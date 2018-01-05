PM seeks Fazl’s help to stave off no-trust motion against Zehri

NATIONAL Party chief Senator Hasil Bizenjo talks to the media on Thursday. He assured Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri that his party’s MPA Mir Khalid Langove, who signed the no-confidence motion, would withdraw his name.—Online

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: As political uncertainty persisted in Balochistan following the filing by 14 legislators of a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Jamiat UIema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad late on Thursday night and requested him to help CM Zehri successfully head off the challenge.

The JUI-F is a main signatory to the no-confidence motion.

According to sources, the prime minister met Maulana Fazl at his residence and asked him to withdraw the motion filed against the PML-N chief minister. According to the sources, the JUI-F chief did not give any assurance to the premier regarding withdrawal of the motion, but said he would discuss the issue with the provincial leadership of his party and representatives of other parties in the Balochistan Assembly.

Balochistan Governor Mohammad Khan Achakzai summoned the assembly session on Jan 9 to take up the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Zehri.

A committee comprising Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Saad Rafiq, which was formed on Wednesday by the party’s high command to help the chief minister survive the no-trust motion, has not reach Quetta so far.

After meeting the leadership of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, National Party and some ministers, Mr Zehri claimed that he enjoyed the support of 47 members in a house of 65.

On Thursday, former caretaker chief minister Saleh Bhootani was seen in the camp of movers of the no-trust motion.

Mr Bhootani, who went to the residence of PML-N senior vice president Yaqoob Khan Nasar to condole his sister’s death, indicated that he would be with those who gathered for safeguarding the people’s interest. He said that talking about the interests and problems of the people could not be termed a revolt.

“I am with them who are with me,” he remarked cryptically, but added that he was not a candidate for the post of chief minister.

Former home minister Sarfaraz Bugti, who was present on the occasion, confirmed that Mr Bhootani would support the no-trust motion. He said he had political — but no personal — differences with Mr Zehri.

The political circles have termed the JUI-F’s refusal to support the chief minister a big blow for the PML-N in Balochistan.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has given a green signal to his party members to support the no-trust motion and told them that their party was an ally of the PML-N in the federal government, and not in Balochistan.

JUI-F’s provincial emir Maulana Faiz Mohammad has also announced that his party will support the no-confidence motion. He, however, said that the JUI-F would sit on the opposition benches even if the no-trust motion succeeded.

Senior vice president of the PML-N Yaqoob Khan Nasar said that the drama of no-trust motion had been staged just to turn the result of the Senate elections in favour of those forces which were behind this move.

“The PML-Quaid has hatched this conspiracy despite having three ministers in the Balochistan cabinet,” he said and added that instead of playing into the hands of undemocratic forces all parties should wait for the next general elections.

Agha Mohammad Raza, one of the signatories of the no-trust motion, claimed that the government had withdrawn security guards provided to him and PML-Q MPA Ruqayya Saeed Hashmi with immediate effect. Both of them belong to the Shia Hazara community.

