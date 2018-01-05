America suspends entire security aid to Pakistan
WASHINGTON: The Trump administration announced on Thursday it is suspending its entire security assistance to Pakistan until it proves its commitment to fight all terrorist groups operating in the region.
State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told a news briefing in Washington that the cut-off is not permanent and only affects military assistance.
Official sources told Dawn that the proposed plan does not call for “a total cut-off”. Instead, it suggests a “condition and issue-based approach”.
Under the new approach, funds would be allocated to a particular purpose identified with the allocation and would be released only after that target is achieved. The targets identified with the allocation could be strategic as well as issue specific.
Islamabad placed on a special watch list for severe violations of religious freedom
Ms Nauert said the suspension will remain in effect until Pakistan “takes decisive action” against groups such as the Taliban that are “destabilising the region and targeting US personnel”. Although Pakistan “certainly has been helpful in some instances,” she said, “they are not taking steps they need to take to fight terrorists.”
The aid suspension will include equipment and the transfer of security-related funds, with possible exceptions for US national security reasons.
“We are still working through the numbers,” said Ms Nauert when asked to give an estimated impact of the suspension in dollars.
But the Trump officials had already suspended $255 millions of security assistance from the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) fund, which is used to provide military equipment and training to a friendly country.
The US Congress has also taken away half of the $700m set aside for reimbursing Pakistan for supporting US war efforts along the Pak-Afghan border.
The suspension will now affect the remaining $350m in this account, known as the Coalition Support Fund.
Reports of an impending action against Pakistan have been circulating in Washington since Monday, when President Donald Trump sent out a tweet at 4am, accusing Pakistan of taking billions of dollars in aid and in returning giving “nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools”.
The plan to cut security assistance for Pakistan also comes as the Trump administration seeks more cooperation from Islamabad as part of its strategy in Afghanistan.
Ms Nauert said the latest measure would also suspend other security assistance, but did not specify what that covered, saying it was administered by the Defence Department.
Earlier Thursday, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said that the policy on military aid is “still being formulated.”
The Trump administration also has other options, besides suspending or stopping its economic and security assistance to Pakistan. It can remove Pakistan from a list of major non-Nato allies and can also designate it a state sponsor of terrorism.
Yet another option is to work with India and Afghanistan to bring more pressure on Pakistan.
“As it plans to announce new actions on Pakistan very soon, the Trump administration should consider measures that go beyond previous attempts to change Pakistani behaviour,” said Shamila N. Chaudhary, a former director for Pakistan and Afghanistan on the White House National Security Council during the Obama administration.
“It’s time to ask a new question: how do we deal with a country that has areas of conflicting interests with our own, but one that demands our long-term attention?” she told a US radio network NPR.
Also on Thursday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson placed Pakistan on a special watch list for severe violations of religious freedom. A brief announcement by the State Department said that for the first time it has created a ‘Special Watch List’ for countries that “engage in or tolerate severe violations of religious freedom but may not rise to the level of CPC (Countries of Particular Concern).
The department placed only Pakistan on this list.
Pakistan, however, is not on the list of 10 nations that violate religious freedom in a “systematic, ongoing, egregious” manner. That 10-state list includes Myanmar, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, which prepares the annual report on religious violations, has been recommending for the past several years that Pakistan be placed on the CPC list but the secretary ignored its recommendations.
Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2018
Comments (37)
Pakistan must take away all facilities extended to America for war on Afghanistan.
Good for pakistan
After 1977, this is second time US turned against Pakistan with all force. This time could be blessing in disguise if we utilize opportunity for self reliance, though I don't have hope with the policy makers of Pakistan any more.
Good for PK
Pakistan must refuse any assistance from USA.
USA should stop funding their own forces too bcz their performance is much poorer than Pakistan .almost every day a blast or may be two has been happening in Afghanistan and USA forces have been completely failed to stop this. This is super power country’s force who has been fighting in Afghanistan for 16 years and Situation is getting worse everyday. Stop blaming others to hide own failure and defeat
Boys played well
Great news! Thank you Trump. Time for Pakistan to put its national security concerns first and build the nation.
And the game starts...
The fancy days of Pakistani elite is over
Good move .
Apart from these if US decide to put economic sanctions and military equipment blockade than Pakistan will be in great trouble as Pakistan economic conditions are worse and major military equipment are of American origin.
I welcome this move of US. Most sensible decision made in a while.
This will benefit Pakistan InshaAllah. I really hope those "conditions" are not met. You can see washintonpost Americans are worried about the routes we are about to close
Ohh no, that's not right
I hope that pakistanis can now look on own shortcoming that why did things go this bad?
good work
Prohibit US of using Pakistan's land, air, and sea routes to access Afghanistan.
Best news ever!!!
Finally! Now Pakistan is FREE to do what it really wants. Pakistan should be proud that now it is not getting any aid of any kind from any country. Show the world that Pakistan cannot be bought no matter what. A new phase in Pakistan's history has now started. Long live Pakistan.
Bad news for PAK
Speechless
This is an opportunity for the country to think beyond US. Blessing in disguise.
Good step but of no use as consequence pain is not enough to take demanded action. Economic sanction which is the biggest fear is the only way to derive desired action.
There goes $1.15 bn . It was around 5% of total exports, now how will Pakistan react when you loose your 5% pocket and budget deficit is already at highest point.
Likely to remain suspended during Donald Trump's presidency at least.
We need to take a stand but can we sustain the stand
Well done America...
The intangible effect is far more than the tangible effect.
Why doesn't Pak cooperate with the world community to stabilise the world!
Awesome job US! Looks like this is just the beginning!
Heather Nauert is an excellent spokeswoman. Beautiful, elegant and articulate...she delivers America’s message with both authority and charm.
This was going to happen one day...Lets face it. Our country has conflicting interests. We should have prepared for this action. The decisions taken now will impact our future. Let's make the best decision that is in interest of our kids future and their wellbeing.
Thank you Mr Trump. Hopefully Pakistan will now never ask from you for a fund.
Game on! Would be interesting to see what Pakistan does. Now USA has only 19,000 troops in Afghanistan unlike Halala case when it has 1,50,000 troops. So blocking ground communication will not cut much ice this time
Pakistan ought to know the extent of US friendship. Used and abused.
Long overdue