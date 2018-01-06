DAWN.COM

Former PAF chief Asghar Khan laid to rest in Abbottabad

Dawn.comUpdated January 06, 2018

Air Marshal retired Asghar Khan's state funeral held on Saturday.—DawnNews

Civil and military leaders attended the state funeral of Air Marshal retired Asghar Khan held at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, and Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, as well as other serving and retired officials were among those in attendance.

His body was flown to Abbottabad in the afternoon where a second funeral was offered for the former chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

He was laid to rest in the Nawanshehr graveyard. A notification issued by the federal government said that the national flag would fly at half mast on Saturday to mark the passing away of the former PAF chief.

A leading political figure of yesteryear, Khan passed away at the Combined Military Hospital early on Friday morning after a long illness. He was 96.

Khan was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on Dec 30 after his condition deteriorated, sources said. He was suffering from acute respiratory infection, dementia and ischemic heart disease.

He leaves behind his wife Amina Asghar Khan, his son Ali Asghar Khan and four siblings.

Asghar Khan: A soldier and an idealist politician

Born in 1921 to a Kashmiri family in Jammu and Kashmir, Khan received his early education from Aitchison College Lahore. He joined the Indian Air Force and secured commission in 1940. His remarkable dedication towards his profession was such that he was given the command of a squadron in World War II in 1945; he was the first Indian to get that charge in the British Indian Army.

He became the first native air chief of Pakistan at the age of 35. After his retirement from the PAF, he was appointed as chief of Pakistan International Airlines, bringing discipline and growth to the airlines. He was considered a good administrator for a growing organisation. But after staying in the PIA for some time, he quit it to join politics.

In 1970, Khan founded Tehreek-i-Istaqlal, a secular political party and contested elections. He lost the seat. In 2012, the party was merged with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

In March 2017, the PAF Academy in Risalpur was named after Khan as a tribute to the veteran.

Asghar Khan’s life was full of adventure — from a pilot to a politician and a writer. His views were too idealistic and could not find conformity with general political practices in Pakis­tan. He was a firm believer in democracy, honest political culture and natural justice.

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Wasim
Jan 06, 2018 11:25am

RIP Sir!! Thank you for your struggle to make Pakistan a better place and hopefully it gets there one day.

Ayesha Sadozai
Jan 06, 2018 12:03pm

RIP. Late air marshal was indeed a rarity , an airman of valor turned honest politician. Tragically, his son Omar died earlier, his death has a profound impact on air marshal's life and I remember him saying (at Abbottabad) that he had lost his 'true successor'. It is indeed sad that his remaining heirs do not live up to his high standards.

Pakistani
Jan 06, 2018 12:34pm

We need just a few people like Asghar Khan to change Pakistan. He dedicated his life for corruption free Pakistan. RIP

anon
Jan 06, 2018 02:14pm

RIP Air Marshal (R) Asghar Khan saab, and I am sure a whole lot of Indians (including some who faced your forces in 1965) will join me in saluting a superb military leader, a thorough professional and a very decent man, who has been the conscience of his nation for several decades now.

SomethingFishy
Jan 06, 2018 02:18pm

@Pakistani "We need just a few people like Asghar Khan to change Pakistan."

Allow me to add 2 words to it.

"We need just a few people like Asghar Khan in power to change Pakistan."

sanaullah aman
Jan 06, 2018 05:59pm

RIP Sir! we respect your endeavor what you have did for Pakistan .Your name will be written in history with Golden letters.

MeenglaYip_USA_PAK
Jan 06, 2018 07:22pm

RIP sir! I had heard your name as a child first time during the 1976/77 elections in Pakistan. I always admired you. Had you not lived a long, ripe, full life, I would be shedding tears today. I am happy that you got a State Funeral and that the nation still loves you. Salute to you from an expat!

Syed Hafeez Imran
Jan 06, 2018 07:26pm

a true patriot, an honest principled person, an brilliant officer. We owe him so much. he was the architect of building PAF to be an outstanding professional force

Where are people of this calibre now. we need such people, now more than ever

Hashmat
Jan 06, 2018 09:27pm

RIP sir You were a true gentleman and an honest and devoted Pakistani

