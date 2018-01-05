Air Marshal Asghar Khan passes away in Islamabad
Air Marshal retired Asghar Khan, the first native commander-in-chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), passed away at the age of 96 on Friday morning in Islamabad, a spokesperson of the PAF said in a statement.
Khan, who became the youngest head of PAF at the age of 35, passed away after a long illness. His funeral prayers will be offered on Saturday in Abbottabad.
"Air Marshal Asghar Khan headed the PAF diligently and with courage. With his leadership capabilities, he played a vital role in transforming the PAF into a modern air force," Air Marshal Sohail Khan was quoted as saying in PAF's press release.
"Air Marshal Khan had [a] good character, great commitment and professional capability," he added.
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to the late fighter in a message posted on Twitter by military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, calling him "iconic".
"COAS expresses his grief on demise of ex Air Chief, Air Marshal Asghar Khan, retired. An iconic soldier who will be remembered for his historic contributions for laying foundations of a strong Pakistan Air Force. May Allah bless his soul. Amen."
PTI Chairman Imran Khan also shared a message of condolence on Twitter: "Saddened to learn of Air Chief Marshal Asghar Khan's death early this morning. He transformed the PAF and was a man of steadfast principles and integrity. My prayers and condolences go to his family," the PTI chief said.
A PAF veteran-turned-politician
Khan, a former politician and a World War II veteran fighter pilot, was born in Jammu and Kashmir in 1921. He originally served as an officer in the British Indian Army.
In March 2017, the PAF Academy in Risalpur was named after Khan as a tribute to the veteran.
In the era of Field Marshal Ayub Khan, the former head of the PAF spearheaded a movement with the intent to have Zulfikar Ali Bhutto released from jail.
He also served as the president of Pakistan International Airlines. In 1970, Khan founded Tehreek-i-Istaqlal, a secular political party. In 2012, the party was merged with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).
Renowned columnist Ardeshir Cowasjee, in an article published in July 2002, wrote of Khan's time as a politician: "As an old-time officer and a gentleman to his fingertips, as an honest man of moderate means, and as a man who genuinely wished to do good by the poverty-stricken, uneducated of this country, there was no way, no way at all, that Air Marshal Asghar Khan could succeed as a politician of Pakistan, given the environment, the atmosphere that prevails and the mindset of the majority."
Asghar Khan case
In 1996, Air Marshal Khan had filed a human rights petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, accusing the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency of doling out money to a group of politicians in the 1990s.
The case was initiated by the air marshal after Benazir Bhutto's interior minister, retired general Naseerullah Babar, had disclosed in the National Assembly in 1994 how the ISI had disbursed funds to purchase the loyalty of politicians and public figures so as to manipulate the 1990 elections, form the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI), and bring about the defeat of the PPP.
16 years after the petition was filed, the Supreme Court in its judgement — penned by then Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry — ruled that the 1990 general elections had been polluted by dishing out Rs140 million to a particular group of politicians only to deprive the people of being represented by their chosen representatives.
The court had, however, thrown the ball back to the then PPP government by directing it to take necessary action under the Constitution and law against former army chief retired Gen Aslam Beg and former director general of Inter-Services Intelligence retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani for their role in facilitating the group of politicians and political parties to ensure their success against their rivals in the 1990 elections.
In May 2017, PTI announced its decision to file in the Supreme Court a petition seeking implementation of the already decided and famous case.
Inna Lillahe Wa Inna Ileihe rajeoon. Great leader of a fine Air Force. He moulded the PAF into the force that took on a five times bigger country's air force and came on top. He is highly admired by the biggest names in fighter flying business around the world. Respect and salute on behalf of the nation.
In na lilahi wa inna lahi rijioon. Sad to hear about the passing away of a patriot. The current set up in the PAF should learn from his tireless efforts to make the PAF second to none. Now a days, the focus, unfortunately is not on profession but personal. How many ED's have to be given thoughtlessly and without accountability.The loss is a national loss which speaks of the approach towards the job of keeping Pakistan airspace save,
He was a great soldier and a gentleman.
Pakistan’s finest. We say farewell to a soldier, gentleman and a hero.It is because of few men like him that Pakistan is a strong country and people of Pakistan are free people. Thank you sir, RIP
When you lose your father, it feels like losing your umbrella, you feel unprotected, you feel unsupported, you lose a part of yourself, you no longer have your best friend to advise and guide you - you feel so alone and so sad - there is no replacement. The loss is permanent. But if your father was the greatest man you ever knew and had lived his life according to his convictions and had made this great big house for generations to stay in, you have reason to celebrate the achievements of your father, you have reason to pay tribute to the father of this very large family who he benefited in so many ways and to follow the legacy which he left behind. You have reason to be very proud. The PAF has lost its founding father and while there is sorrow; pride, tribute, gratitude and prayers should overshadow the sorrow. Let us pay tribute to this great leader without who we would not be what we are. Let us live up to his expectations. He would have wanted that. May he rest in peace.
Great man with integrity.
Air Marshal (r.) Asghar Khan defeated by an ex-Air Force sergeant in 1970 general election.
A man of integrity and someone to be proud of for us as a nation. Unfortunately, the nation never gave him his due, neither as a Air force chief or as a politician. He was the man responsible for the building of the PAF into a world class outfit and just 2 months before the 1965 war he was transferred to PIA as chief. A true patriot.
RIP. I have had a greatest respect for you even after break up of the country. You were a very rare breed indeed!
A gentleman whose sterling qualities are unmatched ,prayers are with the family and P.A.F.which he built into a formidable force
Asghar Khan served his country well with sincerity and integrity. The PAF world class training facilities and the programs are the brainchild as well as the result of the dedicated leadership provided by Asghar Khan to the Pakistan Air force. After his retirement, he wished to serve the public as a politician based on political principles practiced by Mr. Jinnah, the founding father of the nation but soon retired from politics because he refused to compromise on those principles in an environment which had moved far away from the course which was envisioned by Mr. Jinnah
No words but pure respect for this icon who tried to instil honesty into an incorrigible class
Pakistanis will never forget your services to the nation. RIP the great soldier.
There are very few good men and women in Pakistan. One of them is no longer amongst us.
A remarkable Pakistani of impeccable character . We are proud of him for all his roles, as an airman, as a political worker and more fundamentally as a non- compromising democrat. He exhibited great leadership qualities all along : and it is a happiness to celebrate his valuable life. Perhaps he was too good,too honest for our nation. May Alah SWT bless his soul.
Missing so far in the well deserved early plaudits for a great Pakistani and the "father" of the PAF is the irony that his death comes at exactly the same time that the US cuts all military funds to Islamabad. It was, after all, ACM Asghar Khan who was at the helm of the PAF when the switch was made from its British military antecedence to accept US military aid that transformed the Pak military, especially the PAF, into one of the finest air forces in the world. For instance, the F86 Sabre, especially those armed with Sidewinder missiles, quickly followed by a squadron of F-104 Sarfighters, enabled the PAF to claim glory in September 1965.
AM Asghar Khan and AM Nur Khan were the two greatest leaders whose accomplishments need to be emulated by the youth!
we should give him honourable procession to Mr Asghar till we lay him to rest.
Very Sad to hear. Alas, Pakistan has listened to his views. RIP Noble soul.
A thorough gentleman
Lost great human being.he was true son of our beloved country.he never compromised on his principles .
He was the best for the country and the nation.We will miss him.RIP.
A great national hero. Man of integrity & principle. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
Man of Integrity and Honor.. RIP
@M. Emad Unwarranted comment.
RIP, he was a good man, and served Pakistan well in his capacity of Air Marshal!
This is the kind of Pakistani that built Pakistan, RIP.
retired Air Marshal Asghar Khan was a Great , honest , brave , dignify , clear conscience , brave person
A man of highest level of honesty and integrity. Undoubtedly the real builder of Pakistan Air Force
My heartfelt condolence to his family and my prayers that his soul rests in eternal peace.
One of our finest. Rest in peace!
A legendary & tall personality with the highest integrity and principles.
An airman meticulously dedicated to his profession and country. I never heard a word to the contrary from anyone. His entire family was known for their unshakable force of character and dedication to the country. May he rest in Peace! Ameen.
He indeed was a true commander