SC prohibits dairy farmers from injecting cows to increase milk production
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Saturday prohibited dairy farmers from injecting hormones in cows and buffaloes to increase milk production, during a hearing of a case regarding tampered milk in Punjab.
Hearing a suo motu case in the Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry, the CJP said that injections given to cows and buffaloes lead to diseases like cancer in children and adults consuming the milk.
He also branded packaged milk "unfit for consumption" because the packages contain formalin chemical, which is extremely dangerous for human health.
Disclaimers on tea whiteners
Justice Nisar also ordered companies producing tea whiteners to state on the packaging that their product is not a substitute for milk.
A representative of Engro Food's Tarang insisted that their product mentioned that the tea whitener was not a substitute for children's milk; However, the chief justice turned down his objections and ordered the company to change their design.
The case was adjourned for two weeks.
Unsafe drinking water: CM Punjab can be summoned to court, says CJP
During a hearing of a separate case regarding unsafe drinking water in the SC Lahore registry, it was disclosed that samples of water collected from the CJP's chamber were polluted and unfit for consumption.
Justice Nisar expressed alarm at the report by the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and said that the government needs to decide its priorities. Referring to a similar ongoing case in SC Karachi registry where the CJP had summoned Sindh chief minister to court, Justice Nisar said that he could summon Punjab's chief minister as well.
"Citizens are being made to drink water that is poisoned with arsenic," he claimed. He further said that if appropriate action was not taken to make water safe for consumption, it will only take one suo motu notice for the SC to halt the Orange Line Metro Train project (OLMT).
An SC bench last year had allowed the Punjab government to continue work on the OLMT after the project was halted by the Lahore High Court in 2016.
He asked the provincial chief secretary if he was aware of the lakes and rivers where sewerage water from major urban cities was being dumped.
The supply and sell of Hormones injection should also be banned to implement the decision, otherwise who is going to check every dairy farm if they are using injection or not?
Another good decision by Chief Justice for the safety of the people. In my view, our honourable CJ is taking extra responsibility and trying to do what both Shabaz Sharif and his son Humza should be doing. As they failed to do, and busy making money through different means. Shame on them and their hand picked cronies.
SC is doing a fine job now.
Please help stop loose milk being marketed as it is unhygienic and may be contaminated as well.
Pakistan is the fifth largest milk producing country in the world (according to government's claims) and with Pakistan's per capita income being around 1000 US$, there is no reason that milk should be available at 130 rupees or more per litre. Milk is of the essential food items and should be available to all at a reasonably affordable price in pure form.
Please do something in this regard.
It is not only milk and water. Medicines, vegetables, fruit, meat , lentils, petrol, lubricants, fake and no2 products of any product. Fake degrees, schools, hospitals, colleges, universities.
Keep the good work up.
Formalin is a very dangerous chemical. Thanks CJ for taking against those who are playing with human health just to increase their profit. A severe punishment must be set for violating this law.
Kudos to the CJP for taking action against injecting hormones to increase milk production. Action need to be taken against the Pharma Manufacturers and Distributors who are manufacturing and selling these products despite being well aware that they are misused to enhance milk production which they are not meant for.
Your Chief Justice is taking bold decions. Good sighs of independent judiciary.
Supreme Court is doing the job of the Ministry of Health and Livestock ? Those who take millions as salary as ministers and secretaries are useless and burden on the country !
Hormones injections also fatten any live stock, including, cows, sheeps, lamb, chickens to increase the volume of meat they produce. None of which is entirely healthy for human consumption, not just the milk produced by these cows.
What ways to check the order being followed?
Thank you CJP.
Very good. It makes you think as to why those incompetent health officers did not do what court had to order for safety of general public (Answer: because most of those health inspectors are too busy making money).
Thanks for taking action, in usa and Europe there are high quality products but here in Pakistan it is totally unhealthy and low quality.
One simple question, how is this going to be enforced.
Now our food inspectors have to be honest and trained. We thank out CJ for at least putting some laws for this important item in our diet. Our children are our backbone and they deserve pure milk to grow strong.