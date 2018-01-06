Kiwis win first ODI under D/L after Pakistan stumble in the rain
New Zealand won the first one-day international against Pakistan with a 61 run lead under the Duckworth–Lewis method as the match was abandoned on Saturday.
Pakistan had scored 166 runs at a loss of six wickets as they had a hard time trying to chase the daunting 316 run target set by the Kiwis before rain intervened and halted play.
As the first five wickets tumbled within 16 overs, young opener Fakhar Zaman held fort and was at 82 runs when rain set in during the 31st over of the game.
Earlier, after Pakistan won the toss and asked the opponents to bat first, Kane Williamson overcame blustery conditions to score a century and lead New Zealand to an imposing total of 315 for seven.
The wind was so strong that by the sixth over the umpires had tired of repeatedly replacing the bails so decided to play without them until the weather calmed.
Williamson remained unruffled throughout as he notched his 10th ODI century before being dismissed for 115 off 117 deliveries.
Colin Munro and Henry Nicholls also chipped in with half centuries with Munro's whirlwind knock producing 58 off 35 deliveries.
The New Zealand opener is in a rich vein of form after making a hundred and two half-centuries in his team's three Twenty20 matches against West Indies.
He smacked six fours and two sixes before he edged a good length Hasan Ali delivery to Sarfraz Ahmed behind the stumps.
Martin Guptill briefly lifted the run rate to more than seven an over until he was caught for 48, giving Fakhar Zaman his first ODI wicket.
The bails were returned when the wind died down in the 28th over but came off four overs later when Hasan bowled Ross Taylor for 12.
Tom Latham went for three before Williamson and Nicholls put on 90 in 13.2 overs for the fifth wicket. After Williamson went, Nicholls followed in the next over for 50.
Hasan claimed Nicholls' wicket to finish with three for 61 and also took the catch to dismiss Williamson.
Comments (13)
Hassan ali give 61 runs and you loose by 61 run Good for Hassan Ali
Fakhar Zaman is a class player. Love to watch him batting.
Having foreseen the condition of weather, taking most of toss sarfaraz should have batted first. Inshallah he shall win next match .
Poor batting and bowling.
@ajay Do you really know about the 12 wickets?
How many days before did our glorious and super cricket team go to NZ? 10 days? Then 10 days of practice is no excuse. From batting in the first over when two wickets fell, what I noticed glaringly is that there was no footwork. Fakhar Zaman must have displayed speedy footwork and technique to go on to score 87 not out. Salams
Pakistan no more no. 1 in T20. Nothing is free!
New Zealand grounds, conditions, and turning pitches are tailored made for Pakistani fast bowlers to make things difficult for any team. However, Kiwi batsmen understand their pitches really well and are ready for the Pakistani pace attack and their variations. Pakistani bowlers and coach must change tack and find a way to put Kiwis under pressure. They play natural attacking game and we must get them under pressure somehow. I remember Imran Khan's strategy, wickets at all costs. Under pressure team makes mistakes. Pakistan needs to play the way they played against England in the champions trophy semifinal.
Haffez was the fulcrum of the attack used to give only 35 40 runs and pick 1 or 2 wickets. That suffocated teams. Special talent should be found against till discovering.
@AM Fakhar is going to dominate white ball cricket. As said Rahul Dravid who I respect a lot. I also love Fakhars batting. Just need Junaid Khan back.
Hafeez should concentrate on his bowling...er..that is batting...er...I guess he needs to be useful somehow???
The young guns Fakhar, Shadab and Faheem batted really well. The so called experienced player in the team were the dissappointment. Shoaib, Hafeez and Sarfraz are mediocre batsman, specially under pressure. Azhar made a mistake by taking the review. Sarfraz as captain is ok, not more. Hafeez and Shoaib, both 35+ should be dropped from the team. They are to inconsistent in their performances.
Poor captaincy where Shoib was not used along with the rotation of the bowlers. First ten overs were crucial but Sarfaraz continue with Aamir and R who leaked too many runs without a wicket. Admit your faults and learn from it and move on. Sarfraz is not a good wicketkeeper and keep dropping crucial catches and it’s time to bring a younger more athletic player. Sarfraz can’t bat anymore and Nola emotional cricketer which will not work in long run