Chief justice bars young doctors in Lahore from holding protests, asks them to turn to courts instead

Saifullah CheemaUpdated January 06, 2018

The Supreme Court on Saturday banned young doctors in Lahore from holding any more strikes.

During a hearing of the suo motu notice on the state of government medical facilities in Lahore, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar asked the health secretary to explain why hospitals had failed to provide citizens proper health facilities.

Answering the chief justice's question, the health secretary said that young doctors' continuous strikes were the biggest hurdle in the provision of proper medical facilities to patients.

"If young doctors have any complaints, they should approach the court for their solutions," said Justice Nisar.

The chief justice, who was conducting the proceedings at the SC's Lahore Registry, warned the health ministry that if it failed to take action against doctors staging any further protests, the ministry would be held accountable.

"If the state of education and health sectors does not improve, I will stop all development projects including the Orange Line Metro Train Project," the chief justice warned.

On January 4, Justice Nisar had taken suo motu notice on the state of government hospitals in Lahore following growing complaints about lack of facilities at these medical institutions.

"The point of taking notice is to make the state of these institutions better — it is not to take action against these hospitals," Justice Nisar said.

The medical superintendents of government hospitals were present in court on Saturday's hearing, during which Justice Nisar commented that the state of government medical facilities was not satisfactory.

He ordered that statements from medical superintendents should be submitted in court, as well as audit reports and the reports on the availability of medicines in all Lahore hospitals.

"In one hospital, they did not have a suture kit while conducting an operation," the chief justice said, adding that instead of spending millions of rupees on television campaigns, the government should spend that money on providing medicines and equipment to public hospitals.

Outlining the SC's agenda for 2018, Justice Nisar on Wednesday had said that the court would be focusing on human rights issues, particularly those relating to the people’s right to quality education and healthcare.

The SC is already hearing cases regarding provision of clean water in Sindh and Punjab as well as one regarding high fees in Punjab's medical colleges.

M.S
Jan 06, 2018 01:39pm

Excellent measures!!

Mujhe Kyun Nikala
Jan 06, 2018 01:55pm

Way to go, Janab Chief Justice Sahib!

sarfraaz dhamrah
Jan 06, 2018 02:32pm

Great work .

ADNAN AZIZ
Jan 06, 2018 03:17pm

Good.

Please also take suo moto notice of doctors from government hospitals working in private clinics during official duty hours.

This problem is long overdue to be fixed.

Adil Nazir
Jan 06, 2018 03:31pm

I would say thank you to young doctors to provide an opportunity to government personnels for an escape from the situation. Well! Using the name of young doctors is a political card used by beauricrates and technocrats. I do believe that young doctors must behave like more mature way but surely health care issues are highlighted by young doctors directly or indirectly.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 06, 2018 03:32pm

Good decision, education, hospitals, courts and other public service organisations must not follow a band wagon of 'durnahas' and interrupt public's life. All disputes must fist first be resolved through individual management, and if this fails then through strikes and courts. As it is done in the Europe.

Hammad
Jan 06, 2018 04:18pm

Very good initiative.

Justice NARADA MUNI
Jan 06, 2018 04:51pm

Well said. Thank you..

Abdulkarim
Jan 06, 2018 05:26pm

Finally the court have come free of political trash and we are already seeing something actually positive.

Nazar
Jan 06, 2018 07:01pm

best of the best decision.

Aafiyat Nazar
Jan 06, 2018 07:17pm

It is high time to prioritize education and health bring them on the top of the national priorities

Truth
Jan 06, 2018 08:47pm

Sir, you are a "Gift" to Pakistan. You will be always remebered in the history of Pakistan.

Leoman
Jan 06, 2018 09:39pm

Seems like some miracle is going to happen in this country, WOW, totally unbelievable and unexpected but fully and exactly needed to catch the culprits. The polticians are never caught directly but hopefully through this check up system of court they and the sick bureucracy which are directly or indirectly involved in the deterioration of this country will be caught lawfully and this order or suggestion to young doctors that they must knock the door of court for any wrong to them is not less than a miraculous happening. Because they would also be alert to serve the humanity honestly.

