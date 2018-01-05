DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Interior minister casts fresh doubts on Senate elections in March

Dawn.comUpdated January 05, 2018

Email


Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday expressed uncertainty regarding the timely conduct of Senate elections, currently slated to be held in March, citing the prevailing uncertainty in the country.

Talking to DawnNews, he said the country was passing through a state of uncertainty and no one can predict whether the Senate elections will be held on time or not.

"Though we are hopeful that the PML-N will complete its constitutional term, the overall situation of the country remains a matter of concern," he said.

Resignations and sit-ins are against the interest of the country in the prevailing scenario, he added.

Read: Shahbaz, Sanaullah should resign by Jan 7 or face consequences

Stressing the need to "realise the threats being faced by the country on the foreign front", he asked citizens to maintain peace, stability, and unity in tackling foreign threats.

"Otherwise, we will be doing a disservice to ourselves," he said.

Citing the possibility of fresh sit-ins in the capital and a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri, Iqbal said the current developments in the political arena are likely to have a negative impact on the country's stance against foreign threats.

Read: The sudden political drama in Balochistan, and why it matters for the upcoming Senate elections

Senate deputy chairman shares same concerns

Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri also said Senate elections may be postponed if a political disruption happens in Balochistan following the recent instability.

He also alleged that the trio of Asif Zardari, Imran Khan, and Tahirul Qadri want to derail the incumbent government before March.

Haideri said he wasn’t aware of who was behind the sudden disruption in the political scenario of Balochistan, but clarified that the “JUI-F has nothing to do with it”.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 05, 2018

Nawaz’s confusion

IF there is a strategy, it is not evident. PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is back in Pakistan,...
January 05, 2018

Delayed funds

AFTER several years of military operations against insurgents in Fata — and KP — the task of reconstructing the...
Updated January 05, 2018

Scared of cricket?

For politicians, cricket is far too dangerous an indulgence since it gives people all kind of ideas.
January 04, 2018

Discontent in Iran

THE protests in Iran may not have reached critical proportions as yet, but they are an alarming indication of the ...
January 04, 2018

Reining in JuD?

NO one in government seems to quite know how to deal with the Jamaatud Dawa, or even its charity wing, the...
January 04, 2018

Gujrat’s honour crimes

IT is a truism that violence against women by men is designed to control and exercise power over women’s lives....