Interior minister casts fresh doubts on Senate elections in March

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday expressed uncertainty regarding the timely conduct of Senate elections, currently slated to be held in March, citing the prevailing uncertainty in the country.

Talking to DawnNews, he said the country was passing through a state of uncertainty and no one can predict whether the Senate elections will be held on time or not.

"Though we are hopeful that the PML-N will complete its constitutional term, the overall situation of the country remains a matter of concern," he said.

Resignations and sit-ins are against the interest of the country in the prevailing scenario, he added.

Stressing the need to "realise the threats being faced by the country on the foreign front", he asked citizens to maintain peace, stability, and unity in tackling foreign threats.

"Otherwise, we will be doing a disservice to ourselves," he said.

Citing the possibility of fresh sit-ins in the capital and a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri, Iqbal said the current developments in the political arena are likely to have a negative impact on the country's stance against foreign threats.

Senate deputy chairman shares same concerns

Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri also said Senate elections may be postponed if a political disruption happens in Balochistan following the recent instability.

He also alleged that the trio of Asif Zardari, Imran Khan, and Tahirul Qadri want to derail the incumbent government before March.

Haideri said he wasn’t aware of who was behind the sudden disruption in the political scenario of Balochistan, but clarified that the “JUI-F has nothing to do with it”.