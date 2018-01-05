Angry commuters force police to clear road blocked for VVIP movement in Karachi

Angry commuters on Friday forced traffic police to open Karachi's Shahrah-e-Quaideen, which had been blocked to accommodate VVIP movement, DawnNews reported.

According to reports, the police created a car blockade on the main Shahrah-e-Quaideen, much to the annoyance of commuters, who then took it upon themselves to get the road cleared.

The police officials on duty were bombarded with questions as to why the road had been blocked — a query they were unable to answer.

Mohammad Idrees, a police representative, later told DawnNews that it wasn't a matter of protocol and that such blockades only last for three to five minutes.

"This wasn't about any protocol," he said. "But we have to provide security to VVIPs due to the prevalent security threat. And the road was only blocked for a little while. The traffic police only blocks road for three to five minutes max."