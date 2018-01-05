'Fire and Fury' author claims everyone around Trump questions his fitness for office
The release of a bombshell-filled book about Donald Trump's first year in the White House on Friday sparked fresh debate about the president's fitness for office, with the author claiming his closest aides “say he is like a child.”
“Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” was rushed into bookstores and onto e-book platforms four days ahead of schedule due to what its publisher called “unprecedented demand” — and after Trump's bid to block it failed.
The book — which has sent shockwaves across Washington — quickly sold out in shops in the US capital, with some even lining up at midnight to get their hands on it. Trump has decried the instant best-seller as “phony” and “full of lies.”
Journalist Michael Wolff, no stranger to controversy, quotes several key Trump aides expressing serious doubt about his ability to lead the world's largest economy — and despite fiery criticism from the Republican, he stood his ground.
“Let me put a marker in the sand here. One hundred per cent of the people around him” question Trump's fitness for office, Wolff said in an interview with NBC's “Today” show.
“They all say he is like a child. And what they mean by that is he has a need for immediate gratification. It's all about him.”
The 71-year-old Republican president, who is approaching the first anniversary of his inauguration, has responded with fury to the claims in Wolff's book.
“I authorised Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations, and sources that don't exist,” Trump tweeted Thursday.
But Wolff countered in Friday's interview: “I absolutely spoke to the president. Whether he realised it was an interview or not. I don't know, but it certainly was not off the record.”
The book — which paints Trump as far out of his depth — includes extensive quotes from Steve Bannon, his former chief strategist, and his publication sparked a very public break between the former allies.
Bannon is quoted accusing Trump's eldest son Don Jr of “treasonous” contacts with a Kremlin-connected lawyer, and saying the president's daughter Ivanka, who imagines running for president one day, is “dumb as a brick.”
Criticism from aides
But it is Trump himself who is cast in the most unfavourable light by a series of his top aides.
The book claims that for “Steve Mnuchin and Reince Priebus, the president was an 'idiot.' For Gary Cohn, he was 'dumb as shit.' For H.R. McMaster, he was a 'dope.' The list went on.”
At least a dozen members of the US Congress, most of them Democrats, were briefed by a Yale University professor of psychiatry on President Donald Trump's mental health, US media reported Thursday.
The briefing by Dr Bandy Lee, the editor of “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President,” took place in early December.
“Lawmakers were saying they have been very concerned about this, the president's dangerousness, the dangers that his mental instability poses on the nation,” Lee told CNN.
The White House issued a scorched-earth dismissal of “Fire and Fury”, its author and his sources, with press secretary Sarah Sanders, calling the book “complete fantasy.”
Behind the scenes, though, Trump has been enraged by the betrayal by Bannon — a man who engineered the New York real estate mogul's link to the nationalist far right and helped create a pro-Trump media ecosystem.
Sanders suggested that Bannon's employer, Breitbart News, should consider firing him.
He wasn't fired, but Bannon's main financial backer is formally cutting ties with him, The Washington Post reported.
“I support President Trump and the platform upon which he was elected,” the newspaper quoted billionaire conservative donor Rebekah Mercer as saying.
Bannon, who left the White House in August, is also quoted in the book as saying that the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election will focus on money laundering.
The investigation by Mueller, a former FBI director, is looking into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to help get him elected — a charge the president has repeatedly and vehemently denied.
Disbelief over victory
Wolff said his account was drawn from interviews with those in close contact with Trump and all described him in the same terms.
“They say he's a moron, idiot,” Wolff told NBC.
“Actually, there's a competition to sort of get to the bottom line here of who this man is. Let's remember, this man does not read. Does not listen. So he's like a pinball. Just shooting off the sides.”
And the author confidently defended himself against attacks on his credibility, which have included threats from Trump's lawyers of a libel suit.
“My credibility is being questioned by a man who has less credibility than, perhaps, anyone who has ever walked on earth at this point,” Wolff said.
“I spoke to people who spoke to the president on a daily, sometimes minute-by-minute basis,” he added, saying he had notes and recordings of the interviews.
“I am certainly absolutely in every way comfortable with everything I've reported in this book.”
Comments (10)
Is there any doubt?
According to latest release of a book "Fire and Fury" President Trump's eccentric state of mind and behaviour is highly suspicious, and raises a number of questions and concerns. I ask: if any of the alleged details are correct then how come such a person be a President of USA? In my view, the material will provide opponents and crtics of Trump an opportunity to raise their doubts about his ability to hold such an important position of President of America. And, I am one of them!
Lot of people have reservations about trump. Let's see if he can fulfill his campaign promises and turns around US economy.
Not just those around him. But nearly 7 billion people on this planet think Trump belongs somewhere else.
Donald Trump --- the Right Person, in the Right Place, at the Right Time.
Seems like Nothing new in this book...only the facts which any sensible person can see
Michael Wolff may get all his editions sold, his book " Fire & Fury" obviously will get a rebuttal from President Trump friends. No matter what you write about his abilities,one aspect is true, he speak out boldly what he feel or think is right. Besides he is lion hearted, and have great tolerance for his opponents. I hope President Trumph may read this book, and see how cleverly Michael Wolff twisted his sayings, to pour spice in his sentences, and get maximum sales, no big deal, every author here says " best seller" . Again no big deal.
This book is truthful, because Trump has shown that he is setting the world ablaze. And its only year 1.
There are people with the ability to speak their mind, and in America it's called freedom of speech. If Mr. Trump disrespected president Obama, challenging his US citizenship so can other people challenge the presidency of Mr. Trump.
Its not only the people around Trump, its majority of Americans who question his fitness as a President.And his approval rating is at 32%.