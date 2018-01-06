Indian news website retracts story confirming Kulbhushan Jadhav 'recruited by RAW as a spy'
Hours after running a story confirming Kulbhushan Jadhav being recruited as a spy by Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), The Quint retracted the article, saying it was "rechecking some of the information mentioned".
The article, written by journalist and opinion editor at The Quint Chandan Nandy, said: "[...] it has come to light that two former chiefs of RAW, who headed the organisation sometime over the past 15 years, had put their foot down against recruiting him for operations in Pakistan".
According to the article, Jadhav was employed as part of "renewed efforts to use human sources as deep penetration agents in Pakistan".
The senior RAW officials were quoted as saying that Jadhav was “not a high-grade operative" and did not possess the required skills for collecting intelligence.
Read: Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav?
Nandy, on his Twitter page, had shared the story on Friday with the caption, "Calling a spade a spade!".
Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, on Saturday, shared an "update as reported" on Twitter, saying that Nandy had gone missing/into hiding.
Certain Indian websites have called out The Quint for what they call "shoddy journalism", "selling their country to an enemy nation", and for being "on the wrong side".
Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was arrested in Pakistan on espionage charges.
He was captured by security forces on March 3, 2016, in Balochistan and sentenced to death by a military tribunal in 2017 for his involvement in terrorism and espionage.
His appeals against the conviction have been rejected by the military appellate court and his mercy petition has been lying with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
India has challenged Pakistan’s refusal to grant consular access to the spy in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The ICJ is hearing the case and has restrained the Pakistan government from executing Jadhav until it decides the case.
Comments (19)
its very plausible that ajit doval, who is reported to be related to jahdev, was behind recruitment. it was also gossiped somewhere that doval was against trip of jahdev into pakistan.
lot of funds were involved and may be both relatives wanted to get richer
So much for being the largest democracy and the wonders of the consequent Freedom of Press. If this country can raid offices and close down all newspapers during mass blindings in kashmir, taking down a small disreputable story isn't that far fetched.
Indians must stop lying consistently. 'Calling a spade a spade' is the true way.
Never felt so ashamed in my whole life. This is outrageous. The only way out is to own our man for who he is and sign a no-interference pact with Pakistan. Both governments need to invest in peace and progress. Enough.
Worlds Biggest DEMOCRACY... They dont have the Guts to digest the TRUTH
Indians are pathological liar.
Those in denials now know the truth even when its 'retracted'!
Caught red handed. Case closed.
Now Pakistan has the proof it needs to present its case in ICJ.
It is understandable.... Try to supress any news that go against their national interest.
Biggest Demacracy in the World for what.... To supress minorities and any news with clear clarty.
Truth Will prevail
Biggest democracy always cracks down free press and opprress minorities.
@Mumbaikar My friend you seem to be someone with morals so there is no need to feel ashamed. Those who still deny Jadhav's involvement in spreading terrorism should instead feel ashamed because the act of terrorism was against humanity before any nationality. We should love our countries but should not be blindly be proud of all the acts of our governments and should hold them accountable. The love for your state is your right but objectively critique the acts of the government.
@Mumbaikar ..Fair and honest comment,i agree with you.!
I would like to see comments from our neighbouring country defending this story. I know its a pretty hard job but admitting their mistake is not in their genes. So I beleive I will still come across lame excuses instead of admission.
Truth comes out!
@atif Doval is Garhwali and Jadhav is Marathi and their caste are different as Doval is Rajput and Jadhav is Yadav [equal to Jat], so, they are not related with any relations. Only people of the same caste are related in Hinduism.
Ajit Doval should be removed from his position. He is hot headed and not that capable. He is overly aggressive having problem with all other people including Jaisankar. Who is now seeking a new position in the Governnent.
@Siddhartha Ajit Doval should be tried I'm ICJ for terrorism in Pakistan. He should be on interpol list.