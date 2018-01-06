DAWN.COM

PTI leaders reject report on Imran Khan's third marriage as 'ridiculous'

Dawn.comUpdated January 06, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Saturday rejected a report that party Chairman Imran Khan had allegedly married for the third time.

The News in an article published on Saturday claimed that Khan married a woman, whom he regarded as his spiritual leader, in a secret ceremony on January 1. Mufti Saeed, who had officiated Khan's second marriage with TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015, reportedly performed the nikkah, according to The News.

The report also mentions the location of the alleged marriage, saying it took place in "Sector Y of Defence Housing Authority, Lahore, at the residence of a close confidante of the bride who also happens to be a friend of a PTI leader".

PTI's chief whip Shireen Mazari termed the report "ridiculous" and "pathetic", saying that Khan's "detractors" were making up stories about his marriage now that they could not accuse him of corruption after the Supreme Court gave the party leader a clean chit in the disqualification case last year.

In a subsequent tweet, she reminded everyone that Khan's marriage was no one's business.

Political secretary of the PTI chief, Awn Chaudhry, took to Twitter to vehemently deny the report, saying that he had "categorically denied the veracity of this planted gossip".

In another tweet, he said that while he wished that Khan finds a life partner so he can get married, the matter was not related to politics.

According to The News' report, Chaudhry denied that Khan's marriage had taken place. However, the story claimed that he was one of the witnesses at Khan's nikkah.

Read: What brings PTI chief to a remote town?

PTI spokesperson Naeemul Haque was also quoted by The News who, like his party members, denied that any such incident had taken place.

"Considering my 35-year-long association and keeping in view the fact that I have been privy to his personal life, I can say with absolute confidence that nothing like this occurred," he was quoted as saying. He further said that if Khan were to marry, he would do so after the 2018 general election.

Mufti Saeed, however, was hesitant to comment on the matter, according to the report.

The PTI chief has been married twice before. His first marriage was with Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire in 1995. The couple divorced in 2004.

Khan's second marriage to Reham Khan dissolved 10 months after a public ceremony had taken place in January, 2015.

Comments (26)

Rainorshine
Jan 06, 2018 03:02pm

Let Imran reject it

Mirza
Jan 06, 2018 03:19pm

This is his personal life. How many wifes does Shahbaz Shareef have, who cares.

Sarwat
Jan 06, 2018 03:26pm

All who are so interested in other people's personal lives should get a life.

Junaid
Jan 06, 2018 03:35pm

Vultures and leeches will try anything to annoy the great Khan. Sign of desperation. Very low even for them.

Zahid Husain
Jan 06, 2018 04:02pm

Although he is a celebrity, isn't it a very personal and private matter of Mr. Khan??? No one has, including media, any right to gossip about the very personal and private affair of an individual... Privacy of each and every individual must be respected by all with no exceptions....

Truth Seeker
Jan 06, 2018 04:07pm

It is a private matter, shouldn’t be part of gossip. However if there’s Nikah it shouldn’t be secret. It should be open but private.

Gmb
Jan 06, 2018 04:17pm

And the news is? Marriage is his right even if he has done it.

Dr M A Hussain
Jan 06, 2018 04:40pm

Here we go again

Tahir
Jan 06, 2018 04:57pm

Lets wait for the fourth one

Polluted People
Jan 06, 2018 05:01pm

Why PTI doesn't sue them if the news is wrong. Otherwise something is seriously fishy sir.

Kevin Rushner
Jan 06, 2018 06:08pm

So; IK didn't marry. But, if he did marry his spiritual guide, it's no one else's business. Ok,.Got it!

Rahul
Jan 06, 2018 06:19pm

Weren't they saying the same about his second marriage.

Ghani K
Jan 06, 2018 06:31pm

@Mirza - Shahbaz Sharif 's matrimonial escapades are always the talk of the town. He never talks or admits.

soodie.johri@gmail.com
Jan 06, 2018 07:56pm

Nothing wrong , if IK gets married 3rd or 4th or 5th and so on times. Non of any body business.

M. Emad
Jan 06, 2018 08:01pm

PTI leaders also reject report on Imran Khan's 2nd marriage as 'ridiculous'.

Shahan
Jan 06, 2018 08:14pm

All men supporting the idea of imran marrying as many wives as he wants. Shows the mentality of men in Pakistan

LAHORI KID
Jan 06, 2018 08:43pm

I'm not a Imran Khan supporter, but all this is terrible, even if Imran Khan wants to get married or already has gotten married, its no ones business, its a private and personal matter, everyone deserves to be happy. If some media house is publishing half baked stories, than shame on them.

Shah
Jan 06, 2018 08:44pm

What are personal lives of NS, Maryam safdar and shabaz sharif no body cares... then why target IK.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 06, 2018 09:04pm

Another dirty politics and campaign to malign Imran Khan about his personal life. What about Nawaz Sharif, Shabaz Sharif, Humaza Sharif and Mrs Safdar's personal affairs and scandals that have been widely published in the media?

Mahmood
Jan 06, 2018 09:25pm

So what if he did? Is it a crime?

It is his personal business. Good for him if he did!

Iab
Jan 06, 2018 09:37pm

PMLN propaganda!

Azmeen
Jan 06, 2018 09:55pm

Tomorrow or day after tomorrow they will accept this report as they did on the occasion of 2nd marriage of IK.

Zahid
Jan 06, 2018 09:59pm

If you are a public personality, nothing is private. Congrats to naya Pakistan part 2 to all PTI famboys.

Irfy
Jan 06, 2018 10:09pm

@Mahmood a politician getting married at this age is a news

Irfy
Jan 06, 2018 10:17pm

@Sarwat don't want other people to be interested in your personal life ? Then don't try to be a public person and leave politics.

Reham_K
Jan 06, 2018 10:32pm

Highly disappointed.

