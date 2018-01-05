Zubaida Apa laid to rest in Karachi

Renowned chef and television personality Zubaida Tariq was laid to rest in Karachi on Friday.

Zubaida Tariq, fondly known as Zubaida Apa, passed away late on Thursday night after a brief illness. Her funeral prayers were offered at Sultan Masjid in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority area.

Zubaida Apa was famous for her culinary skills and housekeeping advice (totkas). A household name, she hosted several widely viewed culinary shows and wrote cookbooks.

On her official Twitter account TotkaAapaZubaida (@ZubaidaAapa), she wrote: "Ask me quick solutions to your domestic, social, political etc problems. Happy to help men and women alike."

With her often surprising solutions to everyday problems, Zubaida Apa had worked her way into the hearts of millions of TV viewers in Pakistan and abroad.

Born into an educated family in Hyderabad Deccan on April 4, 1945, Zubaida Apa was the youngest of 9 siblings. She belonged to a family of writers and artists with renowned playwright (late) Fatima Surayya Bajia being her eldest sister and celebrated writer Anwar Maqsood her elder brother.

She often gave credit for her achievements to having grown up in a joint family, including grandparents, uncles and aunts, apart from her immediate family.

Her culinary advice segments on various channels had been very popular. For over a decade, Zubaida Apa was quite the showstopper in her colour-coordinated clothes, sandals and sets of bangles, with coiffured hair and make-up.