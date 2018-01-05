Hamza Shahbaz summoned for violating election’s code of conduct

CHAKWAL: PML-N MNA Hamza Shahbaz, who visited PP-20 of Chakwal on Thursday, has been summoned by the district returning officer (DRO) over allegations of violating the election code of conduct.

The DRO also issued notices to PML-N MNA retired Major Tahir Iqbal, MPA Zulfiqar Ali Khan, District Council Vice Chairman Chaudhry Khurshid Baig and a candidate for the by-election, Chaudhry Sultan Haider Ali. All five have been directed to appear in person or through a counsel before the DRO on Jan 6.

The notice was served after Chaudhry Imran Qaiser, an Awami National Party candidate for the PP-20 by-election scheduled for Jan 9, brought the matter to the notice of the DRO.

The notice says that the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a code of conduct for the political parties and candidates on Nov 10, 2017. After the announcement of the election schedule for PP-20, all candidates were told through a letter issued by the DRO on Nov 30 to abide by the code of conduct.

According to the code of conduct, anyone who is holding any public office “will neither visit the area of PP-20 constituency nor shall openly or in secret give any subscription or donation or make promise for giving such subscription or donation to any institution of the constituency nor shall inaugurate, commit to undertake, or announce any development project therein for the advancement of the campaign of a candidate of his choice and thereby influence the result of election”.

In a letter issued on Jan 3, the DRO also warned all concerned to refrain from violating the code of conduct. However, MNA Shahbaz, MNA Iqbal, MPA Ali and Mr Baig took part in the campaign for PML-N candidate Chaudhry Sultan Haider Ali on Thursday.

The DRO noted that it has been confirmed via media reports/clips and through reports by monitoring officers that all the five persons were addressing a gathering of party workers in a wedding hall.

Hamza Shahbaz, who is said to be supervising electoral politics in Punjab visited Chakwal on Thursday.

He was escorted to an event along Talagang Road, near the Murid Village, where scores of party workers had gathered. Mr Shahbaz met with all influential persons from various union councils which fall in PP-20.

He also addressed a workers’ convention at a newly constructed wedding hall later.

Soon after Mr Shahbaz’ visit, PML-N local leader Chaudhry Sultan Shehryar, the younger brother of Chaudhry Sultan Haider Ali, announced on his Facebook page that Hamza Shahbaz has promised a huge uplift package for PP-20.

“Hamza Shahbaz urged workers and local leaders of the party to work hard for the PML-N’s victory with a huge margin,” a notable who attended the event told Dawn.

He said that Mr Shahbaz had promised to announce a huge uplift package for the area after the Jan 9 election as he could not make the announcement now due to the by-election rules.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2018