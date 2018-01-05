DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CTD, Rangers capture 16 suspected terrorists during joint operation in Karachi

Imtiaz AliUpdated January 05, 2018

Email


The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Rangers Sindh on Friday conducted a joint operation in Karachi and captured 16 suspected terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, a Rangers spokesperson said in a press release.

Rangers and CTD personnel conducted the operation after receiving information regarding the presence of suspected terrorists in Karachi's Sohrab Goth Gaye Mandi and Mominabad areas, the press release added.

After the operation was completed, the alleged terrorists were handed over to the CTD. Bombs, hand grenades, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the suspected terrorists' hideout.

According to the Rangers press release, the suspected terrorists captured have been identified as Rafiullah Arif alias Qari, Abdul Majid alias Mufti, Mohammad Younis Arif Ans alias Yousuf Saleem, Mohammad Razaq, Shams Alhuda alias Maulvi, Umar Khaliq alias Hussain, Mohammad Junaid alias Abdul Manan, Junaid Ahmed, Khan Bahadur, Abdul Gaffar alias Abu Huraira, Mohammad Zainul Abideen alias Siddiqui Arif Saifullah, Saifullah, Mohammad Asif, Sanaullah, Abdulaziz and Umar Ali.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
J
Jan 05, 2018 10:19am

Well done rangers , please clean all the dirts from Pakistani soil.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 05, 2018

Nawaz’s confusion

IF there is a strategy, it is not evident. PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is back in Pakistan,...
January 05, 2018

Delayed funds

AFTER several years of military operations against insurgents in Fata — and KP — the task of reconstructing the...
Updated January 05, 2018

Scared of cricket?

For politicians, cricket is far too dangerous an indulgence since it gives people all kind of ideas.
January 04, 2018

Discontent in Iran

THE protests in Iran may not have reached critical proportions as yet, but they are an alarming indication of the ...
January 04, 2018

Reining in JuD?

NO one in government seems to quite know how to deal with the Jamaatud Dawa, or even its charity wing, the...
January 04, 2018

Gujrat’s honour crimes

IT is a truism that violence against women by men is designed to control and exercise power over women’s lives....