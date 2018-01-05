DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

America suspends entire security aid to Pakistan

Anwar IqbalUpdated January 05, 2018

Email


STATE Department spokesperson Heather Nauert says suspension will remain in effect until Pakistan ‘takes decisive action’ against groups such as Taliban that are ‘destabilising the region and targeting US personnel’.
STATE Department spokesperson Heather Nauert says suspension will remain in effect until Pakistan ‘takes decisive action’ against groups such as Taliban that are ‘destabilising the region and targeting US personnel’.

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration announced on Thursday it is suspending its entire security assistance to Pakistan until it proves its commitment to fight all terrorist groups operating in the region.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told a news briefing in Washington that the cut-off is not permanent and only affects military assistance.

Official sources told Dawn that the proposed plan does not call for “a total cut-off”. Instead, it suggests a “condition and issue-based approach”.

Under the new approach, funds would be allocated to a particular purpose identified with the allocation and would be released only after that target is achieved. The targets identified with the allocation could be strategic as well as issue specific.

Islamabad placed on a special watch list for severe violations of religious freedom

Ms Nauert said the suspension will remain in effect until Pakistan “takes decisive action” against groups such as the Taliban that are “destabilising the region and targeting US personnel”. Although Pakistan “certainly has been helpful in some instances,” she said, “they are not taking steps they need to take to fight terrorists.”

The aid suspension will include equipment and the transfer of security-related funds, with possible exceptions for US national security reasons.

“We are still working through the numbers,” said Ms Nauert when asked to give an estimated impact of the suspension in dollars.

But the Trump officials had already suspended $255 millions of security assistance from the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) fund, which is used to provide military equipment and training to a friendly country.

The US Congress has also taken away half of the $700m set aside for reimbursing Pakistan for supporting US war efforts along the Pak-Afghan border.

The suspension will now affect the remaining $350m in this account, known as the Coalition Support Fund.

Reports of an impending action against Pakistan have been circulating in Washington since Monday, when President Donald Trump sent out a tweet at 4am, accusing Pakistan of taking billions of dollars in aid and in returning giving “nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools”.

The plan to cut security assistance for Pakistan also comes as the Trump administration seeks more cooperation from Islamabad as part of its strategy in Afghanistan.

Ms Nauert said the latest measure would also suspend other security assistance, but did not specify what that covered, saying it was administered by the Defence Department.

Earlier Thursday, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said that the policy on military aid is “still being formulated.”

The Trump administration also has other options, besides suspending or stopping its economic and security assistance to Pakistan. It can remove Pakistan from a list of major non-Nato allies and can also designate it a state sponsor of terrorism.

Yet another option is to work with India and Afghanistan to bring more pressure on Pakistan.

“As it plans to announce new actions on Pakistan very soon, the Trump administration should consider measures that go beyond previous attempts to change Pakistani behaviour,” said Shamila N. Chaudhary, a former director for Pakistan and Afghanistan on the White House National Security Council during the Obama administration.

“It’s time to ask a new question: how do we deal with a country that has areas of conflicting interests with our own, but one that demands our long-term attention?” she told a US radio network NPR.

Also on Thursday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson placed Pakistan on a special watch list for severe violations of religious freedom. A brief announcement by the State Department said that for the first time it has created a ‘Special Watch List’ for countries that “engage in or tolerate severe violations of religious freedom but may not rise to the level of CPC (Countries of Particular Concern).

The department placed only Pakistan on this list.

Pakistan, however, is not on the list of 10 nations that violate religious freedom in a “systematic, ongoing, egregious” manner. That 10-state list includes Myanmar, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, which prepares the annual report on religious violations, has been recommending for the past several years that Pakistan be placed on the CPC list but the secretary ignored its recommendations.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (37)

1000 characters
Shaukat Ali Khan
Jan 05, 2018 07:30am

Pakistan must take away all facilities extended to America for war on Afghanistan.

Rahim
Jan 05, 2018 07:31am

Good for pakistan

Aamir Raz
Jan 05, 2018 07:35am

After 1977, this is second time US turned against Pakistan with all force. This time could be blessing in disguise if we utilize opportunity for self reliance, though I don't have hope with the policy makers of Pakistan any more.

F S
Jan 05, 2018 07:35am

Good for PK

Ahsan Gul
Jan 05, 2018 07:36am

Pakistan must refuse any assistance from USA.

Badar janjua
Jan 05, 2018 07:36am

USA should stop funding their own forces too bcz their performance is much poorer than Pakistan .almost every day a blast or may be two has been happening in Afghanistan and USA forces have been completely failed to stop this. This is super power country’s force who has been fighting in Afghanistan for 16 years and Situation is getting worse everyday. Stop blaming others to hide own failure and defeat

AG
Jan 05, 2018 07:39am

Boys played well

Ahmed Shaikh
Jan 05, 2018 07:44am

Great news! Thank you Trump. Time for Pakistan to put its national security concerns first and build the nation.

Kkl
Jan 05, 2018 07:45am

And the game starts...

Kkl
Jan 05, 2018 07:46am

The fancy days of Pakistani elite is over

Omar
Jan 05, 2018 07:50am

Good move .

Garima Gautam
Jan 05, 2018 07:55am

Apart from these if US decide to put economic sanctions and military equipment blockade than Pakistan will be in great trouble as Pakistan economic conditions are worse and major military equipment are of American origin.

Khan
Jan 05, 2018 07:59am

I welcome this move of US. Most sensible decision made in a while.

Hunny
Jan 05, 2018 08:07am

This will benefit Pakistan InshaAllah. I really hope those "conditions" are not met. You can see washintonpost Americans are worried about the routes we are about to close

Kulbhushan Kharbanda
Jan 05, 2018 08:09am

Ohh no, that's not right

Beijing cricketer
Jan 05, 2018 08:14am

I hope that pakistanis can now look on own shortcoming that why did things go this bad?

aleem
Jan 05, 2018 08:17am

good work

Nadeem Akbar
Jan 05, 2018 08:22am

Prohibit US of using Pakistan's land, air, and sea routes to access Afghanistan.

Junaid Haider
Jan 05, 2018 08:23am

Best news ever!!!

Jared lee
Jan 05, 2018 08:24am

Finally! Now Pakistan is FREE to do what it really wants. Pakistan should be proud that now it is not getting any aid of any kind from any country. Show the world that Pakistan cannot be bought no matter what. A new phase in Pakistan's history has now started. Long live Pakistan.

Mao
Jan 05, 2018 08:26am

Bad news for PAK

Nithya Moto G
Jan 05, 2018 08:26am

Speechless

Ajamal
Jan 05, 2018 08:27am

This is an opportunity for the country to think beyond US. Blessing in disguise.

Concerned thinker Dubai
Jan 05, 2018 08:27am

Good step but of no use as consequence pain is not enough to take demanded action. Economic sanction which is the biggest fear is the only way to derive desired action.

Ahmad
Jan 05, 2018 08:28am

There goes $1.15 bn . It was around 5% of total exports, now how will Pakistan react when you loose your 5% pocket and budget deficit is already at highest point.

Iftikhar Khan
Jan 05, 2018 08:29am

Likely to remain suspended during Donald Trump's presidency at least.

G
Jan 05, 2018 08:33am

We need to take a stand but can we sustain the stand

irani
Jan 05, 2018 08:40am

Well done America...

Adil hussain
Jan 05, 2018 08:45am

The intangible effect is far more than the tangible effect.

Pak
Jan 05, 2018 08:50am

Why doesn't Pak cooperate with the world community to stabilise the world!

TK
Jan 05, 2018 08:53am

Awesome job US! Looks like this is just the beginning!

Udayan Mitra
Jan 05, 2018 08:56am

Heather Nauert is an excellent spokeswoman. Beautiful, elegant and articulate...she delivers America’s message with both authority and charm.

Mansoor Khalid Syed
Jan 05, 2018 08:59am

This was going to happen one day...Lets face it. Our country has conflicting interests. We should have prepared for this action. The decisions taken now will impact our future. Let's make the best decision that is in interest of our kids future and their wellbeing.

Qamar
Jan 05, 2018 08:59am

Thank you Mr Trump. Hopefully Pakistan will now never ask from you for a fund.

Ahmad
Jan 05, 2018 09:01am

Game on! Would be interesting to see what Pakistan does. Now USA has only 19,000 troops in Afghanistan unlike Halala case when it has 1,50,000 troops. So blocking ground communication will not cut much ice this time

Dawn
Jan 05, 2018 09:01am

Pakistan ought to know the extent of US friendship. Used and abused.

John
Jan 05, 2018 09:01am

Long overdue

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 05, 2018

Nawaz’s confusion

IF there is a strategy, it is not evident. PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is back in Pakistan,...
January 05, 2018

Delayed funds

AFTER several years of military operations against insurgents in Fata — and KP — the task of reconstructing the...
January 05, 2018

Scared of cricket?

IMAGINE if a Pakistan-India cricket match were to be played in complete secrecy in Bangkok. Obviously, this is an...
January 04, 2018

Discontent in Iran

THE protests in Iran may not have reached critical proportions as yet, but they are an alarming indication of the ...
January 04, 2018

Reining in JuD?

NO one in government seems to quite know how to deal with the Jamaatud Dawa, or even its charity wing, the...
January 04, 2018

Gujrat’s honour crimes

IT is a truism that violence against women by men is designed to control and exercise power over women’s lives....