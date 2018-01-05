End of an era: Zubaida Apa passes away in Karachi after brief illness

Renowned chef and media personality Zubaida Tariq passed away in Karachi late on Thursday after a brief illness, DawnNews reported quoting family sources.

She is survived by a son and a daughter.

Zubaida Tariq, fondly known as Zubaida Apa, was famous for her culinary skills and housekeeping advice (totkas). A household name, she hosted several widely viewed culinary shows and wrote cookbooks.

On her official Twitter account TotkaAapaZubaida (@ZubaidaAapa), she wrote: “Ask me quick solutions to your domestic, social, political etc problems. Happy to help men and women alike.”

According to Zubaida Apa's family, her funeral prayers and burial will take place after the afternoon prayer on Friday at Sultan Masjid in Defence Housing Authority.

With her often surprising solutions to everyday problems, Zubaida Apa had worked her way into the hearts of millions of TV viewers in Pakistan and abroad.

Born into an educated family of Hyderabad Deccan on April 4, 1945, Zubaida Apa was the youngest of 9 siblings. She belonged to a family of writers and artists with renowned playwright (late) Fatima Surayya Bajia being her eldest sister and celebrated writer Anwar Maqsood her elder brother.

She often gave credit for her achievements to having grown up in a joint family including grandparents, uncles and aunts, apart from her immediate family.

Her culinary advice segments on various channels had been very popular. For more than a decade, Zubaida Apa was quite the showstopper in her colour-coordinated clothes, sandals and sets of bangles, with coiffured hair and make-up.