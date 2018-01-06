DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Dollar strengthens in kerb trade, stable in interbank

Shahid IqbalUpdated January 06, 2018

Email


KARACHI: The dollar was traded at Rs112 in the open market on Friday, setting a record against the local currency although the rate in the interbank market remained almost unchanged all week.

Currency dealers said multiple factors are affecting the exchange rate, which has come under pressure following souring Pak-US relations during the last couple of months.

Tensions with the United States factored in the move, according to some currency dealers, but shortages of the greenback in the currency markets also had other drivers.

“We sold dollar at Rs112 at the end of closing hour of the market and it may go further high if the shortage of dollar persists,” said Zafar Paracha Secretary Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

Currency dealers also held the State Bank’s decision responsible for the shortage of greenbacks in the open market.

The State Bank on January 1 cut the import of cash dollars to just 35 per cent against the export of foreign currencies.

The exchange companies were told to bring only 35pc cash dollars against earlier practice of bringing 100pc cash dollars physically on behalf of export of foreign currencies to Dubai. The rest of the dollars are to be brought through banking channels.

Some of the currency dealers supported the idea but a number of them warned that it would create shortage of dollars in the market since the banks often delay releasing cash dollars, they alleged.

Since the implementation of the decision the dollar gained about Rs1.20 while the interbank market remained silent as the price did not fluctuate significantly. The dollar price gap between open and kerb markets has increased to Rs1.40 over the week.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Hameed Kazakhstan
Jan 06, 2018 08:22am

All the Importers should be asked to pay excise and import duties in USD instead of PKR, that will automatically give dollars to the government.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Don’t dare mention Yemen

Don’t dare mention Yemen

Siding with those who deliberately seek to starve Yemen’s children has degraded Pakistan’s moral status.

Editorial

Faltering Pak-US ties
Updated January 06, 2018

Faltering Pak-US ties

It ought to be clear why the US' deal is unappealing for Pakistan.
January 06, 2018

A police state?

TACTICS found in some of the world’s most repressive states continue without check in an ostensibly democratic...
January 06, 2018

Lost in time

IN the treacherous political world of modern-day Pakistan, it is easy to forget that there is a history that is to ...
January 05, 2018

Nawaz’s confusion

IF there is a strategy, it is not evident. PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is back in Pakistan,...
January 05, 2018

Delayed funds

AFTER several years of military operations against insurgents in Fata — and KP — the task of reconstructing the...
Updated January 05, 2018

Scared of cricket?

For politicians, cricket is far too dangerous an indulgence since it gives people all kind of ideas.