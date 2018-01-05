Angry commuters force police to clear road blocked for VVIP movement in Karachi
Angry commuters on Friday forced traffic police to open Karachi's Shahrah-e-Quaideen, which had been blocked to accommodate VVIP movement, DawnNews reported.
According to reports, the police created a car blockade on the main Shahrah-e-Quaideen, much to the annoyance of commuters, who then took it upon themselves to get the road cleared.
The police officials on duty were bombarded with questions as to why the road had been blocked — a query they were unable to answer.
Mohammad Idrees, a police representative, later told DawnNews that it wasn't a matter of protocol and that such blockades only last for three to five minutes.
"This wasn't about any protocol," he said. "But we have to provide security to VVIPs due to the prevalent security threat. And the road was only blocked for a little while. The traffic police only blocks road for three to five minutes max."
Comments (33)
Role Models
Very good. Boot the VIP culture.
Well Done angry commuters
Karachi is treated like a orphan city.Time to give administration powers to Karachites.
Excellent. Karachiites need courageous steps like that to liberate city from such VIP culture.
Good show Karachites. The best part that there was no violence. Keep on rooting out VIP culture through non violent means.
Good move by people. We must ask for a list of achievements and deliveries by VVIPs.
Very good, the civil service should be answerable to the ordinary citizen.
About time we started realizing that we will have to assert and fight fight for our rights as citizens. More than the police, these so called VIPs should bear the brunt of public outrage, who think their life is more important than yours and mine!
We should treat the processions, rallies and dharnas on roads creating troubles for common in the same way.
They are Mafia.... Nice... Must appreciate
well done. every security should be equal. if VVIP think they are not secure they should stay in home
Well done Karachi waloo
Excellent, people should take it upon themselves to change things.
Politicians are a curse augmented by the police.
well done! To hell with the VIP culture.
May be the threshold of patience has been crossed which is ,evident from the act .we are moving towards anarchy where citizens are taking law into their own hands which show the collapse of rule of law.Before it develops into domino's effect the official are required to address it .
People must riSe againat allnkind of VVIP protocal.
There should be security for all not only VVIPs. No roads should be blocked for anyone.
Excellent.....well done.
Well done People. If there is a security threat to public servants then they should stay at home.
@Shahid Waqar Agreed and should be replicated in other parts of the country, as well. These unnecessary blockades which start at least three hours prior to the VIP movement have resulted in many reported deaths to patients needing urgent and emergency health care, besides imaginable difficulties to general public, who have to waits hours together to reach to their destinations. This practice can be circumvented by proper application of protocol and traffic management practices by providing signage and diversionary access to commuters.
No r9ads should be blocked. Quid e Azam was against it and we the people are against it. If these vvip are hated so much then they should vacate their posts and do something more secure. I hope today's is the beginning of change. We are sick of these banana republic vvip's
Good move by the public. VIP blockades are never for 3 to 5 minutes.
Boot the VVIP/VIP culture from which nation has suffered enough. Now enough is enough.
These Vvvvvipeees should serve the people!
Good job! Way to go! Karachites should reject this VIP culture. If they have security threats then they should use helicopters.
Well done! These VVIP ride bullet proof vehicles encircled by vehicles of security forces and yet they need closure of roads. Total autocracy!
Excellent work by people of Karachi Also thnks to fixit volunteers
Love it.
People are waking up
This VVIP are the real threat to the city. I never heard that in any attack VVIP hurt other than the normal citizen. I think they should start avoiding making problem for citizen of Karachi. if still necessary they are most welcome to travel between 11.00 pm to 6.00 am. nobody cares in this time.
Thanks