DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan's support in fighting terrorism has served US national security interests, says Aizaz Chaudhry

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated January 05, 2018

Email


Pakistan Ambassador to United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Friday said the cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in fighting terrorism has directly served US national security interests.

The envoy was responding to the announcement made by Trump administration on Thursday that it was suspending its entire security assistance to Pakistan until it proves its commitment to fight all terrorist groups operating in the region.

"We are engaged with the US administration on this issue and await further details. It, however, needs to be appreciated that Pakistan has fought the war against terrorism largely from its own resources — which has cost over $120 billion in 15 years,” Chaudhry said.

He was of the view that working towards enduring peace required patience and persistence. “Emergence of new and more deadly groups, such as Daesh in Afghanistan, calls for enhancing international cooperation,” Chaudhry maintained.

“Through a series of major operations, Pakistan cleared all these areas resulting in significant improvement in security in Pakistan. A similar action needs to be taken on the Afghan side which has vast stretches of ungoverned spaces,” said the envoy.

Chaudhry also said, "Diplomacy of deadlines and redlines is counterproductive in meeting such common threats."

Suspension of US assistance will not deter our resolve: ISPR

Suspension of US assistance will impact bilateral security cooperation and regional peace efforts but will not deter our resolve to fight terrorism, said the chief of military’s media wing while talking to Vice of America (VOA).

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan has never fought for money but for peace.

“There are no organised terrorist sanctuaries inside Pakistan,” Ghafoor said.

Casting doubt on our will is not good for our common objective of moving towards enduring peace and stability, the ISPR chief was quoted as saying.

Trump had accused Pakistan of giving the US "nothing but lies and deceit" in a tweet hours after the new year began.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Ahmad
Jan 05, 2018 10:57pm

And USA does not understand its national interest! Good one sir... Plz keep it up

Chungaizee
Jan 06, 2018 01:00am

Pakistan keep repeating the same line. As true as it may be should we be saying or doing something different.

Dev
Jan 06, 2018 01:16am

Billions are in stake. What else can this man say?

Sadiq
Jan 06, 2018 04:05am

This is the same man last year same time predicted us-pak will be a new chapter under new administration

Janta sab janti hae
Jan 06, 2018 04:17am

Response is toning down continuously as reality hit the ground.

Bhola Bhala
Jan 06, 2018 04:37am

Well! They don't want do business with you anymore. What can you do?

Anirb
Jan 06, 2018 06:24am

Pakistan has got the message and now is the time to act.

Syed
Jan 06, 2018 06:32am

Very truthful and appropriate statements by the ambassador and ISPR.

DawnReader
Jan 06, 2018 06:44am

Don't understand the title of the article, If trump pays the money he will look out for his nation's interest.

UD
Jan 06, 2018 06:45am

Arrow is out of the bow, Sir. You can't reverse it.

Mamamiya
Jan 06, 2018 08:03am

Where was he all this time, just woke up to the news!!

420
Jan 06, 2018 08:42am

When will people stop fooling each other and common citizens.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 06, 2018 09:09am

And how about serving Pakistan's security interests?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Don’t dare mention Yemen

Don’t dare mention Yemen

Siding with those who deliberately seek to starve Yemen’s children has degraded Pakistan’s moral status.

Editorial

Faltering Pak-US ties
Updated January 06, 2018

Faltering Pak-US ties

It ought to be clear why the US' deal is unappealing for Pakistan.
January 06, 2018

A police state?

TACTICS found in some of the world’s most repressive states continue without check in an ostensibly democratic...
January 06, 2018

Lost in time

IN the treacherous political world of modern-day Pakistan, it is easy to forget that there is a history that is to ...
January 05, 2018

Nawaz’s confusion

IF there is a strategy, it is not evident. PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is back in Pakistan,...
January 05, 2018

Delayed funds

AFTER several years of military operations against insurgents in Fata — and KP — the task of reconstructing the...
Updated January 05, 2018

Scared of cricket?

For politicians, cricket is far too dangerous an indulgence since it gives people all kind of ideas.