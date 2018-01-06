DAWN.COM

Cop’s killing: ATC move on boy’s plea for ATA exclusion

A ReporterUpdated January 06, 2018

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday issued notice to the prosecution department over inclusion of seven ATA charges in killing of a policeman and injuring another at a picket in Defence on the eve of New Year.

The ATC was hearing a complaint filed by Munir Mustafa against inclusion of 7ATA charges in the killing of police constable Mustansar and injuring another, Qasim, when his vehicle rammed into a check post in Defence.

Both the constables were on duty at the check post on a road in Defence and had signalled a rashly-driven car to stop but it ended up hitting and critically injuring them.

The Defence police registered a case under sections 302, 324, 353, 109 and 114 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7-Anti-Terrorism Act.

The counsel for the accused said a constable was killed and another injured when the car rammed into them.

He pleaded the incident was not an act of terrorism and there had been no reason to include terrorism charges in the case.

He said the police were exceeding their powers by including the terrorism charges and requested that the court exclude these.

The court after hearing the complaint issued notices to the prosecution department and directed them to submit a reply on Jan 9.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2018

