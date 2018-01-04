DAWN.COM

US places Pakistan on a special watch list 'for severe violations of religious freedom'

Dawn.comJanuary 04, 2018

The United States has placed Pakistan on a special watch list "for severe violations of religious freedom", a press release by the US State Department said on Thursday.

The move comes days after US President Donald Trump said Pakistan had given the US nothing but lies and deceit, despite Washington giving it more than $33 billion in aid.

"In far too many places around the globe, people continue to be persecuted, unjustly prosecuted, or imprisoned for exercising their right to freedom of religion or belief," Thursday's release read. "Today, a number of governments infringe upon individuals’ ability to adapt, change, or renounce their religion or belief, worship in accordance with their religion or beliefs, or be free from coercion to practice a particular religion or belief."

The statement also re-designated Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan as "Countries of Particular Concern" — an annual practice according to the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

Being on the watch list means Pakistan is a step away from being included in the "Countries of Particular Concern" list.

The list includes "governments that have engaged in or tolerated systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom."

citizen
Jan 04, 2018 08:46pm

When will be light at the end of tunnel?

Moiz
Jan 04, 2018 08:48pm

Whatever

Mashm
Jan 04, 2018 08:50pm

I don't think this is a fair judgment.

Wellwisher
Jan 04, 2018 08:50pm

We are making headlines in every aspects.

Khanjee
Jan 04, 2018 09:04pm

We are placing US on a special watch list 'for being unfair'

Khalid Khan, USA (Originally From OCCUPIED KARACHI)
Jan 04, 2018 09:25pm

Very Good

Amin
Jan 04, 2018 09:26pm

Are they ever gonna leave us alone.

Yank
Jan 04, 2018 09:36pm

@citizen in a couple days - its a speeding traincoming towards you

shubs
Jan 04, 2018 09:37pm

Why did it take so long?

Tanweer
Jan 04, 2018 09:40pm

That’s it! After all the hue and cry!!!!!

