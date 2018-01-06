Apex court sets fee limit for country's private medical colleges
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJ) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday prohibited private medical colleges from charging more than Rs642,000 in fees and warned them of a complete shutdown if any discrepancies are found in their accounts.
"The poor man's child also wants to become a doctor but can't due to a lack of resources," he added during a suo moto hearing on the matter of private medical colleges' exorbitant fees.
"You are charging Rs642,000 in fees — we have to look into that," the chief justice told owners and chief executives of private medical colleges after they submitted their affidavits and account details on court orders. "You will have to return the excess amount, if found any. If any medical college is found charging even a rupee more, then it will not bode well for them."
The chief justice further said: "Now we will get to understand the science of medical colleges, and if a fault is found, then we will shut down all the private medical colleges and universities. No medical college will now be allowed to register."
Chief Justice Nisar also criticised the medical college industry's admission policy and passing-out criteria, saying: "Private medical colleges do their own marking and pass their students themselves. There should be a uniformed admission policy and one merit. We will not let admissions take place on the basis of donations and money."
The CJP also formed a constitutional committee that will visit all the medical colleges in Pakistan.
In a previous hearing, the court had restrained all unrecognised private medical colleges from carrying out admission. “If any admission is made by these colleges, their chief executives or administrative body shall personally be held responsible for violating the order of this court,” the chief justice had said.
The CJP had also warned that an inquiry would be conducted if any attempt was made to mention the admission even in back dates.
Great move for Pakistan!
Nice Initiative, I wish so called Civilian Government should have taken this step. (30 years out of 70 years are dominated by Sharif Family)
Thank you so much sir,but this fee is still too high. Lower and middle class parents can not afford this.Nevertheless it has been capped now.Previously,sky was the limit.
well done.
Thank you sir!
Very good step. Now to turn to private schools charging 25000 a month for a toddler.
Well Done CJP Nisar! Someone is looking out for the Poor of Our Beautiful Pakistan! This should be the Job of Our Corrupt Politicians if they can find time from Corruption and Dynasty Building!!!
Very good decision.Need to take few more decisions in education sector.
It is high time that this mafia is tackled.
we appreciated that effort chief of Pakistan
Bravo CJP
It is not only the medical colleges the whole society is standing on their heads,so they all need your attention. CJP,SIR..
Good work done by CJ to not let the medical mafia to squeeze excessively the blood of medical students/parents. The amount of Rs. 640,000/- seems justified if they provide a quality education
What a great step of CJP. Please do more and more for poor people.
Well done. This cap should be in place for the next 20 years at least.
Great Initiative Sir. Now I have more expectations from you instead of politicians. what pm and president are doing for public and country nothing.
Is it per year amount, making total nearly 32 lac?
Better place to regulate output quality of medical schools is to have standard board exam like in USA. If medical college induct bad students in money basis then those will be eliminated in exam and thus look bad on medical school passing rate.
Finally..... this will be a great for all parents. I remember that Baqai Medical asked me to submit $22,000 per year fee for local admission, as there was not enough local fees seats left. This is a historical moment in Pakistan’s history.
Excellent step . All substandard private medical colleges need to be shut down.
Excellent decision and initiative . As a doctor I fully support this step against this unchecked mafia of Pakistan Medical Education
They shud set similar standards for primary and secondary schools as well.
Only when talented students can afford school and college, can they opt for higher studies.
Very good statement sir. Thank you. For years, system has been hijacked by corrupt individuals getting rich on back of average Pakistani citizen. About time their are some checks and balances. Same thing for school system, where about 25% of children don't have a school to go to, but all you hear is big political speeches no reforms for education system. Too many children growing up illiterate and without any employable skills. Who is responsible for that?
CJP's attention is drawn towards the private schools that are not different from the medical college.Actually they nursery of the all mess observed at colleges.here in schools not only money is fleeced but childhood is also squeezed.
well done
This could drive down quality, as universities fit more students in classes and good professors seek opportunities abroad due to falling wages.
Sure the fees are high but there's a thing called scholarships. If you're bright student, fees can be paid.
Though we will however have more doctors in future, as more pass, albeit not so smart ones.
Educatiom world wide is business. Let the market decide
Setting limit on fee look good on the surface to a common man but it can have worst consequences in the long run. E.g. USA does not impose any such limit on any commercial product including medicine and education. Their believe is that this is the driver behind their development. Imagine time when Pakistan had only government run medical schools.
Good step by cup. But where is the federal and provincial coal government. The real culpri is he bureaucracy that failed institutions
Sir your attention is also solicited towards private schools who are fleecing the parents all across Pakistan.
this is the same hyper active judiciary who has been and is eating the roots of pakistan. they believe that they are above everything. mr cj we are a democracy and in democratic system parliament is supreme. How can a juge decide how much I am going to charge for my services? stone age mentality
Great! What about the fees for overseas / foteign Pakistani fees They are up to 2500000 Pkr per annum I mean there are poor but intelligent people there as well
Wrong decision. You can not bound private institutions, they will run away. People should have all options from low cost to high-cost tution fee.
But who will check they are giving quality education.We have collapsed due to nepotism in government jobs as the all the controlling authorities are appointed on nepotism and quota system and merit is killed in this country.
This is not the solution. The state is responsible for education, it is governments job! There must be more state education institutions so that the common man could send his/her child there. Private institutions may be charging more but they are there just because there are not enough government institutions. How many state universities are there in the USA and how many private?
In my view, Chief Justice's intervention in social, education and juridical matters is due to Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shabaz Sharif's incompetence, as they failed to fulfil their state responsibilities. Well done CJ, nation will support you wholeheartedly!
@rajab Dear, it has nothing to do with civilian govt. All these private medical colleges hav nushroomed during the 2000's i.e., Musharraf era. And the irony is that the biggest stake holder of the country is running about 11 private medical colleges !!!
@M.S.Awan fee is rather too low. It should be above 10 lac per year. Govt. spends mre than 40 lac per student in Govt. Med colleges. Hence, a bond of nearly 40 lac is now required to be signed. In private sector the student has to bear this in own. All over the world, private medical education is even more expensive
Its capped at 642k so that banks can offer student loans to lower and middle class ;-).
If the medical universities want to maintain international standards, then they have to charge high fees. They should have reduced profit instead of fixing fees
This is a great decision by the honorable Chief Justice. They are charging more than two millions from overseas Pakistani candidates. We hope this decision is implemented throughout the country .
Perhaps the state should start competing with private colleges with available seats, quality education and lower prices? Taking it as challange. The state should be able to outcompete any private college. Instead of only capping. the price gap reflects how far the state apparatus has fallen in providing quality education. Its a good indicator.
That's great news there should be restrictions only students who qualify in merit should become doctors not someone who have money
still it is very high considering quality of their education. another suggestion is nowhere in the world , admission of their local students is less than 90 percent. marks . so please u can make a policy of no admission less 85 percent. i am also of the view that evening shifts can be started in public medical colleges as private medical colleges can never produce good doctors because they dont have standardized hospitals