DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Angry commuters force police to clear road blocked for VVIP movement in Karachi

Dawn.comUpdated January 05, 2018

Email


Angry commuters on Friday forced traffic police to open Karachi's Shahrah-e-Quaideen, which had been blocked to accommodate VVIP movement, DawnNews reported.

According to reports, the police created a car blockade on the main Shahrah-e-Quaideen, much to the annoyance of commuters, who then took it upon themselves to get the road cleared.

The police officials on duty were bombarded with questions as to why the road had been blocked — a query they were unable to answer.

Mohammad Idrees, a police representative, later told DawnNews that it wasn't a matter of protocol and that such blockades only last for three to five minutes.

"This wasn't about any protocol," he said. "But we have to provide security to VVIPs due to the prevalent security threat. And the road was only blocked for a little while. The traffic police only blocks road for three to five minutes max."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (33)

1000 characters
aiza
Jan 05, 2018 03:51pm

Role Models

Amin
Jan 05, 2018 03:54pm

Very good. Boot the VIP culture.

Kashif
Jan 05, 2018 03:55pm

Well Done angry commuters

M1 Jamal
Jan 05, 2018 04:00pm

Karachi is treated like a orphan city.Time to give administration powers to Karachites.

Shahid Waqar
Jan 05, 2018 04:08pm

Excellent. Karachiites need courageous steps like that to liberate city from such VIP culture.

S Hassan Naqvi
Jan 05, 2018 04:17pm

Good show Karachites. The best part that there was no violence. Keep on rooting out VIP culture through non violent means.

jawaid
Jan 05, 2018 04:25pm

Good move by people. We must ask for a list of achievements and deliveries by VVIPs.

mustanid
Jan 05, 2018 04:25pm

Very good, the civil service should be answerable to the ordinary citizen.

Imtiaz Piracha
Jan 05, 2018 04:35pm

About time we started realizing that we will have to assert and fight fight for our rights as citizens. More than the police, these so called VIPs should bear the brunt of public outrage, who think their life is more important than yours and mine!

Ashraf Usman
Jan 05, 2018 04:41pm

We should treat the processions, rallies and dharnas on roads creating troubles for common in the same way.

Mir
Jan 05, 2018 04:44pm

They are Mafia.... Nice... Must appreciate

mana
Jan 05, 2018 04:45pm

well done. every security should be equal. if VVIP think they are not secure they should stay in home

M.A. Khatri
Jan 05, 2018 04:45pm

Well done Karachi waloo

Jared lee
Jan 05, 2018 04:56pm

Excellent, people should take it upon themselves to change things.

Asmat Jamal
Jan 05, 2018 05:11pm

Politicians are a curse augmented by the police.

jawad
Jan 05, 2018 05:12pm

well done! To hell with the VIP culture.

irfan
Jan 05, 2018 05:23pm

May be the threshold of patience has been crossed which is ,evident from the act .we are moving towards anarchy where citizens are taking law into their own hands which show the collapse of rule of law.Before it develops into domino's effect the official are required to address it .

Zanoc
Jan 05, 2018 05:24pm

People must riSe againat allnkind of VVIP protocal.

Noman
Jan 05, 2018 05:27pm

There should be security for all not only VVIPs. No roads should be blocked for anyone.

Pakistani
Jan 05, 2018 05:34pm

Excellent.....well done.

FHB
Jan 05, 2018 05:37pm

Well done People. If there is a security threat to public servants then they should stay at home.

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jan 05, 2018 05:41pm

@Shahid Waqar Agreed and should be replicated in other parts of the country, as well. These unnecessary blockades which start at least three hours prior to the VIP movement have resulted in many reported deaths to patients needing urgent and emergency health care, besides imaginable difficulties to general public, who have to waits hours together to reach to their destinations. This practice can be circumvented by proper application of protocol and traffic management practices by providing signage and diversionary access to commuters.

Pervez
Jan 05, 2018 05:43pm

No r9ads should be blocked. Quid e Azam was against it and we the people are against it. If these vvip are hated so much then they should vacate their posts and do something more secure. I hope today's is the beginning of change. We are sick of these banana republic vvip's

Salim
Jan 05, 2018 05:44pm

Good move by the public. VIP blockades are never for 3 to 5 minutes.

Patriot
Jan 05, 2018 05:56pm

Boot the VVIP/VIP culture from which nation has suffered enough. Now enough is enough.

Truth
Jan 05, 2018 05:57pm

The best part that there was no violence. Keep on rooting out VIP culture through non violent means.

Mahmood iqbal
Jan 05, 2018 06:02pm

These Vvvvvipeees should serve the people!

Zala
Jan 05, 2018 06:03pm

Good job! Way to go! Karachites should reject this VIP culture. If they have security threats then they should use helicopters.

Seedah Saadah
Jan 05, 2018 06:30pm

Well done! These VVIP ride bullet proof vehicles encircled by vehicles of security forces and yet they need closure of roads. Total autocracy!

Truth Sayer
Jan 05, 2018 06:51pm

Excellent work by people of Karachi Also thnks to fixit volunteers

Mushtaq Ahmed
Jan 05, 2018 06:57pm

Love it.

Elyas Malik
Jan 05, 2018 08:34pm

People are waking up

karachities
Jan 05, 2018 08:42pm

This VVIP are the real threat to the city. I never heard that in any attack VVIP hurt other than the normal citizen. I think they should start avoiding making problem for citizen of Karachi. if still necessary they are most welcome to travel between 11.00 pm to 6.00 am. nobody cares in this time.

Thanks

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 05, 2018

Nawaz’s confusion

IF there is a strategy, it is not evident. PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is back in Pakistan,...
January 05, 2018

Delayed funds

AFTER several years of military operations against insurgents in Fata — and KP — the task of reconstructing the...
Updated January 05, 2018

Scared of cricket?

For politicians, cricket is far too dangerous an indulgence since it gives people all kind of ideas.
January 04, 2018

Discontent in Iran

THE protests in Iran may not have reached critical proportions as yet, but they are an alarming indication of the ...
January 04, 2018

Reining in JuD?

NO one in government seems to quite know how to deal with the Jamaatud Dawa, or even its charity wing, the...
January 04, 2018

Gujrat’s honour crimes

IT is a truism that violence against women by men is designed to control and exercise power over women’s lives....