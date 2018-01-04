DAWN.COM

Zardari urges Nawaz to 'reveal all truths'

Hanif SamoonUpdated January 04, 2018

Zardari addresses a party gathering in
PPP-Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday urged ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to "reveal all the truths" including how he had won the elections in 2013 and became the prime minister.

A day earlier, the PML-N chief had threatened to lift the curtain on "what has been happening in Islamabad for the past four years" if "they" do not stop their "propaganda".

The remarks were taken by at least one opposition politician, the PPP's Qamar Zaman Kaira, as criticism of the country's powerful 'establishment'.

Addressing a party gathering in Mirpurkhas, the former president said Sharif should divulge all the facts "from the formation of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) to the elections of returning officers [a reference to 2013 general elections]".

Zardari said the PPP believed in the power of the people while the Sharifs had reposed their trust in their wealth and resources.

Commenting on the protest of sugarcane growers, Zardari said the PPP government has offered to give every facility to sugarcane farmers but some of them "preferred to agitate" instead of welcoming the government's proposals.

"Unnecessary protests will bring no positive results for the protesting farmers," he warned.

Zardari said he stood with farmers in their cause but at the same time would never allow anybody to "usurp the rights of industrialists".

He said he loved the people of Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Tando Allahyar and other areas of the region because he had spent good days of his life in these areas.

Pakistan deserves better
Jan 04, 2018 08:30pm

What truths? Its all just a diversion, he can see the writing on the wall.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistan
Jan 04, 2018 08:41pm

What truths? All are fabricated lies to divert attention from real issues like corruption, education, health, justice and NAB cases. This applies to both Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

