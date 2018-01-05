DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Another blow to Balochistan govt as minister, adviser to CM resign

Syed Ali ShahJanuary 05, 2018

Email


Balochistan Labour and Manppower Minister Rahat Jamali (L) and Adviser on Excise and Taxation Majid Abro resigned on Friday. —Courtesy Balochistan Assembly
Balochistan Labour and Manppower Minister Rahat Jamali (L) and Adviser on Excise and Taxation Majid Abro resigned on Friday. —Courtesy Balochistan Assembly

In the latest blow to the PML-N government in Balochistan, the newly appointed Adviser to the Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Majid Abro resigned from his position on Friday.

Abro, who was appointed in place of Mir Amanullah Notezai after the latter signed the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Nawab Sanaulah Zehri, sent his resignation to Governor Balochistan today.

Minister for Labour and Manpower Rahat Jamali also tendered her resignation amid speculations regarding more resignations.

"More ministers and advisers will follow these resignations," former home minister Sarfraz Bugti told DawnNews. He said Zehri has lost majority in the house and change was imperative as per the democratic principle.

Read: The sudden political drama in Balochistan, and why it matters for the upcoming Senate elections

The latest resignations have arrived following Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday night where Abbasi requested Fazl to extend support for PML-N's fragile government in Balochistan.

However, the Leader of the Opposition in Balochistan Maulana Wasey told DawnNews that JUI-F chief refused to save PML-N's sinking boat. "We are part of opposition for last more than four years, how can we support government?" Wasey said.

PML-N government in Balochistan led by Zehri faced a sudden crisis earlier this week when some treasury MPAs filed a no-confidence motion and important ministers and advisers — notably home minister Sarfraz Bugti and fisheries minister Sarfaraz Domki — switched camps, sparking a series of resignations and sackings.

Following the development, Zehri's coalition partners — the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) and the National Party (NP) — publicly offered him some words of support, even as at least one of NP's own MPA was among signatories of the motion.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 05, 2018

Nawaz’s confusion

IF there is a strategy, it is not evident. PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is back in Pakistan,...
January 05, 2018

Delayed funds

AFTER several years of military operations against insurgents in Fata — and KP — the task of reconstructing the...
Updated January 05, 2018

Scared of cricket?

For politicians, cricket is far too dangerous an indulgence since it gives people all kind of ideas.
January 04, 2018

Discontent in Iran

THE protests in Iran may not have reached critical proportions as yet, but they are an alarming indication of the ...
January 04, 2018

Reining in JuD?

NO one in government seems to quite know how to deal with the Jamaatud Dawa, or even its charity wing, the...
January 04, 2018

Gujrat’s honour crimes

IT is a truism that violence against women by men is designed to control and exercise power over women’s lives....