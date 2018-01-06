DAWN.COM

11 Saudi princes arrested after holding protest in royal palace: reports

Dawn.comUpdated January 06, 2018

11 Saudi princes have been arrested after they held a rally to protest a royal decision to make princes pay for their electricity and water consumption, reported UAE publication Gulf News on Saturday.

The princes also demanded financial compensation for a ruling against one of their cousins, said the Gulf News report, quoting Saudi news site Sabq and Al Marsad.

The princes were informed that their actions were wrong and that they should vacate Qasr Al Hokm, a historic royal palace, but they refused to comply, added the report.

According to a report in The National, also published on Saturday, "A royal order was issued to the royal guards … to intervene and they [the princes] were detained and put into Al Hayer prison in preparation to put them on trial."

Dozens of princes, officials and businessmen were detained in Saudi Arabia on corruption charges in November last year, about 200 people questioned, and over 2,000 bank accounts frozen in the crackdown.

In December, 23 of the powerful individuals detained were released after they reached deals with the government.

Shazipower
Jan 06, 2018 05:13pm

Good the things now started.

Iftikhar Husain
Jan 06, 2018 05:35pm

The party is over.

karachiwala
Jan 06, 2018 05:39pm

They are showing their true color.

Atif Siddiqui
Jan 06, 2018 06:09pm

Prince Salman is making the right moves but the people who have enjoyed for so long will not take this lying down. I fear for his life.

Najum
Jan 06, 2018 06:35pm

Prince Salman is making more enemies than he can handle.

Ghani K
Jan 06, 2018 07:05pm

While he is demanding from other princes to pay water & electricity bills, he himself recently bought most expensive chateau in France , a yacht costing $ millions. Yet he preaches austerity.

Khan
Jan 06, 2018 07:08pm

When we will arrest our royal family and recover our money?

ABE
Jan 06, 2018 07:21pm

Yet another extortion under way. Apparently the Prince has not had his apetite for luxuries sated yet.... After $450 million painting, $350 Chateue outside Paris and $500 million super Yacht, he is craving more money for other toys.

What is happening in KSA is daylight robbery, blackmail, and theft in broad daylight, carried out by the Ruling family.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Jan 06, 2018 08:13pm

Finally It looks like road to the quick unraveling of the crook regime stood by the Western powers.

Khan
Jan 06, 2018 08:21pm

Soon KSA will be civil war

Nauman M
Jan 06, 2018 08:25pm

They must also be protesting for mega corruption to be made official and not punishable.

MONIER
Jan 06, 2018 08:26pm

The spoiled monarchy

Ali Raza
Jan 06, 2018 08:28pm

And the story is now heading towards conclusion.

Imran Ahmed
Jan 06, 2018 09:00pm

Prince Salman using kingly extortion tactics against other princes, this does not make the life of the musakeen, poor and sick any easier.

Ayub
Jan 06, 2018 09:07pm

A similar action is demanded in Pakistan as well.

Farooq
Jan 06, 2018 09:08pm

House of Saud need foxing

siva
Jan 06, 2018 09:19pm

Guys - there is no democracy in that state - no use of doing protesting. Just pay the king whatever they want and get out and come to the free world - otherwise, be leftover and rotten in the jail (palace).

Tigre
Jan 06, 2018 09:44pm

A silly thing to protest over. They truly love their money.

Karido
Jan 06, 2018 10:37pm

They must be using a lot of electricity and water

Zak
Jan 06, 2018 10:46pm

They don't want to give up their freebee lifestyle.

Opinion

Don’t dare mention Yemen

Siding with those who deliberately seek to starve Yemen’s children has degraded Pakistan’s moral status.

Editorial

Faltering Pak-US ties
Updated January 06, 2018

It ought to be clear why the US' deal is unappealing for Pakistan.
January 06, 2018

A police state?

TACTICS found in some of the world’s most repressive states continue without check in an ostensibly democratic...
January 06, 2018

Lost in time

IN the treacherous political world of modern-day Pakistan, it is easy to forget that there is a history that is to ...
January 05, 2018

Nawaz’s confusion

IF there is a strategy, it is not evident. PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is back in Pakistan,...
January 05, 2018

Delayed funds

AFTER several years of military operations against insurgents in Fata — and KP — the task of reconstructing the...
Updated January 05, 2018

Scared of cricket?

For politicians, cricket is far too dangerous an indulgence since it gives people all kind of ideas.