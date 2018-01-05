Punjab CM seeks apology from two TV channels
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has served a legal notice on two private TV channels asking them to tender an apology within 14 days for airing a “false” report on his recent visit to Saudi Arabia or face legal action.
The notice was sent by Mustafa Ramday, a lawyer, to anchors and reporters of the ARY News and 92HD channels for broadcasting reports that the Sharifs had been summoned in connection with financial dealings of Saudi Prince Mishaal bin Abdullah.
The notice said the report damaged Shahbaz Sharif’s credibility and that in case of no response, legal proceedings might be initiated against the channels.
Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2018
Comments (6)
These two channels deserve this. Thumbs Up
Very good.
I hope chanells comes up with proof
@Asif Public should serve a legal notice to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for not taking them into confidence.
It is duty their inform the nation. Are they not elected by the public. They are the servant of the nation.
If TV channels don't broadcast the news, good or bad then what are these politicians there for.
@Arif then for what they go there?
Either support your reporting or tender apology.