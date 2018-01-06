Former NAB special prosecutor handed seven-year prison sentence in Karachi

An accountability court in Karachi on Saturday handed a seven-year prison sentence to a former special prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and current advocate of the Supreme Court, a press release issued by the Bureau said.

Hussain Bux Baloch was charged with misuse of authority and connivance with the accused in 14 cases of acquittals announced by accountability courts. It was ascertained that he deliberately failed to apply for certified copies of judgments on time, thus failing to file appeals in Sindh High Court and SC.

The court ruled that the prosecutor's failure to file appeals in the said 14 cases caused losses in millions to the national exchequer.

Baloch was also handed a fine equivalent to financial liabilities incurred in the cases he mishandled.

Following the judgement, the accused was arrested and shifted to Central Prison Karachi.