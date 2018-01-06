DAWN.COM

$2bn in military transfers on the line after US suspends aid

AFPUpdated January 06, 2018

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze aid to Pakistan could affect almost two billion dollars’ worth of assistance, a senior administration official said on Friday — substantially more than first thought.

After an announcement designed to force Pakistan’s military and intelligence apparatus to cut support for the Taliban and other Islamist groups, the official said that both US military assistance and Afghanistan coalition funding to Islamabad could be suspended.

It is “approximately two billion worth of equipment and coalition support funding that is in play,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

After more than a decade of simmering US anger at links between Islamabad and the Taliban and the Haqqani network — a Taliban affiliate — President Donald Trump is trying to draw a line in the sand.

On the hook is almost $1bn of US military equipment that has allowed Pakistan access to advanced military technology, but also funding that is meant to pay Pakistan for helping get US and NATO materiel into Afghanistan.

Analysts believe the United States is highly unlikely to freeze all that funding, which totals $1.9bn, according to the source.

US officials have already indicated that there could be “exemptions” for programs deemed vital to US national security, likely including cash for keeping Pakistan’s nuclear weapons safe.

But nevertheless, the total figure of $1.9bn is much higher than first indicated and is a signal of Washington’s seriousness.

The senior administration official said “all options are on the table” when it comes to further moves, including stripping Pakistan of its status as a “major non-NATO ally” or calling in vital IMF loans.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2018

Hk
Jan 06, 2018 08:01am

2 billion dollars is like 10% of Pakistan's total foreign reserves

Mamamiya
Jan 06, 2018 08:02am

I am confused, $255 million to $2 Billion. what is the right amount, math is very complicated.

Aloo kachaloo
Jan 06, 2018 08:35am

Ok then so be it

BholaaBolaa
Jan 06, 2018 08:37am

President Trump is just delivering the promises, he made to American voters.

Well meaning
Jan 06, 2018 08:44am

ell either you are an ally or not , pakistan should decide fast

Shy Guy
Jan 06, 2018 08:54am

Naive people in Pakistan will see we don't want any money. But there military leadership know very well, the posture or the befitting reply which you claim is because of American dollars.

Ali
Jan 06, 2018 08:57am

Self reliance is best for future of Pakistan No one can trust Americans..let them keep that so called aid. America is nothing but trouble for every country in this world.

Khan
Jan 06, 2018 09:07am

Say NO to foreign aid

Rkk
Jan 06, 2018 10:30am

Time to think of self reliance.

Sam
Jan 06, 2018 10:30am

Usa needs Pakistan more than Pakistan needs US

brr
Jan 06, 2018 10:38am

The winds are changing, and the tolerance for funny business is on the wane.

Khan
Jan 06, 2018 10:41am

Meh, time to walk away from this relationship. Let them use the “Northern Route” into Afghanistan if they wish. Time for us to regain our dignity by saying “thanks, but no thanks” to them.

