Punjab CM seeks apology from two TV channels

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has served a legal notice on two private TV channels asking them to tender an apology within 14 days for airing a “false” report on his recent visit to Saudi Arabia or face legal action.

The notice was sent by Mustafa Ramday, a lawyer, to anchors and reporters of the ARY News and 92HD channels for broadcasting reports that the Sharifs had been summoned in connection with financial dealings of Saudi Prince Mishaal bin Abdullah.

The notice said the report damaged Shahbaz Sharif’s credibility and that in case of no response, legal proceedings might be initiated against the channels.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2018