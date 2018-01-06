11 Saudi princes arrested after holding protest in royal palace: reports
11 Saudi princes have been arrested after they held a rally to protest a royal decision to make princes pay for their electricity and water consumption, reported UAE publication Gulf News on Saturday.
The princes also demanded financial compensation for a ruling against one of their cousins, said the Gulf News report, quoting Saudi news site Sabq and Al Marsad.
The princes were informed that their actions were wrong and that they should vacate Qasr Al Hokm, a historic royal palace, but they refused to comply, added the report.
According to a report in The National, also published on Saturday, "A royal order was issued to the royal guards … to intervene and they [the princes] were detained and put into Al Hayer prison in preparation to put them on trial."
Dozens of princes, officials and businessmen were detained in Saudi Arabia on corruption charges in November last year, about 200 people questioned, and over 2,000 bank accounts frozen in the crackdown.
In December, 23 of the powerful individuals detained were released after they reached deals with the government.
Good the things now started.
The party is over.
They are showing their true color.
Prince Salman is making the right moves but the people who have enjoyed for so long will not take this lying down. I fear for his life.
Prince Salman is making more enemies than he can handle.
While he is demanding from other princes to pay water & electricity bills, he himself recently bought most expensive chateau in France , a yacht costing $ millions. Yet he preaches austerity.
When we will arrest our royal family and recover our money?
Yet another extortion under way. Apparently the Prince has not had his apetite for luxuries sated yet.... After $450 million painting, $350 Chateue outside Paris and $500 million super Yacht, he is craving more money for other toys.
What is happening in KSA is daylight robbery, blackmail, and theft in broad daylight, carried out by the Ruling family.
Finally It looks like road to the quick unraveling of the crook regime stood by the Western powers.
Soon KSA will be civil war
They must also be protesting for mega corruption to be made official and not punishable.
The spoiled monarchy
And the story is now heading towards conclusion.
Prince Salman using kingly extortion tactics against other princes, this does not make the life of the musakeen, poor and sick any easier.
A similar action is demanded in Pakistan as well.
House of Saud need foxing
Guys - there is no democracy in that state - no use of doing protesting. Just pay the king whatever they want and get out and come to the free world - otherwise, be leftover and rotten in the jail (palace).
A silly thing to protest over. They truly love their money.
They must be using a lot of electricity and water
They don't want to give up their freebee lifestyle.