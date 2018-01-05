CTD, Rangers capture 16 suspected terrorists during joint operation in Karachi

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Rangers Sindh on Friday conducted a joint operation in Karachi and captured 16 suspected terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, a Rangers spokesperson said in a press release.

Rangers and CTD personnel conducted the operation after receiving information regarding the presence of suspected terrorists in Karachi's Sohrab Goth Gaye Mandi and Mominabad areas, the press release added.

After the operation was completed, the alleged terrorists were handed over to the CTD. Bombs, hand grenades, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the suspected terrorists' hideout.

According to the Rangers press release, the suspected terrorists captured have been identified as Rafiullah Arif alias Qari, Abdul Majid alias Mufti, Mohammad Younis Arif Ans alias Yousuf Saleem, Mohammad Razaq, Shams Alhuda alias Maulvi, Umar Khaliq alias Hussain, Mohammad Junaid alias Abdul Manan, Junaid Ahmed, Khan Bahadur, Abdul Gaffar alias Abu Huraira, Mohammad Zainul Abideen alias Siddiqui Arif Saifullah, Saifullah, Mohammad Asif, Sanaullah, Abdulaziz and Umar Ali.