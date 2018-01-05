Pakistan, Iran ministers discuss unrest in region

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Iranian defence ministers on Thursday agreed to hold “frequent discussions” over the evolving situation in the region.

The consensus was reached during a telephonic conversation between Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan and his Iranian counterpart Brig Gen Amir Hatami.

Brig Gen Hatami’s call to Mr Dastgir was the first contact between the two ministers since Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa visited Tehran in November, resetting Pakistan-Iran defence ties.

Gen Hatami told Mr Dastgir that Gen Bajwa’s visit was a “turning point” in defence ties between the two countries.

Many have been counselling greater Pakistan-Iran cooperation in view of the changing regional situation.

“The ministers discussed increasing unrest in the region and agreed to hold frequent consultation to assess the situation,” according to a defence ministry statement.

Mr Khan told Brig Gen Hatami that ummah must unite in order to resist foreign intervention in Muslim countries and thus take charge of their own security.

