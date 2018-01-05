Musharraf’s party approaches court for rally permission in Karachi

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), the party headed by former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf, on Thursday moved the Sindh High Court seeking permission for holding a public gathering at the Liaquatabad flyover on Jan 7.

APML leaders filed in the high court a constitutional petition saying that the party planned to hold a public gathering at the Liaquatabad flyover, but the administration was not willing to permit it.

The petitioners said that they had approached the authorities concerned several times for getting the permission to conduct the public meeting but in vain as their application was not entertained.

They recalled that in the recent past, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Pak Sarzameen Party had also held their gatherings at the same venue after being duly allowed by the authorities concerned, but the APML was being denied permission to hold the ‘Jalsa’.

The APML leaders stated that conducting political activities and public gatherings was a right of the party, as enshrined in the Constitution, but it had been deprived of its right.

Besides, they said, Rs60 million had already been spent on the gathering’s preparation.

Making the home secretary, inspector general of police, city police chief, district central’s deputy commissioner, Liaquatabad’s SHO and others as respondents, the petitioners requested the court to grant the party permission to hold a public gathering at the one of the longest flyovers in the city.

According to the counsel representing the APML leaders, the petition is expected to come up for preliminary hearing in a couple of days.

‘Illegal’ marriage hall case

Meanwhile, a division bench of the high court directed the director general of the Sindh Building Control Association (SBCA), home secretary and Korangi’s senior superintendent of police to file their respective comments on a constitutional petition against alleged construction of an illegal marriage hall in a residential area.

Tanveer Ahmed, a resident of Model Colony, moved the SHC against the marriage hall, submitting that it was illegally constructed in the residential area.

He said that the inhabitants of the area had to face severe hardship, but the authorities concerned were not willing to take action against the construction of the marriage hall.

The petitioner has made the SBCA, police, home secretary and the anti-encroachment cell respondents and requested the court to order the authorities concerned to demolish the marriage hall.

The bench issued notices to the respondents and put off the hearing to a date to be later fixed by the court office.

The court, however, warned the petitioner that he would be fined if his claim proved wrong.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2018