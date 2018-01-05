DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC accepts 16 petitions regarding overseas Pakistanis' voting rights

Haseeb BhattiJanuary 05, 2018

Email


The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday accepted 16 petitions regarding overseas Pakistanis' right to vote in the elections.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Musheer Alam and Justice Sajjad Shah, will take up the case on January 10.

The petitions, filed by members of civil society, appeal that the state set up the appropriate infrastructure so that overseas Pakistanis can cast their vote in elections held in Pakistan.

At least eight million Pakistanis live abroad.

In 2013, the then chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry had ruled that no legislation was required to give voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and went on to say that elections could not be termed free and fair unless expats were allowed to vote. He had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take concrete steps to enable participation of overseas Pakistanis in the polls.

However, ECP was unable to set up proper infrastructure to enable overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes in the 2013 general election.

In November 2017, the ECP told a parliamentary committee that overseas Pakistanis will not be able to vote in the 2018 general elections.

A day before the petitions were accepted, the ECP on Thursday had submitted a report to the National Assembly, admitting that the trial methods used by the body for overseas voting did not prove to be effective. ECP said it had experimented using postal ballots and televoting in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Bradford, Dubai, Riyadh and New York.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Pakistani
Jan 05, 2018 01:44pm

ECP will try its best to keep educated, patriotic, informed expat Pakistanis out of the voting process...I still doubt ECP's fairness as it has proved partisan attitude on multiple occasions leaning heavily to ruling party..

Sabir
Jan 05, 2018 01:54pm

Good for nation & Overseas Pakistani

Ali
Jan 05, 2018 02:42pm

Excellent development. We foreign Pakistanis will vote Imran Khan. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD

Rizwan
Jan 05, 2018 03:08pm

This is Great news as Overseas Pakistanis send remittance on which we run the country at least we should give them the right to vote .

Good news hope they get the right to vote

Adnan
Jan 05, 2018 03:33pm

overseas Pakistanis are currently the largest contributor towards Pakistan economy; and that’s too without any ROI for themselves; it’s a game plan of the elite classes to keep Overseas Pakistanis away from their choices as it will tilt the current power manipulations!!!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 05, 2018

Nawaz’s confusion

IF there is a strategy, it is not evident. PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is back in Pakistan,...
January 05, 2018

Delayed funds

AFTER several years of military operations against insurgents in Fata — and KP — the task of reconstructing the...
Updated January 05, 2018

Scared of cricket?

For politicians, cricket is far too dangerous an indulgence since it gives people all kind of ideas.
January 04, 2018

Discontent in Iran

THE protests in Iran may not have reached critical proportions as yet, but they are an alarming indication of the ...
January 04, 2018

Reining in JuD?

NO one in government seems to quite know how to deal with the Jamaatud Dawa, or even its charity wing, the...
January 04, 2018

Gujrat’s honour crimes

IT is a truism that violence against women by men is designed to control and exercise power over women’s lives....