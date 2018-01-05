DAWN.COM

US-Pakistan relations cannot 'bear weight of contradictions,' US official says

Dawn.comJanuary 05, 2018

United States' (US) National Security Advisor H.R McMaster on Wednesday shed light on the US's recent change of tack with Pakistan, warning that Pakistan's relationship with the US can "no longer bear the weight of contradictions".

In an interview with Voice of America (VoA), McMaster said US President Donald Trump was "frustrated at Pakistan's behaviour" for providing 'safe havens' to some militant groups and using banned outfits as "an arm of [its] foreign policy".

He, however, insisted that the US president had "great sympathy" and "empathy" for the Pakistani people, who had suffered "so much" at the hands of terrorists.

The Pakistani leadership, however, was "operating against the interests of its own people" by harbouring terrorists, he claimed. At the same time, he insisted that the recent allegations by the US were not part of a "blame game".

"We have to really begin now to work together to stabilise Afghanistan," he told the interviewer. "And in a way, that would be a huge benefit to Pakistan, as well."

"Pakistan is a country with tremendous potential — human potential, economic potential," he said. "So, what we really would like to see is Pakistan act in its own interest and to stop going after these groups only selectively, and to stop providing safe havens and support bases and other forms of support for leadership."

Trump had accused Pakistan of giving the US "nothing but lies and deceit" in a tweet hours after the new year began. On Thursday night, Washington blocked all security aid until Pakistan “takes decisive action” against militant groups in the country.

"Pakistan doesn't want to be a pariah state"

When asked if he thought Pakistan could use its nuclear weapons as a "lever", McMaster said that he does not see the state becoming a second North Korea.

"I can’t imagine a Pakistani leader using nuclear weapons to extort or for blackmail," he claimed.

He went on to say that despite being a nuclear country, Pakistan does not want to become a "pariah state".

"Pakistan could be on a path to increase security and prosperity, or it could be on a path to replicating North Korea. I think that’s an easy choice for Pakistani leaders," he said.

PAK US RELATIONS, TERRORISM IN PAKISTAN Pakistan

zak
Jan 05, 2018 03:06pm

America knows the power of Pakistan.

Zulinski
Jan 05, 2018 03:11pm

Trump trying to dump 17 years of failure and frustration on Pakistan through his tweet! Not a wise move! Without Pakistan there is no peaceful solution in Afghanistan! Diplomacy is the best option!

syed
Jan 05, 2018 03:20pm

No other country in the world know better than Pakistan about the Afghanistan and how to bring peace in Afghanistan. If US is serious and sincere in bringing peace to the region then the President should follow advice from Pakistan.

zahoor ayubi
Jan 05, 2018 03:30pm

we will see

Wellwisher
Jan 05, 2018 04:29pm

A great answer.

Iftikhar Husain
Jan 05, 2018 05:45pm

It seems that USA is not happy with lot of countries same way lot of countries do not like USA like irresponsible super power.

Riaz Ali
Jan 05, 2018 05:47pm

Please! You do not care about people of Pakistan as well.

P
Jan 05, 2018 06:26pm

@zak please elaborate

-Manu USA
Jan 05, 2018 06:34pm

Very serious situation.

Observer
Jan 05, 2018 06:56pm

@zak I am a little surprised you still feel that way. Can you be a little more specific?

Ramesh K Sharma
Jan 05, 2018 08:59pm

@syed I agree Pakistan is the only country which has the switch that can turned on and off at will. USA knows that also.

