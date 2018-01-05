DAWN.COM

End of an era: Zubaida Apa passes away in Karachi after brief illness

Dawn.comUpdated January 05, 2018

Zubaida Apa was famous for her culinary knowledge and housekeeping advice (totkas).- Photo by Jaffer Hasan

Renowned chef and media personality Zubaida Tariq passed away in Karachi late on Thursday after a brief illness, DawnNews reported quoting family sources.

She is survived by a son and a daughter.

Zubaida Tariq, fondly known as Zubaida Apa, was famous for her culinary skills and housekeeping advice (totkas). A household name, she hosted several widely viewed culinary shows and wrote cookbooks.

On her official Twitter account TotkaAapaZubaida (@ZubaidaAapa), she wrote: “Ask me quick solutions to your domestic, social, political etc problems. Happy to help men and women alike.”

According to Zubaida Apa's family, her funeral prayers and burial will take place after the afternoon prayer on Friday at Sultan Masjid in Defence Housing Authority.

Know more: Zubaida Apa: Mistress of spices

With her often surprising solutions to everyday problems, Zubaida Apa had worked her way into the hearts of millions of TV viewers in Pakistan and abroad.

Born into an educated family of Hyderabad Deccan on April 4, 1945, Zubaida Apa was the youngest of 9 siblings. She belonged to a family of writers and artists with renowned playwright (late) Fatima Surayya Bajia being her eldest sister and celebrated writer Anwar Maqsood her elder brother.

She often gave credit for her achievements to having grown up in a joint family including grandparents, uncles and aunts, apart from her immediate family.

Her culinary advice segments on various channels had been very popular. For more than a decade, Zubaida Apa was quite the showstopper in her colour-coordinated clothes, sandals and sets of bangles, with coiffured hair and make-up.

Comments

1000 characters
Nadeem
Jan 05, 2018 01:35am

RIP. What a loss :-(

Adil
Jan 05, 2018 02:09am

What a lady!Rest in peace, madam.

Farooq Jawed
Jan 05, 2018 02:13am

May she RIP.

SM
Jan 05, 2018 02:23am

Ina lillah e wa ina elah e rajaioon. It's a national loss.

Bakhtiar Uddin
Jan 05, 2018 02:32am

She shaped a generation with her simple to do things and cooking recipes. RIP Zubaida Apa

Asif
Jan 05, 2018 02:49am

No doubt she was a part of our family. InaLilah. We all will miss this sweet lady. Good people are leaving my country and us, which is very unfortunate.

Adnan Khan
Jan 05, 2018 02:49am

Truly a great lady. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

