's a good start, and let's have a similar campaign across the country, especially in Punjab. Trace all incompetent and corrupt officers and punish them - this is the only way to get rid of black sheep from our society and institutions.

Mir
Jan 06, 2018 08:52pm

Good news, hope all mess will be cleaned by current judiciary and make Pakistan corrupt free country and make Pakistan No 1 country

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 06, 2018 09:10pm

Run for your lives, they are finally catching the corrupt and the crooks in the country.

Imran Ahmed
Jan 06, 2018 09:27pm

Excellent news, I hope this will send a shiver down the spines of others engaged in playing fast and loose with the law whether judges, lawyers or bureaucrats.

Asif A Shah
Jan 06, 2018 09:30pm

The lawyers of all stripes, if they deliberately misuse their positions, must be dealt with severely. Good move by NAB!

Tigre
Jan 06, 2018 09:39pm

Good to see. Corrupt rouge government officials must be stopped.

Ahsan Iqbal
Jan 06, 2018 09:43pm

Good work

Res Judicata
Jan 06, 2018 10:05pm

Exactly same circumstances applied in case of Hudaibiya Paper Case, the then prosecutor deliberately delayed appeal, and time lapsed. It is upto relevant courts to Keep nation's interest foremost, against individual interest.

Fazal Karim
Jan 06, 2018 10:19pm

Similar action is needed in Hudaiba Paper Mill case against Dar for letting case time barred.

Ahsan Gul
Jan 06, 2018 10:33pm

Very good news that a NAB official will be serving jail term. It is not that we have bad public officials it is that we have no accountability process. Little people like us copy our leaders who enjoy good life by stealing national wealth. We get encouraged. Hopefully, our Pakistan is on new track off honesty and progress.

