DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC prohibits dairy farmers from injecting cows to increase milk production

Saifullah Cheema | Idrees SheikhJanuary 06, 2018

Email


Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Saturday prohibited dairy farmers from injecting hormones in cows and buffaloes to increase milk production, during a hearing of a case regarding tampered milk in Punjab.

Hearing a suo motu case in the Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry, the CJP said that injections given to cows and buffaloes lead to diseases like cancer in children and adults consuming the milk.

He also branded packaged milk "unfit for consumption" because the packages contain formalin chemical, which is extremely dangerous for human health.

Disclaimers on tea whiteners

Justice Nisar also ordered companies producing tea whiteners to state on the packaging that their product is not a substitute for milk.

A representative of Engro Food's Tarang insisted that their product mentioned that the tea whitener was not a substitute for children's milk; However, the chief justice turned down his objections and ordered the company to change their design.

The case was adjourned for two weeks.

Unsafe drinking water: CM Punjab can be summoned to court, says CJP

During a hearing of a separate case regarding unsafe drinking water in the SC Lahore registry, it was disclosed that samples of water collected from the CJP's chamber were polluted and unfit for consumption.

Justice Nisar expressed alarm at the report by the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and said that the government needs to decide its priorities. Referring to a similar ongoing case in SC Karachi registry where the CJP had summoned Sindh chief minister to court, Justice Nisar said that he could summon Punjab's chief minister as well.

"Citizens are being made to drink water that is poisoned with arsenic," he claimed. He further said that if appropriate action was not taken to make water safe for consumption, it will only take one suo motu notice for the SC to halt the Orange Line Metro Train project (OLMT).

An SC bench last year had allowed the Punjab government to continue work on the OLMT after the project was halted by the Lahore High Court in 2016.

He asked the provincial chief secretary if he was aware of the lakes and rivers where sewerage water from major urban cities was being dumped.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)

1000 characters
salman
Jan 06, 2018 03:33pm

The supply and sell of Hormones injection should also be banned to implement the decision, otherwise who is going to check every dairy farm if they are using injection or not?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 06, 2018 03:41pm

Another good decision by Chief Justice for the safety of the people. In my view, our honourable CJ is taking extra responsibility and trying to do what both Shabaz Sharif and his son Humza should be doing. As they failed to do, and busy making money through different means. Shame on them and their hand picked cronies.

ADNAN AZIZ
Jan 06, 2018 03:49pm

SC is doing a fine job now.

Please help stop loose milk being marketed as it is unhygienic and may be contaminated as well.

Pakistan is the fifth largest milk producing country in the world (according to government's claims) and with Pakistan's per capita income being around 1000 US$, there is no reason that milk should be available at 130 rupees or more per litre. Milk is of the essential food items and should be available to all at a reasonably affordable price in pure form.

Please do something in this regard.

Javed Sarfraz
Jan 06, 2018 04:25pm

It is not only milk and water. Medicines, vegetables, fruit, meat , lentils, petrol, lubricants, fake and no2 products of any product. Fake degrees, schools, hospitals, colleges, universities.

rajab
Jan 06, 2018 04:41pm

Keep the good work up.

zahid
Jan 06, 2018 05:18pm

Formalin is a very dangerous chemical. Thanks CJ for taking against those who are playing with human health just to increase their profit. A severe punishment must be set for violating this law.

mas
Jan 06, 2018 05:23pm

Kudos to the CJP for taking action against injecting hormones to increase milk production. Action need to be taken against the Pharma Manufacturers and Distributors who are manufacturing and selling these products despite being well aware that they are misused to enhance milk production which they are not meant for.

B r chawla
Jan 06, 2018 06:37pm

Your Chief Justice is taking bold decions. Good sighs of independent judiciary.

Khan
Jan 06, 2018 06:56pm

Supreme Court is doing the job of the Ministry of Health and Livestock ? Those who take millions as salary as ministers and secretaries are useless and burden on the country !

ABE
Jan 06, 2018 07:19pm

Hormones injections also fatten any live stock, including, cows, sheeps, lamb, chickens to increase the volume of meat they produce. None of which is entirely healthy for human consumption, not just the milk produced by these cows.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 06, 2018 07:25pm

What ways to check the order being followed?

Syed
Jan 06, 2018 07:37pm

Thank you CJP.

My Advice
Jan 06, 2018 07:55pm

Very good. It makes you think as to why those incompetent health officers did not do what court had to order for safety of general public (Answer: because most of those health inspectors are too busy making money).

J
Jan 06, 2018 08:41pm

Thanks for taking action, in usa and Europe there are high quality products but here in Pakistan it is totally unhealthy and low quality.

Javed
Jan 06, 2018 09:31pm

One simple question, how is this going to be enforced.

Ahsan Gul
Jan 06, 2018 10:39pm

Now our food inspectors have to be honest and trained. We thank out CJ for at least putting some laws for this important item in our diet. Our children are our backbone and they deserve pure milk to grow strong.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Don’t dare mention Yemen

Don’t dare mention Yemen

Siding with those who deliberately seek to starve Yemen’s children has degraded Pakistan’s moral status.

Editorial

Faltering Pak-US ties
Updated January 06, 2018

Faltering Pak-US ties

It ought to be clear why the US' deal is unappealing for Pakistan.
January 06, 2018

A police state?

TACTICS found in some of the world’s most repressive states continue without check in an ostensibly democratic...
January 06, 2018

Lost in time

IN the treacherous political world of modern-day Pakistan, it is easy to forget that there is a history that is to ...
January 05, 2018

Nawaz’s confusion

IF there is a strategy, it is not evident. PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is back in Pakistan,...
January 05, 2018

Delayed funds

AFTER several years of military operations against insurgents in Fata — and KP — the task of reconstructing the...
Updated January 05, 2018

Scared of cricket?

For politicians, cricket is far too dangerous an indulgence since it gives people all kind of ideas.