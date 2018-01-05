DAWN.COM

NAB chief orders corruption investigations

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated January 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal on Thursday ordered investigation into corruption allegedly committed by a minister of Balochistan and the health secretary and a former inspector general of police of Sindh.

Justice Iqbal directed the Balochistan NAB director general to verify a complaint against Balochistan Minister for Forest Obaid­ullah Jan Babat for accumulating assets beyond known sources of his income.

The accused owns properties in Dubai and Karachi worth Rs130 million, two bungalows in Multan, one bungalow in Quetta and a petrol pump worth Rs75m in D.G. Khan.

The NAB chairman or­de­r­ed investigation against former inspector general of police, Sindh, Ghulam Hai­der Jamali, Sohail Jamali and others for occupying the forest department’s 2,500 acres of land. They are also accused of cultivating the agriculture land in Sujawal with connivance of the revenue department.

The investigation has also been ordered against Sindh Health Secretary Dr Fazalullah Pechuho for misusing his authority and posting and transferring his favourites in violation of rules and regulations.

Dr Pechcho is also accused of awarding contracts for the purchase of substandard medicines.

The NAB chairman also ordered investigation against additional IGP Balochistan Dr Mueebur Rehman for having assets beyond known sources of his income, misappropriation of funds allocated for petroleum products and purchase, repair and maintenance of official vehicles.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2018

