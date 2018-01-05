DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Punjab CM seeks apology from two TV channels

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 05, 2018

Email


LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has served a legal notice on two private TV channels asking them to tender an apology within 14 days for airing a “false” report on his recent visit to Saudi Arabia or face legal action.

The notice was sent by Mustafa Ramday, a lawyer, to anchors and reporters of the ARY News and 92HD channels for broadcasting reports that the Sharifs had been summoned in connection with financial dealings of Saudi Prince Mishaal bin Abdullah.

The notice said the report damaged Shahbaz Sharif’s credibility and that in case of no response, legal proceedings might be initiated against the channels.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Arif
Jan 05, 2018 12:12pm

These two channels deserve this. Thumbs Up

Asif
Jan 05, 2018 01:42pm

Very good.

Nadeem
Jan 05, 2018 02:15pm

I hope chanells comes up with proof

Wow
Jan 05, 2018 02:24pm

@Asif Public should serve a legal notice to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for not taking them into confidence.

It is duty their inform the nation. Are they not elected by the public. They are the servant of the nation.

If TV channels don't broadcast the news, good or bad then what are these politicians there for.

ZAHID
Jan 05, 2018 02:26pm

@Arif then for what they go there?

Truth Seeker
Jan 05, 2018 02:37pm

Either support your reporting or tender apology.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 05, 2018

Nawaz’s confusion

IF there is a strategy, it is not evident. PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is back in Pakistan,...
January 05, 2018

Delayed funds

AFTER several years of military operations against insurgents in Fata — and KP — the task of reconstructing the...
Updated January 05, 2018

Scared of cricket?

For politicians, cricket is far too dangerous an indulgence since it gives people all kind of ideas.
January 04, 2018

Discontent in Iran

THE protests in Iran may not have reached critical proportions as yet, but they are an alarming indication of the ...
January 04, 2018

Reining in JuD?

NO one in government seems to quite know how to deal with the Jamaatud Dawa, or even its charity wing, the...
January 04, 2018

Gujrat’s honour crimes

IT is a truism that violence against women by men is designed to control and exercise power over women’s lives....