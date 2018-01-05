DAWN.COM

Zubaida Apa laid to rest in Karachi

Dawn.comJanuary 05, 2018

Zubaida Tariq's funeral procession in Karachi. ─ DawnNews

Renowned chef and television personality Zubaida Tariq was laid to rest in Karachi on Friday.

Zubaida Tariq, fondly known as Zubaida Apa, passed away late on Thursday night after a brief illness. Her funeral prayers were offered at Sultan Masjid in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority area.

Zubaida Apa was famous for her culinary skills and housekeeping advice (totkas). A household name, she hosted several widely viewed culinary shows and wrote cookbooks.

Read more: 'She was a desi knowledge machine': Fans pay tribute to Zubaida Apa on Twitter

On her official Twitter account TotkaAapaZubaida (@ZubaidaAapa), she wrote: "Ask me quick solutions to your domestic, social, political etc problems. Happy to help men and women alike."

With her often surprising solutions to everyday problems, Zubaida Apa had worked her way into the hearts of millions of TV viewers in Pakistan and abroad.

Born into an educated family in Hyderabad Deccan on April 4, 1945, Zubaida Apa was the youngest of 9 siblings. She belonged to a family of writers and artists with renowned playwright (late) Fatima Surayya Bajia being her eldest sister and celebrated writer Anwar Maqsood her elder brother.

She often gave credit for her achievements to having grown up in a joint family, including grandparents, uncles and aunts, apart from her immediate family.

Her culinary advice segments on various channels had been very popular. For over a decade, Zubaida Apa was quite the showstopper in her colour-coordinated clothes, sandals and sets of bangles, with coiffured hair and make-up.

Ashokbhatia
Jan 05, 2018 04:07pm

sad.

Asif Kahsmiri
Jan 05, 2018 04:12pm

RIP - sad day for all!

Yasir
Jan 05, 2018 04:17pm

Sad ,,, May Almighty bless her ... Ameen!

Riyadh
Jan 05, 2018 04:19pm

RIP

anwar
Jan 05, 2018 04:39pm

May the Departed soul Find eternal rest in Peace. People like her are rear to find, now a days, on gossip-ridden TV channels.

Dr.Khalil
Jan 05, 2018 04:45pm

Rest in peace

Abdul Zaheer
Jan 05, 2018 07:56pm

Sad news. Great loss may her soul rest in peace.

